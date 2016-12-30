Chad Johnson | Goalie | #31

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sean Monahan Active

Sean Monahan scored a goal on the powerplay in a 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets. After a slow start to the season, Monahan has been red hot lately. The goal pushes his point streak to nine games, totalling 11 points during that span. He now has 10 goals on the season, with his latest tally being assisted by Kris Versteeg and Johnny Gaudreau. If someone dropped Monahan in your league after his slow start, we highly recommend picking him up off the waiver wire.

2 Mikael Backlund Active

Mikael Backlund registered two assists Friday night in a 4-2 loss to Vancouver. His five-game goal spree came to an end, but he still has an impressive six-game point streak. Backlund has generated six goals and five helpers during that time.

3 Matt Stajan Active

Matt Stajan had a goal and two assists Sunday in an 8-3 win over Anaheim. Stajan has not been a point producer but is up to three goals and 10 points this season with a plus-five rating in 28 games. He should not be on your radar.

4 Freddie Hamilton Active

Freddie Hamilton will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. This is the 10th consecutive time that he'll watch his team play from the press box. Hamilton has one goal, a minuns-1 rating and six penalty minutes in 16 games this season. Tyler Wotherspoon will also be scratched, while Troy Brouwer sits out because of a hand injury.

LW 1 Johnny Gaudreau Active

Johnny Gaudreau scored two goals and had one assist Tuesday night as the Calgary Flames doubled down with a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Gaudreau’s first goal of the night was a strange one that ricocheted off the back glass, over the net, and off Calvin Pickard’s shoulder at the 11:45 minute mark of the second. He scored again at 10:22 in the third for his ninth goal of the season. He earned his 16th assist on Kris Versteeg’s 14:28-minute power play goal. Gaudreau snapped a brief two-game point less streak, but he has now earned points in nine of his last 11.

2 Sam Bennett Active

Sam Bennett scored the only goal for the Calgary Flames as they lost a 4-1 contest to the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night. Bennett’s goal came early in the third period as the Flames already faced a four-goal deficit and it briefly gave the team a little hope. Matthew Tkachuk earned his 12th assist with Dennis Wideman getting his seventh helper on this goal. The most positive aspect of this goal was that is snapped a three-game point-less streak for Bennett.

3 Matthew Tkachuk Active

Matthew Tkachuk collected another assist Friday night to stretch his point streak to eight straight games. He has piled up eight helpers and one goal during his scoring spree. Tkachuk's assist Friday on a goal by Michael Frolik opened the scoring, but Vancouver got a 4-2 victory over Calgary.

4 Lance Bouma Active

Lance Bouma scored for only the second time this season Saturday. Bouma had a big season in 2014-15 with 34 points but struggled with injuries the last two seasons as he missed 38 games last season and 17 this year with a shoulder injury. He has two goals and four points in 21 games and has no real value in fantasy hockey.

RW 1 Michael Frolik Active

The combination of Mikael Backlund, Michael Frolik and Matthew Tkachuk helped the Calgary Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday. Backlund failed to generate a point, but Frolik scored his 10th goal of the season and Tkachuk managed his 18th assist of 2016-17. That trio seems like it could be special for Calgary for some time.

2 Troy Brouwer Sidelined

Troy Brouwer (finger) is expected to miss Friday's game against Vancouver. It will be Brouwer's fifth straight game on the sidelines. It's not clear when his return date will be, but it's probably not around the corner.

3 Kris Versteeg Active

Kris Versteeg found the back of the net in Calgary's 4-1 win over Colorado Wednesday night. Versteeg has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four contests. He has seven goals and 18 points in 28 games this season.

4 Alex Chiasson Active

Alex Chiasson earned one assist and one goal as the Calgary Flames beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Wednesday night. With this pair of points, Chiasson snapped a 10-game streak in which he failed to earn either a goal or assist. This lifts him to 13 points and advances him over Denis Wideman on the Flames' leaderboard.

