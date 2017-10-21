Evgenii Dadonov | Winger | #63

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Aleksander Barkov Active

Aleksander Barkov produced a goal and two assists in an 8-3 win against Anaheim on Thursday night. Barkov has collected three goals and four helpers over a four-game point streak. He currently has 10 points through nine appearances in 2017-18. Barkov also has a plus-10 rating after he finished with a plus-3 on Thursday night.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck generated three points, including two assists, in Thursday's 8-3 blowout win over Anaheim. It has been a great start to the season for Trocheck, who has 10 points in nine games. He has been held off the scoresheet on just two occasions this year and he has two multi-point efforts in his past three outings.

3 Nick Bjugstad Active

Nick Bjugstad notched a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over St. Louis on Thursday night. Bjugstad has four points in three games this season thanks to a pair of multi-point performances. He only had 14 points in 54 outings last year due to injuries, but it's been a strong start to 2017-18 for the 25-year-old forward.

4 Derek MacKenzie Active

Derek MacKenzie is excited to have Bob Boughner as the new head coach of the Panthers. "He's a player's coach, an all-in kind of guy," said Florida's captain. "He can relate to you. He's a guy you have a great relationship with, but he's not afraid to put his foot down. When he came to you and needed something from you, you wanted to do it." MacKenzie has played for Boughner before when he was an assistant for Columbus in 2010.

LW 1 Jonathan Huberdeau Active

Jonathan Huberdeau earned an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Montreal. Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov helped set up a goal by Keith Yandle just 20 seconds into the second period, but the Canadiens scored five unanswered markers to take the win. Huberdeau has recorded an assist in each of his last three outings. He has three goals and eight points in eight matches.

2 Jared McCann I.L.

Jared McCann (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve. The move was made earlier this week after he didn't play on Tuesday night against Montreal. McCann has two goals and five points in seven games this season.

3 Denis Malgin Active

Denis Malgin will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Penguins. Malgin still hasn't suited up in an NHL game this season. He had six goals and four assists in 47 games in 2016-17. Ian McCoshen and Connor Brickley will also watch the game from the press box.

4 Connor Brickley Sidelined

Connor Brickley exited Thursday night's game against Anaheim following a collision with Ducks forward Derek Grant. Coach Bob Boughner said after the match that Brickley is considered day-to-day. He registered two assists in 12:09 of ice time before he had to leave.

5 Micheal Haley Active

Micheal Haley understands how coach Bob Boughner wants him to play this season. Haley played the past two seasons for the Sharks, where Boughner served as an assistant. "Boughner believes in in-your-face; that doesn't necessarily mean roughness, but always hunting, always chasing the puck, taking away their time and space," said Haley. "You don't want to come in here and think it's going to be an easy two points, an easy game. You know when you step on our ice surface we're going to be coming and be giving everything we got." He racked up 128 penalty minutes and 129 hits in 58 appearances last year.

RW 1 Evgenii Dadonov Active

Evgenii Dadonov scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings. He picked up the only assist on Jonathan Huberdeau's goal in the second period, which tied the game at one. He then added one of his own just over four minutes later to make it 2-1 for the Panthers. The Russian forward is off to a nice start this season, as he's already up to five goals and six assists in 10 games this season.

2 Radim Vrbata Active

Radim Vrbata scored a hat trick in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Not bad for a guy who hadn't scored a single goal this season. Vrbata opened the scoring just 1:04 into the game. His power play tally late in the first period made it 3-1 for Florida at the time. He completed the hat trick in the third period and gave his team a 7-2 lead in the process. The Panthers forward finished the game with a plus-2 rating and six shots on goal in 13:11 of ice time. The veteran now has eight points in nine games this season.

3 Owen Tippett Active

Owen Tippett potted his first NHL goal in Florida's 8-3 win against Anaheim on Thursday night. Tippett cashed in on a two-on-one rush when he tapped in a feed from Jamie McGinn. The 18-year-old rookie played in his fourth game this season on Thursday night and he logged 10:51 of ice time.

4 Colton Sceviour Sidelined

Colton Sceviour didn't play Tuesday night against Montreal due to an upper-body injury. Sceviour has notched one goal and one assist in six appearances with the Panthers this campaign. Consider him day-to-day for now.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad skated on Florida's top power-play unit Saturday night. Ekblad replaced Keith Yandle and logged 5:18 of ice time with the man advantage compared to Yandle's 1:36. "I just think that he's got a big shot presence and that makes the PK have to sort of respect that," coach Bob Boughner said. "It pulls them out a little bit higher. That's what opens up some little plays for us."

2 Keith Yandle Active

Keith Yandle scored a goal in Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Yandle gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead just 20 seconds into the first period. The Panthers seemed to be in control of the game until the Habs scored three goals in under two minutes to close out that middle period. Yandle now has one goal and three assists in eight games this season.

3 Michael Matheson Active

Michael Matheson has inked an eight-year contract with the Florida Panthers. The team didn't disclose financial terms, but it's reportedly worth a total of $39 million. "Mike is an important part of our team's young core and we are thrilled that he has decided to remain a Panther for the long term," GM Dale Tallon said. "He is a dynamic and intelligent defenseman with impeccable character and work ethic. Mike has developed into a difference maker on our blue line and will be an important player and leader for the Panthers for many years to come." His entry-level contract will expire after the 2017-18 season. Matheson has recorded 17 points in 86 career NHL contests.

4 Alex Petrovic Active

Alex Petrovic will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. Petrovic has one assist and a plus-2 rating in six games this season. This will be his second straight game as a healthy scratch. Colton Sceviour and Antti Niemi, who was picked up on waivers from Pittsburgh earlier today, will also miss tonight's game.

5 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk has the only goal so far among Florida's blueliners. It's only been two games so far for the Panthers, so others will start finding the scoresheet shortly. Pysyk has been paired with Michael Matheson this campaign. Keith Yandle, Aaron Ekblad and Alex Petrovic have contributed an assist apiece.

6 Ian McCoshen Active

Ian McCoshen got his first NHL goal in a 5-2 win over St. Louis on Thursday night. He got the Panthers on the board early in the second period shortly after Paul Stastny gave the Blues a 1-0 lead. McCoshen has five hits, two blocks and one point through three matches this year.

7 MacKenzie Weegar Active

MacKenzie Weegar will sit out a second straight game as a healthy scratch for the Florida Panthers on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings. Weegar missed Thursday's game against the Ducks as a healthy scratch, and he'll be scratched from Saturday's game against Detroit. He'll be a healthy scratch along with Connor Brickley. Colton Sceviour continues to nurse an upper-body injury and will also sit out Saturday's game.

G 1 Roberto Luongo I.L.

Florida expects to know more about Roberto Luongo's hand injury soon. "We're going to find out more," coach Bob Boughner told the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM. "Hopefully, it's not too long term and we get him back." The uncertainty surrounding the injury resulted in the Panthers claim of Antti Niemi off waivers from Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

2 James Reimer Active

James Reimer stopped 36 of 38 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The Panthers goalie allowed Gustav Nyquist to score the game-winning goal in the shootout. Reimer has a 3-3-1 record with a 3.19 goals-against-average and a .912 save percentage this season. He's getting more starts now that Roberto Luongo is injured, but he remains a very inconsistent goalie.