Player Page

Roster

Martin Jones | Goalie | #31

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/10/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 190
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Martin Jones faced 25 shots and gave up one goal as the Sharks beat the Blackhawks 3-1 Tuesday night.
After losing three straight games in late December and early January, Jones has rebounded nicely. His last nine efforts netted a 7-2-0 record with a save percentage of .913. In that span, he has given up an average of 2.3 goals per game. Feb 1 - 1:28 AM
More Martin Jones Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
42247825152932.2511051012.9162
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2013LA 191095126001331.81500467.9344
2014LA 1577545024292.25307278.9063
2015SJ 653786372304111432.2717341591.9186
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 26EDM159010133.052017.8500
Jan 24@ WPG0000000.0000.0000
Jan 23@ COL160100022.002826.9290
Jan 21COL161100021.973331.9390
Jan 19TB0000000.0000.0000
Jan 18@ LA160100022.002422.9170
Jan 16WPG160100022.002826.9290
Jan 14STL159010133.052522.8800
Jan 11@ CAL0000000.0000.0000
Jan 10@ EDM160100033.003633.9170

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Joe Thornton
2Logan Couture
3Ryan Carpenter
4Chris Tierney
5Micheal Haley
LW1Patrick Marleau
2Kevin Labanc
3Mikkel Boedker
4Tomas Hertl
5Melker Karlsson
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Timo Meier
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Paul Martin
4Justin Braun
5Brenden Dillon
6Dylan DeMelo
7David Schlemko
8Tim Heed
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 