Player Page

Roster

T.J. Brodie | Defenseman | #7

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/7/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 182
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 4 (114) / CAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

T.J. Brodie picked up four assists in Friday's 4-3 OT win over the New Jersey Devils.
Brodie helped set up goals by Sean Monahan, Kris Versteeg, Matt Stajan and Mikael Backlund (overtime winner). Brodie finished tonight's game with a plus-2 rating, one shot on goal and one hit in 22:48 of ice time. The 26-year-old is up to three goals and 22 points in 54 games this season. Feb 3 - 11:19 PM
More T.J. Brodie Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5331518-21181611048.063
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010CAL3000-32000001.000
2011CAL54212143141500244.045
2012CAL4721214-980600044.045
2013CAL814273102016022104.038
2014CAL81113041153036123133.083
2015CAL70639454182702179.076
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 1MIN101112010001.000
Jan 26@ OTT100000000000.000
Jan 24@ MON1000-20000000.000
Jan 23@ TOR1000-12000002.000
Jan 21EDM1011-22000001.000
Jan 19NAS1000-10000000.000
Jan 17FLA100010000000.000
Jan 14@ EDM100000000001.000
Jan 13NJ100000000000.000
Jan 11SJ1000-10000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Matt Stajan
4Freddie Hamilton
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Sam Bennett
3Matthew Tkachuk
4Lance Bouma
RW1Michael Frolik
2Troy Brouwer
3Kris Versteeg
4Alex Chiasson
5Micheal Ferland
6Garnet Hathaway
D1Mark Giordano
2T.J. Brodie
3Dougie Hamilton
4Dennis Wideman
5Ladislav Smid
6Jyrki Jokipakka
7Deryk Engelland
8Brett Kulak
G1Chad Johnson
2Brian Elliott
 

 