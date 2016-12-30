Player Page

Chad Johnson | Goalie | #31

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/10/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 196
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 5 (125) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Chad Johnson was in the Calgary Flames' net as they beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday.
In doing so, the Flames ended their rival's six-game winning streak. Johnson stopped 28 out of 29 shots to break his own four-game skid. He had allowed 15 goals during that slump, so this is a return to form for a goalie who had been pushing Brian Elliott for the starting job. Elliott likely retains the advantage right now, but the Flames would love to see them trade wins. Jan 8 - 12:39 AM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
2213091381512.34640589.9203
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2009NYR528112011112.35135124.9190
2010NYR1200000026.00119.8180
2012ARI42472002051.21108103.9541
2013BOS271511174030532.10708655.9252
2014BUF19105388011543.08488434.8890
2015BUF45259122160481022.3612701168.9201
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 6@ VAN0000000.0000.0000
Jan 4COL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 31ARI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 29ANA158010033.102522.8800
Dec 27@ COL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 23VAN0000000.0000.0000
Dec 20@ SJ160010044.003430.8820
Dec 19@ ARI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 16CLM160010044.002925.8620
Dec 14TB140010046.002117.8100

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Matt Stajan
4Freddie Hamilton
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Sam Bennett
3Matthew Tkachuk
4Lance Bouma
RW1Michael Frolik
2Troy Brouwer
3Kris Versteeg
4Alex Chiasson
5Micheal Ferland
6Garnet Hathaway
D1Mark Giordano
2T.J. Brodie
3Dougie Hamilton
4Dennis Wideman
5Ladislav Smid
6Jyrki Jokipakka
7Deryk Engelland
8Brett Kulak
9Tyler Wotherspoon
G1Chad Johnson
2Brian Elliott
 

 