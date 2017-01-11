Player Page

Tomas Tatar | Winger | #21

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/1/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 185
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (60) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Tomas Tatar scored a goal and two assists in Detroit's 6-5 shootout win over the Boston Bruins.
Tatar picked up the primary assist on Dylan Larkin's first period goal, but the Red Wings still found themselves down 4-1 after the opening frame. But Detroit went to work in the second period, and Tatar's goal at the 14:36 mark tied the game at four. He also helped set up Gustav Nyquist's game-tying goal in the third, which eventually sent the game to overtime. In the shootout, Frans Nielsen scored the winner for the Red Wings, who have now won three in a row. Tatar is up to 10 goals and 12 assists in 45 games this season. Jan 18 - 11:09 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4491019-7180100190.100
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010DET910100000006.167
2012DET18437241000032.125
2013DET73192039123024003158.120
2014DET82292756628910007211.137
2015DET8121244542478003165.127
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 16MON100000000002.000
Jan 14PIT100000000002.000
Jan 12@ DAL1000-20000001.000
Jan 10@ CHI110104000002.500
Jan 7@ SJ1000-10000004.000
Jan 5@ LA101110000000.000
Jan 4@ ANA100000000002.000
Jan 1@ TOR102220000002.000
Dec 29@ OTT1101120000011.000
Dec 27BUF100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Dylan Larkin
2Frans Nielsen
3Darren Helm
4Luke Glendening
LW1Henrik Zetterberg
2Tomas Tatar
3Anthony Mantha
4Steve Ott
5Drew Miller
RW1Gustav Nyquist
2Justin Abdelkader
3Thomas Vanek
4Riley Sheahan
5Andreas Athanasiou
6Tomas Jurco
7Joe Vitale
8Johan Franzen
D1Niklas Kronwall
2Mike Green
3Danny DeKeyser
4Brendan Smith
5Jonathan Ericsson
6Xavier Ouellet
7Alexey Marchenko
8Ryan Sproul
G1Petr Mrazek
2Jimmy Howard
3Jared Coreau
 

 