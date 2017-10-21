Player Page

Evgenii Dadonov | Winger | #63

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/12/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 3 (71) / FLA
Evgenii Dadonov scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings.
He picked up the only assist on Jonathan Huberdeau's goal in the second period, which tied the game at one. He then added one of his own just over four minutes later to make it 2-1 for the Panthers. The Russian forward is off to a nice start this season, as he's already up to five goals and six assists in 10 games this season. Oct 29 - 12:07 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
9459-302200121.190
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009FLA4000-10000004.000
2010FLA3689170141000060.133
2011CAR15213-420000021.095
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 26ANA120220000004.500
Oct 24@ MON1000-10000002.000
Oct 21@ WAS111200110014.250
Oct 20PIT100020000001.000
Oct 17@ PHI1000-20000000.000
Oct 14@ PIT1022-10010002.000
Oct 12STL100000000005.000
Oct 7TB1112-10100002.500
Oct 6@ TB1011-20000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Aleksander Barkov
2Vincent Trocheck
3Nick Bjugstad
4Derek MacKenzie
LW1Jonathan Huberdeau
2Jared McCann
3Denis Malgin
4Connor Brickley
5Micheal Haley
RW1Evgenii Dadonov
2Radim Vrbata
3Owen Tippett
4Colton Sceviour
D1Aaron Ekblad
2Keith Yandle
3Michael Matheson
4Alex Petrovic
5Mark Pysyk
6Ian McCoshen
7MacKenzie Weegar
G1Roberto Luongo
2James Reimer
3Antti Niemi
 

 