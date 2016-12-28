T.J. Brodie | Defenseman | #7

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sean Monahan Active

Sean Monahan scored twice as the Flames beat the Wild 5-1 Wednesday night. This was the first time this season Monahan scored two goals in a game. He has earned two points on six previous occasions with one goal and an assist five times and a two assist game. Three of these multi-point games came in January.

2 Mikael Backlund Active

Mikael Backlund scored twice and had an assist in a 5-2 win over the Panthers Tuesday night. Backlund’s assist came on goal that tied the game 2-2 in the second. He remained hot throughout that entire period and scored twice in just over a minute at the 11:23 and 11:36 marks. This snapped a six-game streak in which he failed to score a goal although he had two assists in a 3-2 over the Sharks last Wednesday. Backlund now has 14 goals and 18 assists for the season.

3 Matt Stajan Active

Matt Stajan scored the game winner Saturday. Stajan's first period goal was his fourth of the year and he has 16 points in 42 games. The bottom-six forward also is a plus-eight so his fantasy value is not zero in deep, deep leagues.

4 Freddie Hamilton Active

Freddie Hamilton will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Montreal. He suited up in last night's game against the Leafs, but Micheal Ferland will take his spot tonight. Jyrki Jokipakka will also serve as a healthy scratch.

LW 1 Johnny Gaudreau Active

Being part of the All-Star Game might give Johnny Gaudreau a boost. Gaudreau has played a step below his standards this season with 11 goals and 31 points in 42 contests. The All-Star break offered him a change of pace, but it also offered him a potential confidence boost. "It’s never going to hurt him to be around great players," said Flames assistant general manager Craig Conroy. "Great players, they have a kind of aura around them. They have a self-confidence and worth. And when you’re around those guys, it wears off. And that’s Johnny’s game, too — three-on-three, I mean, he’s special. I’m hoping the all-star game rejuvenates him. Best players in the world, and he’s one of the best players in the world. He’s gotta know that and believe it. And when he goes and does what he does best, it is special to watch."

2 Sam Bennett Active

Sam Bennett has reached the 20-point mark. Bennett got there in his 52nd game of 2016-17 by registering his 10th assist of the season against the Minnesota Wild. His sophomore campaign has been a disappointing one offensively as he might not even reach his rookie mark of 36 points. That being said, the 20-year-old does have a lot of long-term upside.

3 Matthew Tkachuk Active

The Calgary Flames dropped a 7-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, but rookie Matthew Tkachuk continues to make his presence felt. Tkachuk scored one of Calgary's goals, giving him nine on this increasingly impressive season. Still, it was the 14 PIM that probably turned some heads. He now has 90 on the season; only Antoine Roussel has more with 98. He came into the NHL with a reputation for being a pestering presence, but even with that, most fantasy owners have to be delighted with his mean streak. Opponents? Not so much.

4 Lance Bouma Active

Lance Bouma scored for only the second time this season Saturday. Bouma had a big season in 2014-15 with 34 points but struggled with injuries the last two seasons as he missed 38 games last season and 17 this year with a shoulder injury. He has two goals and four points in 21 games and has no real value in fantasy hockey.

RW 1 Michael Frolik Active

Michael Frolik found the back of the net in a 3-2 win over San Jose Wednesday night. Frolik has been on fire lately, scoring at least a goal in three of his last four games. That gives him 11 goals and 25 points in 44 contests this season. He's already just four goals shy of his 2015-16 total.

2 Troy Brouwer Active

Troy Brouwer is hoping to get a break while playing with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau. "I need to get my game going," said Brouwer. "Those guys have been playing really well and I feel like I’ve been playing well, but I haven’t been rewarded with points or anything. But when the team is struggling, you’re struggling. I’ve been up with them periodically though out the year … but hopefully we can get our game going." Brouwer has eight goals and 18 points in 45 contests this season. He did pick up an assist on Wednesday, but he was held off the scoresheet in his previous 10 contests.

3 Kris Versteeg Active

Kris Versteeg netted a goal in Calgary's 4-3 loss to Nashville Thursday night. Versteeg has recorded a point in three of his last four games. That gives him nine goals and 21 points in 36 contests this season. If he can stay healthy then there's a reasonable chance of him topping his 2015-16 finish of 38 points.

