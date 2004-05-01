Martin Jones | Goalie | #31

All Positions

C 1 Joe Thornton Active

It's true, Joe Thornton has been omitted from the NHL's greatest 100 players of all time list. While Thornton has managed to be lost in the yearly awards, he does have the 2005-06 Hart and Art Ross trophies to his name and his Sharks fell 4-2 to the Penguins last season for the Cup. Which unfortunately makes his trophy case conspicuously bare. Thornton however, is about to become the 13th player ever to reach 1,000 career assists with just eight more. For comparison, Henrik Sedin just became the 85th player ever to reach 1,000 total points. Thornton, who currently ranks 24th all-time in points with 1,372, is also the holder of the highest point total since the 2004-05 lockout with 125 in the aforementioned Hart and Art Ross season. He had 96 helpers that season, and followed it up with 92 more and another 114 points the following campaign. Only Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Bobby Orr and Adam Oates have had more assists in a single season. And that's all before we get into his playoff success.

2 Logan Couture Active

Logan Couture scored his 17th goal in the Sharks 4-1 loss to Edmonton on Thursday. He also tallied three shots and two hits but it wasn't enough for the Sharks. Couture has been hot of late with points in five straight games (3G,3A). He has 33 points in 49 games this season.

3 Ryan Carpenter Active

Ryan Carpenter registered an assist in a 4-3 win against Winnipeg on Tuesday. Carpenter is on a three-game point streak. He has two goals and four points in seven games this season.

4 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney gained confidence from San Jose's 2016 playoff run. Tierney was in his second NHL campaign at the time, but scored a solid four goals and nine points in 24 postseason contests. "I thought I was going to be a little more nervous going into the playoffs than I was, but once you get playing it kind of feels like you’re just playing another game. … I think I just got more confident every series that I could go up against [Anze] Kopitar, or [Ryan] Johansen, or [Alex] Steen, [Jori] Lehtera or [Vladimir] Tarasenko," he said. After recording 20 points in the 2015-16 regular season, he has two goals and eight points in 25 games this season.

5 Micheal Haley Active

Micheal Haley (upper body) has been presumably taken off the injured reserve list. As Capfriendly points out, the Sharks current roster would appear to be illegal otherwise. The issue is that San Jose sent four players to the minors over the last two days (Barclay Goodrow, Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc, and Tim Heed). That leaves them with just 19 players on their active roster, but if they activated Haley then they are meeting the minimum requirements. Keep in mind that it's standard for teams to reduce their roster during the All-Star break and there will be a flurry of callups after the break to counter the demotions that we're seeing.

LW 1 Patrick Marleau Active

The NHL has picked Patrick Marleau as the second star of the week. Marleau had five goals and an assist in three games last week. Most of that production came from his four-goal performance on Monday. He's up to 17 markers and 26 points in 50 contests in 2016-17.

2 Kevin Labanc Active

Kevin Labanc has been recalled by San Jose. The Sharks sent Labanc to the AHL at the start of the All-Star break. He has seven goals and 14 points in 37 games with the Sharks this season.

3 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker is playing on the second line with Logan Couture and Joonas Donskoi. Boedker got off to a horrific start to the season but has played better with four of his six goals coming earlier in the month. He has not picked up a point in his last five games but that seems to be the norm for Boedker this season. He will lose his spot as a top-six forward once Tomas Hertl and/or Timo Meier return from injury.

4 Tomas Hertl Active

Tomas Hertl will return to the Sharks' lineup on Thursday against the Oilers. Hertl has missed the last 31 games with a knee injury. "I'm excited, for sure," Hertl said. "It's been a long time. I feel great. No problems at all. No issues, no pain." He's expected to center the third line with Kevin Labanc and Joel Ward flanking him. Hertl has four goals and nine points in 17 games this season.

