All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Paul Stastny Active

Paul Stastny scored two goals and earned one assist Saturday night as the St Louis Blues beat the Dallas Stars 4-3. Stastny got the Blues on the board for the first time in the game at the 9:27 minute mark of the first and his assist came later that same period when Vladimir Tarasenko found the back of the net at 16:43. His final point of the night came on a goal at 7:51 in the second. This lifts Stastny to 22 points. Alex Steen earned one assist during the game to claim his 22nd point as well, and the two are now tied for fourth on the team leaderboard.

2 Jori Lehtera Active

Jori Lehtera scored in Thursday's 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. It was his first goal in 10 games. Lehtera has produced just nine points in 26 games this campaign.

3 Patrik Berglund Active

Patrik Berglund scored his sixth goal of the year in Monday's Winter Classic win over Chicago. He has recorded five of those markers in the last eight games. Berglund has produced just 13 points in 38 matches this year despite his improved play.

4 Kyle Brodziak Active

Kyle Brodziak opened the scoring Monday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton. He got his fifth goal of the season at the 4:20 mark of the first period. Brodziak has two goals and one assist in the last four games. That's quite the hot streak for a player who has eight points in 32 matches.

LW 1 Alexander Steen Active

Alexander Steen notched a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-1 win against Chicago. He picked up an assist on a goal by Patrik Berglund for his 500th career point. Steen got his 501st point when he sealed the win with an empty-net marker. He is the third player from the 2002 NHL Entry Draft to reach 500 points after Rick Nash and Alexander Semin. However, Steen has disappointed this year with only four goals and 20 points in 32 matches. Perhaps this will help get him going again.

2 Jaden Schwartz Active

Jaden Schwartz has been playing on the Blues' third line the past few games. Ever since he had the flu last week he's been skating with David Perron and Patrik Berglund. That's not going to much for his fantasy value as Schwartz has been a top six forward for the past two seasons. This situation is fluid so don't make any rash decisions about Schwartz just yet.

3 Robby Fabbri Active

Robby Fabbri earned a pair of assists Monday in a 4-1 victory versus Chicago. He assisted on two goals by Vladimir Tarasenko during the third period to give the Blues the win in the Winter Classic. The 20-year-old forward has generated 11 goals and 25 points in 37 games this season.

4 David Perron Active

David Perron scored a goal for a third consecutive game Wednesday night. He didn't have a goal for 10 straight contests before his recent hot streak. Now, Perron has 10 goals on the season to go with 10 assists in 36 appearances.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

Vladimir Tarasenko scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Tarasenko's power play goal at the 7:27 mark of the second period gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at the time. Unfortunately for St. Louis, the 'Canes scored three consecutive goals to close out the game. Tarasenko has three goals in his last two contests, and he's up to 19 goals and 23 assists in 39 games in 2016-17.

2 Dmitrij Jaskin Active

Dmitrij Jaskin is expected to be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins. The 23-year-old will watch from the press box for a second consecutive game. Jaskin has one goal and eight assists in 33 games in 2016-17. He still has some long-term potential, but he shouldn't be on your fantasy radar right now.

3 Nail Yakupov Active

Nail Yakupov (illness) returned to action on Saturday. It was a typical Yakupov game as he was held off the score sheet. The first overall pick in 2012 has been a bust, both in St. Louis this season with three goals and six points in 22 games, and his career in Edmonton. If he was in your lineup...sorry.

4 Scottie Upshall Active

Scottie Upshall got his fourth goal of the year Wednesday night. He went 16 straight games without earning a point going into the contest. Upshall has seven points to his credit in 33 matches. Needless to say, he shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

5 Ryan Reaves Active

Ryan Reaves sustained an undisclosed injury during Tuesday's game. Reaves left that contest a bit before its conclusion as a result. Reaves skated as an extra during Thursday's practice and left the skate early, but Blues coach Ken Hitchcock still called him probable for Thursday's contest.

D 1 Kevin Shattenkirk Active

Kevin Shattenkirk potted his eighth marker of the season Wednesday in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia. It was his sixth power-play goal of 2016-17. He has produced 14 of his 24 points on the man advantage.

2 Alex Pietrangelo Active

Alex Pietrangelo (illness) will be back in the lineup Thursday. He wasn't able to play Tuesday against Dallas because of an illness, but he will be ready to return when the Blues visit Tampa Bay.

3 Colton Parayko Active

Colton Parayko finished with a team-high five shots on goal in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Nashville Predators. Parayko finished the game with a minus-2 rating, one blocked shot and two takeaways in 20 minutes of ice time. The 23-year-old has 17 assists in 36 games, while averaging 21:25 of ice time per game.

4 Jay Bouwmeester Active

Jay Bouwmeester recorded his 300th career assist during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory over Montreal. The veteran blueliner is now up to four helpers and five points this season. While he boasts 203 of his 381 career points back with Florida, Bouwmeester is creeping up on his Calgary numbers. He needs just nine more points to surpass the 79 he posted with them and he'd need to do it in the next 12 games to beat the 279 games needed. It probably won't happen, but it's fun to think about.

5 Joel Edmundson Active

Joel Edmundson potted his first goal of the season Thursday in a 4-2 loss to Carolina. He has accounted for six of his nine points in his past eight games, but we wouldn't rush to pick him up.

6 Carl Gunnarsson Sidelined

Carl Gunnarsson (lower body) is expected to practice fully Wednesday. He skated Tuesday morning, but won't play versus Boston. This will be the third game in a row that Gunnarsson has missed.

7 Robert Bortuzzo I.L.

Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) isn't ready to return Tuesday. He will miss his 16th game with a lower-body injury. Bortuzzo is close to being ready to play again and he will travel with the team on their upcoming road trip.

8 Brad Hunt Active

Brad Hunt will stay in the lineup Thursday night. On Tuesday, he helped fill in for Alex Pietrangelo, who sat due to an illness. Pietrangelo will return Thursday, but Hunt will remain in the fold. That could make Carl Gunnarsson a healthy scratch. Hunt has four points in five games this season.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen was given the hook in Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins. He gave up three goals on 11 shots, including a weird one that bounced off the boards, off him and in the net. Carter Hutton is now between the pipes for the start of the second period.