Mikko Koskinen | Goalie

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/18/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 187
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (31) / NYI
Edmonton has signed Mikko Koskinen to a one-year contract.
Koskinen posted 22 wins along with a 1.57 goals-against average and .937 save percentage in 29 games with SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL in 2017-18. The 29-year-old netminder also had a 1.62 GAA and .935 save percentage in 15 playoff outings. Koskinen is projected to be Cam Talbot's backup next year even though Al Montoya still has another season left on his current contract. There will probably be a competition at training camp. May 1 - 1:11 PM
Source: Edmonton Oilers on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2010NYI420821000154.33118103.8730
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Ryan Strome
LW1Milan Lucic
2Mike Cammalleri
3Jujhar Khaira
4Anton Slepyshev
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Zack Kassian
3Drake Caggiula
4Jesse Puljujarvi
5Iiro Pakarinen
6Pontus Aberg
7Ty Rattie
D1Oscar Klefbom
2Adam Larsson
3Kris Russell
4Matthew Benning
5Darnell Nurse
6Andrej Sekera
7Yohann Auvitu
G1Cam Talbot
2Mikko Koskinen
3Al Montoya
 

 