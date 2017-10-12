Player Page

Kyle Clifford | Winger | #13

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/13/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 211
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (35) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Kyle Clifford sustained an upper-body injury during Wednesday's game against Calgary.
Clifford is considered week-to-week as a result. He's not on the injured reserve list yet, but probably will end up there eventually. He has an assist in three games this season. Oct 12 - 3:34 PM
Source: LAKingsInsider
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
301122000004.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010LA 767714-101410000069.101
2011LA 815712-51230000288.057
2012LA 4877141510000156.125
2013LA 713586810000074.041
2014LA 80691558700001117.051
2015LA 56369-1550000068.044
2016LA 736612-29200000122.049
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 11CAL100000000002.000
Oct 7@ SJ100012000002.000
Oct 5PHI101110000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nic Dowd
4Nick Shore
5Alex Iafallo
LW1Tanner Pearson
2Mike Cammalleri
3Adrian Kempe
4Kyle Clifford
5Andy Andreoff
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Marian Gaborik
3Dustin Brown
4Trevor Lewis
5Jonny Brodzinski
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Derek Forbort
5Christian Folin
6Kevin Gravel
7Oscar Fantenberg
8Paul LaDue
9Kurtis MacDermid
G1Jonathan Quick
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 