4 Alex Chiasson Active

Alex Chiasson earned one assist and one goal as the Calgary Flames beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Wednesday night. With this pair of points, Chiasson snapped a 10-game streak in which he failed to earn either a goal or assist. This lifts him to 13 points and advances him over Denis Wideman on the Flames' leaderboard.

5 Micheal Ferland Active

Micheal Ferland will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Maple Leafs. Ferland missed three games with an upper-body injury earlier this month, but he managed to play in each of his team's last two games. He has five goals and six assists in 46 games this season. Jyrki Jokipakka will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Garnet Hathaway I.L.

Garnet Hathaway (upper body) took part in Monday's practice. Hathaway was wearing a no-contact jersey though, so it would still be surprising to see him return on Wednesday. He last played on Jan. 14.

D 1 Mark Giordano Active

Mark Giordano has been held off the scoresheet in seven of his last eight games. The one exception though was a three-point game where Giordano had a goal and two assists. He has six goals and 22 points in 52 contests this season, which puts him on pace to fall below the 40-point mark after three consecutive campaigns where he reached that milestone.

2 T.J. Brodie Active

T.J. Brodie picked up four assists in Friday's 4-3 OT win over the New Jersey Devils. Brodie helped set up goals by Sean Monahan, Kris Versteeg, Matt Stajan and Mikael Backlund (overtime winner). Brodie finished tonight's game with a plus-2 rating, one shot on goal and one hit in 22:48 of ice time. The 26-year-old is up to three goals and 22 points in 54 games this season.

3 Dougie Hamilton Active

Dougie Hamilton recorded an assist in Calgary's 3-2 victory against Dallas on Thursday. Hamilton has recorded at least a point in four of his last five games. He has seven goals and 32 points in 51 contests in 2016-17.

4 Dennis Wideman Active

Dennis Wideman played in his 800th career NHL game Saturday. Wideman was selected in the eighth round in 2002 by the Sabres. The defenseman had 56 points two seasons ago but that seems like a long time ago in fantasy hockey as he has three goals and 15 points in 42 games. He chipped in with an assist Saturday and is on a three game points streak but his fantasy value is not high at this time.

5 Ladislav Smid I.L.

Ladislav Smid (neck) hasn't decided if he wants to retire yet, per Flames GM Brad Treliving. Smid is still just 30 years old, but he's dealing with a neck injury that's serious enough to keep him out of the entire 2016-17 campaign at the least. With that in mind it's not clear what the future holds for Smid, though the Flames might have some scouting work available for him.

6 Jyrki Jokipakka Active

Jyrki Jokipakka dressed Wednesday when Calgary hosts the Minnesota Wild. The former Dallas Stars 7th round pick in 2011 (195th overall) missed his third game after having dressed for eight straight. He's appeared in 35 games, scoring once and adding five helpers.

7 Deryk Engelland Active

With Troy Brouwer out of the lineup with a hand injury, Deryk Engelland will wear an "A" on his jersey. The 34-year-old isn't known for his offensive production, but he's shown that he can be a leader both on and off the ice. Engelland has played in 425 career NHL games and regularly sticks up for teammates. He's also a calming presence on a young blue line that features Brett Kulak, Tyler Wotherspoon and Jyrki Jokipakka. We don’t make the decisions, the players do," head coach Glen Gulutzan said. "He’s stepped up for a lot of guys this year and stepped up for our team. That wasn’t a decision the coaches had to deliberate over."

8 Brett Kulak Active

Brett Kulak and Freddie Hamilton will be scratched against the Devils on Friday. Unfortunately there isn't a lick of fantasy value between this pair. Kulak has done significantly more however by posting just three assists with 12 PIMs and hits in 18 games thus far.

G 1 Chad Johnson Active

Chad Johnson allowed five goals on 20 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Even though none of the goals appeared to be his fault, this was a night to forget for Johnson and his team. Two of Montreal's five goals were scored on the power play and another one was scored shorthanded. Johnson has two losses in his last three games and he was pulled in a no-decision against the Oilers on Saturday (he allowed three goals on four shots). The Flames goalie has a 16-12-1 record with a 2.50 goals-against-average and a .913 save percentage this season.