Mikko Koskinen | Goalie

C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid has been selected as a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award. McDavid took home the award last year. He finished the regular season with 41 goals and a league high 108 points in 82 games. The 21-year-old hasn't received much Hart Trophy buzz this season, but that's mainly because his team didn't make the playoffs. Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and New Jersey's Taylor Hall were the other two nominees for the Lindsay Award.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) returned to action on Thursday April 5. Nugent-Hopkins missed two straight games. He found the back of the net in his return on Thursday.

3 Ryan Strome Active

Ryan Strome is optimistic about the Oilers' chances of bouncing back in a big way next season. "Look at Winnipeg and Tampa Bay, they both missed the playoffs and now they’re a possible Stanley Cup final matchup," Strome said. "I’m not saying that’s us, but we have a good hockey team, we have a good thing going. It hasn’t been our year but we have a lot of good people in this organization who are going to be here for a long time. As much as it sucks and this year has been tough, you learn a lot about your team and who you are and the way people handle themselves in these situations." He's had a disappointing campaign with 13 goals and 33 points in 80 games, but at least now he's gotten used to being with the Oilers. There is some hope that he can breakout next season, though he's becoming a risky sleeper candidate at this point.

LW 1 Milan Lucic Active

Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli voiced his support of Milan Lucic following the player's rough 2017-18 campaign. Lucic, who Chiarelli signed to a seven-year, $42 million contract in July 2016, had just 10 goals and 34 points in 82 games this season. "He’s got to obviously produce more and there were a lot of areas of his game that were subpar," said Chiarelli. "Finishing, defensive-zone play. But he’s still young (29 turning 30 this June) in the big picture. He’s got tremendous character and I know the work he’s put in in previous summers. He knows where his game has to be as the NHL’s advanced and he’s committed to that. I liked his skating (this year). I thought he worked on that last summer." Lucic also said he expects to be better in 2018-19. Chiarelli certainly needs to hope that he'll improve because right now that contract isn't looking favorable.

2 Mike Cammalleri Active

Mike Cammalleri (undisclosed) returned to action on Saturday March 31. Cammalleri missed six straight games due to the injury. He scored a goal in 13:35 minutes of ice time in his return.

3 Jujhar Khaira Active

Jujhar Khaira has reached the 20-point milestone. It took Khaira 57 games to reach that point. It's been a decent offensive output given that this is his first full campaign and he's averaging a modest 12:41 minutes per contest.

4 Anton Slepyshev Active

Anton Slepyshev was put on the top line part way through Saturday's game. Slepyshev has been a huge disappointment this season, especially after his performance in the playoffs, but Saturday he replaced Leon Draisaitl on the top unit with Connor McDavid and Patrick Maroon as coach Todd McLellan was looking for a spark. He has only three goals and six points this season but if he remains with McDavid, his fantasy value will jump up immensely.

RW 1 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl scored a power play goal in the Oilers 3-2 win on Saturday. It was Draisaitl's 25th of the season and only his sixth on the power play as the Oilers were the worst team in the NHL with the man-advantage. The goal also gave Draisaitl 70 points this season. It was an off-year for the winger and expect 80-85 points next season. Draft him accordingly.

2 Zack Kassian Active

The Edmonton Oilers lost tonight's game against the Calgary Flames by a score of 3-2. Both Kassian and Anton Slepyshev were both heavily involved in the game tonight, with the former picking up two assists while the latter had the opening goal of the game. Kassian is now up to seven goals and 19 points in 71 games this season. It doesn't look like the former first round pick will ever develop the offensive side of his game that some thought he had. Mike Cammalleri also scored in the loss.

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula got into a fight on Saturday. It was just the second fight of Caggiula's NHL career. The sophomore sparred with Calgary's Mark Jankowski. "I’m not afraid of challenges like that. I hit him pretty hard, clean hit but he asked me to fight and I said, ‘Yeah,’" Caggiula said. "I’m not really scared – OK there’s a few guys I wouldn’t ask and a couple are on my team. I didn’t get hit with any, and I don’t know if he did. My (recently repaired) teeth were fine. Good wrestling match, I guess." Caggiula isn't a major source of penalty minutes as he has 33 PIM in 64 games this season. He also has 13 goals and 19 points.

