Matt Martin | Winger | #15

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (29) / 5/8/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 220
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 5 (148) / NYI
Contract: view contract details
The New York Islanders have acquired Matt Martin from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Eamon McAdam.
Martin was originally drafted by the Islanders and spent seven seasons serving in the NHL with the Islanders before signing with Toronto. The Maple Leafs were looking to free up some cap space though and Martin comes with a $2.5 million hit for each of the next two seasons. For what it's worth, his actual salary owed is half that, so the Islanders will be paying Martin significantly less than the cap space he's occupying. Martin's a physical fourth-line forward that recorded at least 300 hits in each season from 2013-14 through 2016-17. Jul 3 - 3:07 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5039120500000046.065
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009NYI5022-1260200010.000
2010NYI685914-131470001160.083
2011NYI807714-1712100021130.054
2012NYI484711-2631000167.060
2013NYI798614-119000003120.067
2014NYI788614-41140000290.089
2015NYI801091921190000186.116
2016TOR8254901230000066.076
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 7MON000000000000.000
Apr 5@ NJ000000000000.000
Apr 2BUF100010000000.000
Mar 31WPG000000000000.000
Mar 30@ NYI000000000000.000
Mar 28FLA000000000000.000
Mar 26BUF000000000000.000
Mar 24DET000000000000.000
Mar 22@ NAS000000000000.000
Mar 20@ TB000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mathew Barzal
2Brock Nelson
3Casey Cizikas
4Scott Eansor
5Valtteri Filppula
LW1Anders Lee
2Andrew Ladd
3Kieffer Bellows
4Michael Dal Colle
5Tom Kuhnhackl
6Ross Johnston
7Matt Martin
RW1Josh Bailey
2Jordan Eberle
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Joshua Ho-Sang
5Leo Komarov
6Tanner Fritz
7Cal Clutterbuck
D1Nick Leddy
2Johnny Boychuk
3Adam Pelech
4Thomas Hickey
5Ryan Pulock
6Scott Mayfield
7Sebastian Aho
G1Thomas Greiss
2Linus Soderstrom
 

 