5 Melker Karlsson Active

Melker Karlsson was on the top line during Wednesday's morning skate. He is projected to play with Joe Pavelski and Joe Thornton against Los Angeles. Patrick Marleau moved to center the second line between Mikkel Boedker and Kevin Labanc because of an illness to Logan Couture.

RW 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski scored one goal and had two assists as the Sharks beat the Blackhawks 3-1 Tuesday night. Pavelski and Brent Burns provided assists on the first two Sharks goals of the contest. Pavelski‘s goal went into an empty net with 46 seconds remaining in the game. This was only the second time this season that he scored more than two points in a game and the third time that he had two or more assists.

2 Joel Ward Active

Joel Ward picked up a goal and assisted on another in a 5-4 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. It's just his second multi-point game of the season for Ward who saw time on the top power-play unit in an obvious attempt to get him going offensively. That's just 12 points in 37 games for Ward. Brent Burns added two assists while Patrick Marleau also had a multi-point night.

3 Joonas Donskoi Sidelined

Joonas Donskoi (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday night. He just returned to the lineup on Monday from an upper-body injury, but logged just 2:31 of ice time before leaving the game. It's unclear if this injury is something new or if he aggravated something.

4 Timo Meier Active

Timo Meier has been called up by the San Jose Sharks. Meier was only in the minors for the All-Star break during his latest AHL stint. He has nine goals and 15 points in 18 AHL contests. He also has two goals and four points in 18 games with the Sharks.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Brent Burns was held pointless in the 4-3 championship game loss to the Metropolitan division. Burns had a shot on net and led his team in ice time with 7:47 with a takeaway. For the day over two games he had both a goal and an assist, which is still a mighty fine day.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic Active

Marc-Edouard Vlasic is on a three-game point streak. Vlasic registered an assist in a 4-3 win versus Winnipeg Tuesday night. He has three goals and 16 points in 44 games this season.

3 Paul Martin Active

Paul Martin registered an assist in a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay Thursday night. That ended a four-game point drought for Martin. He has three goals and 16 points in 45 contests this season, which is pretty good for him. The 35-year-old blueliner finished with 20 points in each of the last two campaigns.

4 Justin Braun Active

Justin Braun found the back of the net in San Jose's 2-0 win over Philadelphia Friday night. Braun snapped his six-game point slump. He has two goals and six points in 36 contests in 2016-17.

5 Brenden Dillon Active

Brenden Dillon has no goals and five assists in 49 games this season. When Dillon broke into the NHL with Dallas he was playing a big role, but that's declined in recent years. In 2013-14 for example, he had 17 points in 80 games while averaging 21:06 minutes, but so far this season he's logging just 16:11 minutes per contest. He's still a decent source of penalty minutes (35) and hits (114) though.

6 Dylan DeMelo I.L.

Dylan DeMelo will be sidelined for eight weeks with a broken wrist. DeMelo suffered the injury during Tuesday's game. He underwent successful surgery on Thursday. He has a goal and four points in 14 contests this season.

7 David Schlemko Active

David Schlemko provided the OTGWG as the San Jose Sharks managed a 3-2 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. It was Schlemko's first OT game-winner in the NHL and the fourth GWG of his career. This marks his second tally and 10th point of 2016-17, breaking a seven-game pointless slump. That game featured all rare-scorers (the top scorer hit his fifth goal of the season), so Schlemko seems like an inspired choice to make the difference.

8 Tim Heed Active

Tim Heed has been summoned from the minors. Heed has gone up and down from the AHL frequently, but he has mostly sat as a healthy scratch. He has skated in just one game with the Sharks and that came back on Jan. 11 versus Calgary when he made his NHL debut.

G 1 Martin Jones Active

Martin Jones faced 25 shots and gave up one goal as the Sharks beat the Blackhawks 3-1 Tuesday night. After losing three straight games in late December and early January, Jones has rebounded nicely. His last nine efforts netted a 7-2-0 record with a save percentage of .913. In that span, he has given up an average of 2.3 goals per game.