Robin Lehner | Goalie | #40

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/24/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 239
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (46) / OTT
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Robin Lehner (flu) will play between the pipes on Monday.
Lehner didn't participate in Buffalo's previous three games. He has a 2.53 GAA and .921 save percentage in 27 contests this season. Jan 16 - 11:19 AM
Source: Sabres.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
2715879125672.53843776.9210
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2010OTT834114001203.52178158.8880
2011OTT529932000102.01154144.9351
2012OTT1273553040272.20424397.9360
2013OTT3619421215065993.0611411042.9131
2014OTT251471912033743.02779705.9050
2015BUF21116459052482.47634586.9241
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 13@ CAR0000000.0000.0000
Jan 12@ TB0000000.0000.0000
Jan 10PHI0000000.0000.0000
Jan 7WPG160100033.003532.9140
Jan 5@ CHI0000000.0000.0000
Jan 3@ NYR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 31@ BOS159010033.052825.8930
Dec 29BOS159010133.053734.9190
Dec 27@ DET160100033.004340.9300
Dec 23@ NYI0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan O'Reilly
2Jack Eichel
3Johan Larsson
4Zemgus Girgensons
5William Carrier
LW1Evander Kane
2Tyler Ennis
3Marcus Foligno
4Nicolas Deslauriers
5Cal O'Reilly
6Cody McCormick
RW1Kyle Okposo
2Sam Reinhart
3Matt Moulson
4Brian Gionta
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Zach Bogosian
3Dmitry Kulikov
4Jake McCabe
5Josh Gorges
6Cody Franson
7Justin Falk
8Taylor Fedun
G1Robin Lehner
2Anders Nilsson
 

 