All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Mathew Barzal Active

Islanders forward Mathew Barzal won the Calder Memorial Trophy at the NHL Awards on Wednesday night. The award is given to "the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League" (rookie of the year). Barzal had an impressive 22 goals and 85 points in 82 games during his first full year. The 21-year-old beat out Vancouver's Brock Boeser and Arizona's Clayton Keller. Barzal will continue to be a huge part of the Islanders' franchise going forward. If John Tavares were to leave in free agency this summer, Barzal would become the face of the franchise.

2 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson was among New York's restricted free agents to get a qualifying offer prior to Monday's deadline. Ryan Pulock, Devon Toews, Ross Johnston and Kyle Burroughs also received qualifying offers from the Islanders. Nelson, Johnston and Toews have arbitration rights.

3 Casey Cizikas Sidelined

Casey Cizikas (upper body) will miss Friday and Saturday's games. Cizikas has already missed two games due to the ailment. He has seven goals and 17 points in 64 contests this season.

4 Scott Eansor Active

Scott Eansor has signed a two-year, two-way contract with the New York Islanders. Eansor has recorded 16 goals and 22 points in 57 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers this season.

5 Valtteri Filppula Active

The New York Islanders have signed Valtteri Filppula to a one-year contract. He'll earn $2.75 million next season. The 34-year-old had 11 goals and 33 points in 81 games last season with Philadelphia. Filppula won't be able to replace John Tavares, but he gives the Isles another veteran center on the depth chart. He won't have any fantasy value going forward.

LW 1 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee scored his 40th of the season Saturday. Lee became one of eight players to hit the 40 goal mark this season, joining Alex Ovechkin, Patrik Laine, William Karlsson, Eric Staal, Evgeni Malkin, Connor McDavid and Tyler Seguin. Lee had the least amount of assists among the octet with only 22 but it was still quite the season for the winger. He may not have as good a season next year for the Islanders if his center John Tavares bolts as he is eligible to become a UFA on July 1.

2 Andrew Ladd Active

Andrew Ladd scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Ladd helped set up Brock Nelson's tally late in the second period to give the Isles a 3-2 lead at the time. The veteran winger then added the game-winning goal (4-3) with just over three minutes remaining in regulation. Ladd finished the night with a plus-2 rating and four shots on goal in 14:00 of ice time. The 32-year-old has racked up 11 goals and 26 points in 68 games this season. This was his first goal in seven games. Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier also found the back of the net for the Islanders.

3 Kieffer Bellows Active

Kieffer Bellows scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 9-0 win over Denmark. The USA began their World Junior title defense with a big win on home soil. One of Bellows' goals was scored with a slick backhand move on a penalty shot. The 19-year-old, who was drafted by the Islanders in the first round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, will continue to be a big part of Team USA going forward. He has 19 goals and 40 points in 31 WHL games with Portland this season.

4 Michael Dal Colle Active

Michael Dal Colle will report to AHL Bridgeport. Dal Colle has five goals and 18 points in 34 AHL contests this season. He also has participated in five games with the Islanders, though he didn't record a point in those contests.

5 Tom Kuhnhackl Active

Tom Kuhnhackl has agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Islanders. Kuhnhackl had two goals and eight points in 69 games with the Penguins last season. The 26-year-old is capable of doing a bit more offensively than that, but not enough to be worth keeping in mind in standard leagues.

6 Ross Johnston Active

Ross Johnston will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It's the second time in three games that Johnston will serve as a healthy scratch. The 24-year-old has three goals, three assists and 58 penalty minutes in 17 games this season.

7 Matt Martin Active

The New York Islanders have acquired Matt Martin from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Eamon McAdam. Martin was originally drafted by the Islanders and spent seven seasons serving in the NHL with the Islanders before signing with Toronto. The Maple Leafs were looking to free up some cap space though and Martin comes with a $2.5 million hit for each of the next two seasons. For what it's worth, his actual salary owed is half that, so the Islanders will be paying Martin significantly less than the cap space he's occupying. Martin's a physical fourth-line forward that recorded at least 300 hits in each season from 2013-14 through 2016-17.

RW 1 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey will play for Canada at the upcoming IIHF World Championship. Bailey will join fellow Islanders Mathew Barzal, Anthony Beauvillier and Jordan Eberle on the roster. He broke out offensively in 2017-18 with 71 points (18 goals, 53 assists) in 76 games.

