Kyle Clifford | Winger | #13

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar posted a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss against Calgary. Kopitar had a terrible season by his standards in 2016-17, posting just 12 goals with 52 points and a minus-10 rating, and his 8.0 shooting percentage was the lowest of his career. He has rectified that in a hurry, bagging three goals with five points and a plus-6 rating over the past two contests.

2 Jeff Carter Active

Jeff Carter picked up three assists on Saturday. The trio of helpers give Carter 66 points this season. He will lead the Kings in points, becoming the first player to beat Anze Kopitar in 10 years for the Los Angeles lead. Carter has tied his career high in assists with 34 and it was the third straight season that he has reached the 60 point mark. He has found a home in Los Angeles with the Kings.

3 Nic Dowd Active

Nic Dowd picked up two points in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Last year was his first opportunity to play a full season in the NHL. The 27-year-old had six goals and 22 points in 70 games with the Kings last season. He'll probably stick with the Kings as a depth player again this year, but don't expect him to have any fantasy value. Brooks Laich scored the game-winning goal for the Kings.

4 Nick Shore Active

Nick Shore has signed a one-year, $925,000 contract with the Los Angeles Kings. Shore was coming off a two-year, $1.2 million deal. He scored six goals and 17 points in 70 contests in 2016-17.

5 Alex Iafallo Active

Alex Iafallo registered his first NHL point in the Kings' 4-3 overtime loss to Calgary on Wednesday. Iafallo assisted on Dustin Brown's third period marker. Iafallo, 23, had 21 goals and 51 points in 42 games with the University of Minnesota-Duluth last season. He's gotten off to a somewhat quiet start offensively in his NHL rookie campaign, but his offensive upside makes him worth keeping tabs on.

LW 1 Tanner Pearson Active

Tanner Pearson picked up a couple of assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Pearson's second assist came on a nice move behind the net to set up Brown at the top of slot to tie up the game late into the second period for the Kings. Pearson's offensive output has increased every year and he will look to continue that trend this season. His 24 goals last season were a career high. Jake Muzzin and Oscar Fantenberg also scored for the Kings in the loss.

2 Mike Cammalleri Active

Mike Cammalleri is playing alongside Anze Kopitar and Jonny Brodzinski. The line could start the season together as the Kings open up against Philadelphia Thursday. Cammalleri had only 31 points last season with New Jersey with lengthy pointless streaks so his value in fantasy is definitely questionable at this time. Look for 40-45 points but he is capable of lots more.

3 Adrian Kempe Active

Adrian Kempe has been reassigned to AHL Ontario. Kempe scored two goals and six points in 24 games with Los Angeles. At the AHL level he's recorded 11 goals and 19 points in 43 contests.

4 Kyle Clifford Sidelined

Kyle Clifford sustained an upper-body injury during Wednesday's game against Calgary. Clifford is considered week-to-week as a result. He's not on the injured reserve list yet, but probably will end up there eventually. He has an assist in three games this season.

5 Andy Andreoff Active

Andy Andreoff has inked a two-year contract extension with Los Angeles. Andreoff was slated to become a restricted free agent. His new deal has an annual average value of $677,500. Andreoff posted two assists and 70 penalty minutes in 36 appearances with the Kings in 2016-17. He has 10 goals and 15 points in 114 career NHL outings.

RW 1 Tyler Toffoli Active

Tyler Toffoli scored a goal in the Kings' 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Toffoli is in year one of a three-year contract extension that's supposed to pay him nearly $14 million. The 25-year old is also trying to improve on a down 2016-17 where he only scored 16 times and suffered injuries. Toffoli is still one of LA's premier young talents so he'll be counted on for goals whenever possible.

2 Marian Gaborik Sidelined

Marian Gaborik (knee) hasn't resumed skating yet. "They felt he could use some rest, maintenance days," Kings coach John Stevens said. "We haven’t put a timetable on it, so I wouldn’t call it a setback. I think he’s just going to need rest and time and we’ll make sure he gets it." It seems safe to say that Gaborik won't be available for the season opener. Beyond that, who knows. Unfortunately, Gaborik being sidelined is a very familiar scenario and we can only hope that when he returns, it will be for a long time.

