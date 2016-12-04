Player Page

Roster

Matt Calvert | Winger | #11

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/24/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 188
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 5 (127) / CLM
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Matt Calvert will miss Tuesday's game against Carolina because of an illness.
Calvert and Sergei Bobrovsky are both out sick and they're considered day-to-day at this point. Calvert has five goals and two assists this season. Scott Harrington will be a healthy scratch for Columbus. Jan 10 - 7:08 PM
Source: Columbus Blue Jackets PR on Twitter
More Matt Calvert Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
345275400020147.106
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010CLM42119203123100150.220
2011CLM13033-516000004.000
2012CLM429716-9320010263.143
2013CLM5691524-1532200190.100
2014CLM561310231280001393.140
2015CLM7311132415110001114.096
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 8PHI100005000001.000
Jan 7NYR100010000002.000
Jan 5@ WAS1000-20000001.000
Jan 3EDM100000000000.000
Dec 31@ MIN1000017000000.000
Dec 29@ WPG100002000001.000
Dec 27BOS110100000002.500
Dec 23MON100000000000.000
Dec 22PIT100002000003.000
Dec 20LA100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Brandon Dubinsky
2Sam Gagner
3Alexander Wennberg
4William Karlsson
5Lukas Sedlak
LW1Boone Jenner
2Brandon Saad
3Scott Hartnell
4Matt Calvert
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Nick Foligno
3Josh Anderson
4David Clarkson
D1Seth Jones
2Ryan Murray
3Jack Johnson
4Zach Werenski
5David Savard
6Dalton Prout
7Scott Harrington
8Markus Nutivaara
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
2Anton Forsberg
3Joonas Korpisalo
 

 