2 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle recorded two assists in the Islanders' 5-4 overtime win against Philadelphia on Tuesday. Eberle has 25 goals and 59 points in 79 contests in 2017-18. If he gets one more point then he'll reach the 60-point milestone for the first time since 2014-2015 and the fourth time in his career.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

Anthony Beauvillier scored a goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the New York Rangers. The Islanders found themselves down 1-0 heading into the middle frame, but they got goals from Thomas Hickey and Beauvillier in the second period. The Islanders forward finished the night with a plus-1 rating, one shot on goal and two hits in 15:45 of ice time. Beauvillier now has 21 goals and 36 points in 70 games this season. He's now scored in five consecutive games. He's also accumulated eight points during a five-game point streak.

4 Joshua Ho-Sang Active

Joshua Ho-Sang was recently made a healthy scratch in an AHL game. Going into this season it looked like Ho-Sang might have a big impact with the Islanders, instead he's recently found himself in the press box for an AHL contest. His descent has to be humbling. "When you start the year in the NHL and then get scratched in the AHL in the same year, it’s kind of … it’s kind of mentally tough," Ho-Sang. If you just look at his stats, there hasn't been a glaring problem. His two goals and 12 points in 22 NHL games was respectable given that he averaged 14:17 minutes per game and in the AHL he's scored four goals and 12 points in 15 contests. However, he's had some major inconsistency issues that have hampered him. He'll turn 22-years-old on Jan. 22 and still has a lot of upside.

5 Leo Komarov Active

The Islanders have signed winger Leo Komarov to a four-year, $12 million contract. Komarov had a nice run in Toronto as a third-line winger until last season when the wheels fell off. In 2015-16 and 2016-17, Komarov was a solid 30-point player. Last season, "Uncle Leo" registered a mere 19 points in 74 games. We don't imagine he will play in the Islanders' top six and as such we don't see Komarov's numbers improving to any great degree.

6 Tanner Fritz Active

Tanner Fritz has been loaned to Bridgeport of the AHL. In 34 appearances with the Islanders in 2017-18, Fritz notched three goals and seven points.

7 Cal Clutterbuck Active

Cal Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will return to the lineup on Tuesday night. Clutterbuck was forced to leave Saturday's game early due to an undisclosed ailment and he didn't practice Monday, but he is ready to play against Philadelphia. He has 17 points and 223 hits in 73 games this year.

D 1 Nick Leddy Active

Nick Leddy will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Red Wings. Neither team has anything to play for outside of improving their lottery odds, so it's not surprising to see the Islanders rest a key piece. Fellow blue liner Johnny Boychuk will also watch the game from the press box.

2 Johnny Boychuk Active

Johnny Boychuk will undergo surgery on Monday. Boychuk would not disclose what is bothering him, but he expects to be 100 percent by June. It has apparently been a nagging issue that has hindered him all season.

3 Adam Pelech Active

Adam Pelech (undisclosed) returned to action on Saturday November 11. Pelech was sidelined for four straight games as a result of the injury. He had an assist in 20:15 minutes of ice time in his return.

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey has a new four-year deal with the New York Islanders. Hickey will get $10 million for the life of the contract. The defenseman was selected fourth overall in 2007 by the Los Angeles Kings but has not had the career one would expect of a high pick. Hickey had five goals and 25 points last season and could expect 25-30 points next season.

5 Ryan Pulock Active

Ryan Pulock scored twice on the power play Thursday. The rookie defenseman has been outstanding of late offensively and is up to nine goals and 29 points as he is on a five game points streak. Pulock has three goals and eight points during the streak and has four goals and 10 points with the man-advantage. He is worth looking at next season in drafts.

6 Scott Mayfield Active

Scott Mayfield will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Islanders are going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen tonight, but Mayfield still won't get into the lineup. He has two goals and 12 points in 44 games this season.

7 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho will report to AHL Bridgeport. Aho had a goal and four points in 22 games with the Islanders. At the AHL level, he has nine goals and 20 points in 30 contests.

G 1 Thomas Greiss Active

Thomas Greiss stopped 36 of 39 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings. Greiss will finish the season with back-to-back wins, the first time he has done that since he had five-straight in November. The German netminder had another inconsistent season playing behind an invisible defensive unit. He'll finish the season with a 13-8-2 record, a 3.82 goals-against-average and a .892 save percentage. The Islanders have him locked up for another two years at a $3.33 million cap hit.