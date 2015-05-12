Evgeny Dadonov | Winger

All Positions

C 1 Aleksander Barkov Active

Aleksander Barkov (back) is feeling good this off-season. The injury forced Barkov to miss 21 games in 2016-17, including the final six of the regular season. The good news, is that he didn't need to have surgery to repair the injury. Barkov says he's already begun training for next season. It sounds like he's going to be 100 percent healthy heading into training camp. The Panthers forward scored 21 goals and 52 points in just 61 games.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck found the back of the net in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues. The goal put an end to his 17-game goalless drought. Trocheck tied the game at one at the 6:41 mark of the second frame, but it was all downhill from there for the Panthers. Trocheck finished the game with a minus-2 rating, two penalty minutes and five shots on goal in 20:26 of ice time. Trocheck has 23 goals and 54 points in 80 games.

3 Nick Bjugstad Active

Nick Bjugstad picked up his 12th point of the season during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins. It's been a tough season for Bjugstad, whose assist today gives him six on the campaign through 50 games.

4 Derek MacKenzie Active

Derek MacKenzie is excited to have Bob Boughner as the new head coach of the Panthers. "He's a player's coach, an all-in kind of guy," said Florida's captain. "He can relate to you. He's a guy you have a great relationship with, but he's not afraid to put his foot down. When he came to you and needed something from you, you wanted to do it." MacKenzie has played for Boughner before when he was an assistant for Columbus in 2010.

5 Denis Malgin Active

Denis Malgin tallied his fifth goal of the season in Thursday's 6-3 loss to St. Louis. Malgin didn't have a point in his previous 27 appearances. The 20-year-old forward has nine points in 45 contests this campaign.

LW 1 Jonathan Huberdeau Active

Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals in a 3-0 win against Buffalo on Saturday. Huberdeau has 10 goals and 26 points in 30 games this season. Nick Bjugstad netted his ninth goal of the season, which also proved to be the game-winner. Jaromir Jagr registered two assists, giving him 46 points in 81 games.

2 Colton Sceviour Active

Colton Sceviour found the back of the net in Friday's 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Sceviour's goal tied the game at one at the 4:18 mark of the second period. The Panthers forward finished the game with a plus-2 rating and seven shots on goal in 13:46 of ice time. He has a seven goals and eight assists in 54 games.

RW 1 Jaromir Jagr Active

Jaromir Jagr and the Florida Panthers appear to be in a holding pattern. As previously mentioned, Jagr tweeted Thursday night that he hasn't gotten any calls from general managers about a potential signing. There also was a fan event Thursday night, which Panthers GM Dale Tallon attended and the subject of Jagr naturally came up. Tallon gave the answer he's provided before, "I talked to his agent on a regular basis, Petr Svoboda, almost every day. I talked to him today; we’ll talk tomorrow." Jagr earned $5.5 million in 2016-17 when his bonuses are included and it's believed that the Panthers don't want to pay him that amount again. We'll have to see if the two sides reach a compromise or if another team enters the picture at some point.

2 Thomas Vanek Active

Thomas Vanek is set to hit the open market at the end of the week, and could be a valuable add to any team in need of scoring at the right price. Vanek had 38 points in 48 games with the Red Wings before slowing down with 10 points in 20 games with the Florida Panthers last season. At 33 years old, Vanek isn't the point producer he used to be, but breaking the 50-point plateau is doable on the short term, sub $3-million contract he is likely to get. He could be brought back by Detroit.

3 Shawn Thornton Active

The Florida Panthers have announced that Shawn Thornton will serve as a vice president of business operations. "It's a humbling day for me, and I'm excited to begin the next chapter of my career in hockey," Thornton said. "The business side of operating an NHL team has always fascinated me. I have had the privilege of learning from and working with a number of first-class individuals, leaders and organizations during the course of my playing career and I look forward to applying some of those lessons in my new role." Thornton decided to hang up his skates after the 2016-17 campaign. He finished with 102 points and 1,103 penalty minutes in 705 career games. Among his career highlights were his two Stanley Cup championships with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007 and the Boston Bruins in 2011.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad and a few other members of the Panthers already have a connection to new Florida coach Bob Boughner. Ekblad grew up in Windsor as a close family friend of Boughner and his son. Boughner also coached Panthers captain Derek MacKenzie when he was on the staff of the Columbus Blue Jackets as an assistant and he worked with goalie James Reimer with the Sharks last season. In another twist, he was a teammate of Jaromir Jagr on Pittsburgh in 2000.

2 Keith Yandle Active

Florida has denied the report that they asked Keith Yandle to waive his no-move clause for the upcoming expansion draft. According to the Miami Herald's George Richards, the Panthers won't ask the veteran defender to waive his NMC so he will be protected.

3 Jason Demers Active

Jason Demers was the odd-man out on Florida's protection list for the expansion draft. The Panthers protected four defenders (Aaron Ekblad, Keith Yandle, Alex Petrovic and Mark Pysyk), but Demers will be available to be selected by the Vegas Golden Knights. However, the Panthers also left Jonathan Marchessault unprotected and he could be targeted because of the value he can bring in the goal-scoring department.

4 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk contributed an assist in Monday's 4-1 loss to Montreal. He has two helpers in the last three games and both points were scored versus the Canadiens. Pysyk has recorded four goals and 17 points in 79 games during his first campaign with the Panthers.

5 Michael Matheson Active

Michael Matheson got his sixth goal of the season in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Montreal. "It's a little bittersweet," Matheson said afterward. "It was nice to get a goal in my hometown, but looking back at the game it's one I'd like to forget and I'm sure my teammates feel the same way. We didn't come ready to play." He has posted 16 points in 76 outings.

6 Jakub Kindl Active

Jakub Kindl will play on Thursday against the Coyotes. In 32 games this season the veteran defender has posted four points with 26 PIMs, 30 blocks and 40 hits.

7 Alex Petrovic Active

The Florida Panthers have signed Alex Petrovic to a one-year deal worth roughly $1.8 million, according to TSN's Bob McKenzie. Petrovic had one goal and 13 assists in 49 games with the Panthers last season. He doesn't provide much in terms of offense, but he can play a steady defensive game. Petrovic also tends to play with an edge to his game. The 25-year-old doesn't have any fantasy value going into next season.

8 Chris Pronger I.L.

Chris Pronger has joined the Florida Panthers' front office. Pronger's seven-year, $34,550,000 contract expired following the 2016-17 campaign, but unfortunately he hasn't been able to play since 2011 due to concussions. Although his playing career ended sooner than hoped, he still had a spectacular run and now he'll be able to contribute in other ways with Florida. He'll be working with general manager Dale Tallon.

G 1 James Reimer Active

James Reimer capped off the season with a 38-save shutout over the President Trophy recipients on Sunday evening. Reimer was flawless under an intense barrage from the Washington Capitals, earning his second shutout in as many nights. Two goose eggs on the final weekend boost the 29-year-old's stats to 18-16-5 this season with a 2.53 goals against average and .920 save percentage.

2 Reto Berra Active

Reto Berra might be in the crease for Sunday's season finale against the Capitals. James Reimer will get the nod on Saturday against Buffalo. Through seven games and four starts, Berra has posted a 0-5 record with 18 goals against and an .876 save percentage.