Robert Bortuzzo | Defenseman | #41

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/18/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 215
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 3 (78) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Robert Bortuzzo has signed a two-year, $2.3 million contract extension with the St. Louis Blues.
Bortuzzo was eligible to test the unrestricted free agent market this summer. That contract is a slight upgrade from his existing two-year, $2.1 million deal. He has a goal and two assists in 11 games this season. He's also currently on the injured reserve list with a lower-body issue. Dec 29 - 12:51 PM
Source: Jeremy Rutherford on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
11112620000015.067
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011PIT600012000003.000
2012PIT152243270000010.200
2013PIT5401010-3740001050.000
2014STL51358-9930000056.054
2015STL402132520000047.043
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 28PHI000000000000.000
Dec 22@ TB000000000000.000
Dec 20@ DAL000000000000.000
Dec 19EDM000000000000.000
Dec 17CHI000000000000.000
Dec 15NJ000000000000.000
Dec 13@ NAS000000000000.000
Dec 11@ MIN000000000000.000
Dec 9@ NJ000000000000.000
Dec 8@ NYI000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Jori Lehtera
3Patrik Berglund
4Kyle Brodziak
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4David Perron
5Ty Rattie
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Nail Yakupov
4Scottie Upshall
5Ryan Reaves
D1Kevin Shattenkirk
2Alex Pietrangelo
3Colton Parayko
4Jay Bouwmeester
5Joel Edmundson
6Carl Gunnarsson
7Robert Bortuzzo
8Brad Hunt
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 