3 Dustin Brown Active

Dustin Brown picked up a pair of goals with an assist, a plus-3 rating, eight shots on goal and five hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss against the Flames. Brown also had a pair of minor penalties and five hits across his 27 shifts, as he continues to do it all for the Kings in the early going. He has three goals, five points and a plus-6 rating over his past two outings.

4 Trevor Lewis Active

Trevor Lewis netted a goal in Los Angeles' 2-0 win against Philadelphia on Thursday. Lewis' marker was the game-winner. He now has 48 career NHL goals with 14 of them being GWGs. In 2016-17 he set a career-high with 12 markers, including three GWGs.

5 Jonny Brodzinski Active

Jonny Brodzinski might not only make the Kings, but start the season on a line with Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown. Brodzinski has spent about a week now in a trail with those two. Brodzinski excelled in the AHL last season with 27 goals and 49 points in 59 contests, but he only has six games worth of NHL experience. "Just the fact that he’s a young player to me shouldn’t mean that he at least shouldn’t get a look there," Kings coach John Stevens said. "But he’s certainly got to show that he’s going to be real responsible because if he’s going to play with Kopi even a little bit, he’s going to have to play against top guys." The Kings might ultimately go with veteran Michael Cammalleri on Kopitar's line instead. This is a situation worth keeping an eye on.

D 1 Drew Doughty Active

Drew Doughty was on the ice for all four Los Angeles goals Saturday. He was a plus-four as needless to say, none were on the power play. Doughty also led the team with 5:56 minutes on the power play. Doughty had 12 goals and 44 points last season. Look for more of the same this campaign from the blueliner.

2 Jake Muzzin Active

Jake Muzzin registered an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Calgary Wednesday night. Muzzin also had six shots on goal, but he finished with a minus-two rating. That was his second assist in three games this season.

3 Alec Martinez I.L.

Alec Martinez (lower body) was on the ice Tuesday morning. Martinez only skated for about 15 minutes though and left before the Kings' practice. Even still, it is a good step forward for him. "He just went out on his own," Kings coach John Stevens said. "Just starting to get acclimated on the ice, so he’s progressing along, feeling better, and he’s getting closer to a return to practice." We'd be surprised if Martinez played on Wednesday, but consider him day-to-day beyond that.

4 Derek Forbort Active

Derek Forbort had a minor surgical procedure on his left knee. He is slated to be available for the start of training camp in the fall. Forbort appeared in all 82 games with the Kings during the regular season and he contributed 18 points, with 54 penalty minutes.

5 Christian Folin Active

The Los Angeles Kings have signed Christian Folin to a one-year/$850,000 contract. Folin was not qualified by the Minnesota Wild after splitting the 2016-17 season with the Wild and Iowa of the AHL. He has little to no fantasy value next season.

6 Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel being waiver exempt might end up costing him in the battle for a roster spot. At the end of the day Gravel could make the Kings' opening game roster anyways, but it would be easier to move him to the AHL than it would Christian Folin and Kurtis MacDermid, who would need to go through waivers. On the plus side, Gravel can serve as either a left or right defenseman, which is an added bit of versatility that the Kings don't have a lot of. He also brings a blend of skill and size, though he isn't a major offensive force. Gravel had a goal and seven points in 49 contests last season while being limited to 14:09 minutes per game.

7 Oscar Fantenberg Active

Los Angeles has announced the signing of Oscar Fantenberg to a one-year, entry-level contract. The 25-year-old blueliner had 23 points in 44 games KHL games this past season.

8 Paul LaDue Active

Paul LaDue will begin the season with the Los Angeles Kings. LaDue is being summoned by Alec Martinez sustained a lower-body injury. LaDue had eight assists in 22 games with the Kings in 2016-17

9 Kurtis MacDermid Active

Kurtis MacDermid inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Los Angeles Kings. MacDermid had 20 points and 135 penalty minutes in 58 AHL games in 2016-17. If he plays in the NHL next season then he'd come with a $650,000 cap hit.

G 1 Jonathan Quick Active

Jonathan Quick allowed four goals on 37 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss against the Flames. Quick had allowed just one goal over his first two starts so he was bound to come back to Earth a little bit. Still, he is 2-0-1 with a 1.66 goals-against average through three outings with one shutout. Fantasy owners certainly cannot complain about one subpar outing. He'll look to bounce back Saturday night against the Sabres, Sunday against the Islanders, or perhaps in both ends.