5 Micheal Ferland Active

Micheal Ferland skated on Calgary's top line during Tuesday's game against Colorado. He played with Sean Monahan and Kris Versteeg. He failed to pick up a point in the victory, but he got 12:49 of ice time, which is two minutes more than his season average. It's a nice opportunity for Ferland, but don't expect this move to make him relevant in standard fantasy leagues.

6 Garnet Hathaway Active

Garnet Hathaway is expected to return to the Flames' lineup on Friday. Hathaway was a healthy scratch for Wednesday's contest. He has a goal and four points in 15 contests this season.

D 1 Mark Giordano Active

Mark Giordano scored two goals in a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. Giordano made a great play for his second goal of the game, crashing the net and batting the rebound from Michael Frolik's shot out of the air and into the back of the net. Although his point totals have dropped this year, Giordano's defensive play continues to be excellent. He now has five goals and 14 points in 36 games this season.

2 T.J. Brodie Active

T.J. Brodie registered two assists in the Flames' 6-3 win on Tuesday. Brodie has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He has three goals and 13 points in 37 contests, but unfortunately he's also been plagued with a minus-18 rating.

3 Dougie Hamilton Active

Dougie Hamilton had an assist in his return from an illness Saturday. Unfortunately the defenseman was on the ice for both of the Coyotes goals and was a minus-two on the night as his assist came on the power play. Hamilton has six goals and 22 points this season with 36 penalty minutes and an even rating in 38 games. He should definitely be in a fantasy lineup in your league as a top-two defenseman.

4 Dennis Wideman Active

Dennis Wideman will tag in for Jyrki Jokipakka against the Rangers on Saturday. This will be the veteran defender's first game since Nov. 1st. Wideman has four points with eight hits and nine blocks thus far in only eight games.

5 Ladislav Smid I.L.

Ladislav Smid (neck) hasn't decided if he wants to retire yet, per Flames GM Brad Treliving. Smid is still just 30 years old, but he's dealing with a neck injury that's serious enough to keep him out of the entire 2016-17 campaign at the least. With that in mind it's not clear what the future holds for Smid, though the Flames might have some scouting work available for him.

6 Jyrki Jokipakka Active

Jyrki Jokipakka and Garnet Hathaway will be scratched against the Canucks on Friday. Through 27 games this season Jokipakka has posted just five points with 23 blocks this season. Hathaway has produced a bit more, posting four points and 37 PIMs with 40 blocks in 19 games.

7 Deryk Engelland Active

With Troy Brouwer out of the lineup with a hand injury, Deryk Engelland will wear an "A" on his jersey. The 34-year-old isn't known for his offensive production, but he's shown that he can be a leader both on and off the ice. Engelland has played in 425 career NHL games and regularly sticks up for teammates. He's also a calming presence on a young blue line that features Brett Kulak, Tyler Wotherspoon and Jyrki Jokipakka. We don’t make the decisions, the players do," head coach Glen Gulutzan said. "He’s stepped up for a lot of guys this year and stepped up for our team. That wasn’t a decision the coaches had to deliberate over."

8 Brett Kulak Active

Brett Kulak will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars. Kulak has been scratched in five consecutive games now. The 22-year-old has three assists in 15 games this season. Freddie Hamilton will also watch the game from the press box.

9 Tyler Wotherspoon Active

Tyler Wotherspoon and Freddie Hamilton will be scratched against the Flames on Saturday. Wotherspoon has seen just four games of action with little to show for his efforts. Meanwhile Hamilton has done hardly better with a point in 18 games thus far.

G 1 Chad Johnson Active

Chad Johnson was in the Calgary Flames' net as they beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday. In doing so, the Flames ended their rival's six-game winning streak. Johnson stopped 28 out of 29 shots to break his own four-game skid. He had allowed 15 goals during that slump, so this is a return to form for a goalie who had been pushing Brian Elliott for the starting job. Elliott likely retains the advantage right now, but the Flames would love to see them trade wins.