4 Jesse Puljujarvi Active

Jesse Puljujarvi had a goal and an assist Tuesday. The fourth overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has a ton of talent and it is showing at the NHL level this season. The 19-year-old has 12 goals and 20 points in 56 games but look for plenty more in 2018-19, especially if the Oilers play the speedy winger with the speedy Connor McDavid. He was a plus-three as well on Tuesday and is a plus-two this season on a poor Edmonton team.

5 Iiro Pakarinen Active

Iiro Pakarinen has reportedly signed with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the KHL. Finnish news outlet Iltalehti reported the signing on Monday, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Pakarinen appeared in 40 games with Edmonton in 2017-18 and he contributed three points He also had 13 points in 18 outings with Bakersfield of the AHL.

6 Pontus Aberg Active

Pontus Aberg will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Aberg has four goals and 16 points in 53 games this season. This is the first time he'll be scratched since Late February. Iiro Pakarinen will also watch tonight's game from the press box.

7 Ty Rattie Active

The Edmonton Oilers have signed Ty Rattie to a one-year contract. Rattie spent most of the season in the minors before coming up to Edmonton in late February. The 25-year-old had five goals and four assists in 14 games with the Oilers. He may not have much fantasy appeal going forward, but he did gain some value down the stretch alongside Connor McDavid. That will be something to keep an eye on for next year.

D 1 Oscar Klefbom Sidelined

Oscar Klefbom (shoulder) expects to be ready for the 2018-19 season. Klefbom said his shoulder has bothered him for years, but it was nothing structural or a labrum issue. "They went in and basically vacuumed out the shoulder," he said of the surgery. "There was 22 bone fragments. I got great news with only six week recovery so I will be ready and healthy next year."

2 Adam Larsson Active

Adam Larsson (personal) will return to the Oilers' lineup on Thursday. Larsson missed Edmonton's previous three games. He temporarily left the Oilers to attend his father's funeral in Sweden.

3 Kris Russell Active

It appears as though Kris Russell will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. Russell was paired with Ethan Bear during the morning skate and said he feels ready to return. Coach Todd McLellan mentioned that the line combinations were not set in stone and there could be some game-time decisions.

4 Matthew Benning Active

Matthew Benning (upper body) returned to action on Thursday April 5. Benning was out for two consecutive games. He scored a goal and logged 15:02 minutes in his return to the lineup.

5 Darnell Nurse Active

Darnell Nurse is hoping to grow offensively in 2018-19. Nurse set career-highs in 2017-18 with six goals and 26 points in 82 games, but he believes he has significantly more to give. "I think I made strides," said Nurse. "I’m looking forward to taking another step … I want to grow my offensive side (26 points). I can take that to another level. I believe I should be a two-way threat, night-in, night-out." He's just 23-years-old, so it certainly wouldn't be surprising to see him continue to develop. We don't expect him to be an elite offensive defenseman, but perhaps he can accumulate 30-40 points next season.

6 Andrej Sekera Sidelined

Andrej Sekera has tweaked his surgically repaired knee. With so little time left in the 2017-18 campaign and nothing for the Oilers' to play for, he's just being shutdown for the rest of the season. He had eight assists in 36 games.

7 Yohann Auvitu Sidelined

Yohann Auvitu has a bruised foot after blocking a shot. Auvitu didn't skate on Wednesday as a result. Consider him day-to-day for now.

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

Cam Talbot made 36 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Talbot won't get to take his Oilers to the playoffs as he boldly proclaimed partway through the season, but at least he'll end the season with back-to-back victories. Talbot concludes his season with a 31-31-3 record, a 3.02 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

2 Mikko Koskinen Active

Edmonton has signed Mikko Koskinen to a one-year contract. Koskinen posted 22 wins along with a 1.57 goals-against average and .937 save percentage in 29 games with SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL in 2017-18. The 29-year-old netminder also had a 1.62 GAA and .935 save percentage in 15 playoff outings. Koskinen is projected to be Cam Talbot's backup next year even though Al Montoya still has another season left on his current contract. There will probably be a competition at training camp.