Evgeny Dadonov | Winger

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/12/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 178
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 3 (71) / FLA
The Florida Panthers have reportedly signed Evgeny Dadonov to a three-year deal worth $4 million per season.
Dadonov is making his way to the NHL after spending the last five years in the KHL. The 28-year-old last played in the NHL during the 2011-12 season when he was a member of these same Panthers. Dadonov had 30 goals and 66 points in 53 games with St. Petersburg SKA. He'll be an intriguing but risky fantasy option next season. Jun 30 - 8:29 PM
Source: Bob McKenzie on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009FLA4000-10000004.000
2010FLA3689170141000060.133
2011CAR15213-420000021.095
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Aleksander Barkov
2Vincent Trocheck
3Nick Bjugstad
4Derek MacKenzie
5Denis Malgin
LW1Jonathan Huberdeau
2Colton Sceviour
RW1Jaromir Jagr
2Thomas Vanek
3Shawn Thornton
D1Aaron Ekblad
2Keith Yandle
3Jason Demers
4Mark Pysyk
5Michael Matheson
6Jakub Kindl
7Alex Petrovic
8Chris Pronger
G1James Reimer
2Reto Berra
3Roberto Luongo
 

 