Jake Allen | Goalie | #34

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/7/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 195
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (34) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Jake Allen was given the hook in Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins.
He gave up three goals on 11 shots, including a weird one that bounced off the boards, off him and in the net. Carter Hutton is now between the pipes for the start of the second period. Jan 10 - 9:12 PM
Source: St. Louis Blues on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
31178017103782.63815737.9041
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2012STL1580494000332.46346313.9051
2014STL372077227041792.28909830.9134
2015STL47258326150371012.3512601159.9206
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 7DAL0000000.0000.0000
Jan 5CAR159010133.052825.8930
Jan 2CHI160100011.002322.9570
Dec 30NAS140010034.501411.7860
Dec 28PHI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 22@ TB158010044.143127.8710
Dec 20@ DAL162100021.943836.9470
Dec 19EDM0000000.0000.0000
Dec 17CHI159010155.083530.8570
Dec 15NJ160100022.002624.9230

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Jori Lehtera
3Patrik Berglund
4Kyle Brodziak
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4David Perron
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Nail Yakupov
4Scottie Upshall
5Ryan Reaves
D1Kevin Shattenkirk
2Alex Pietrangelo
3Colton Parayko
4Jay Bouwmeester
5Joel Edmundson
6Carl Gunnarsson
7Robert Bortuzzo
8Brad Hunt
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 