Zac Rinaldo | Winger | #34

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/15/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 188
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 6 (178) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Zac Rinaldo has been offered an in-person hearing for his punch to an unsuspecting Samuel Girard of Colorado on Saturday night.
Rinaldo amassed 15 penalty minutes on the play and was assessed a match penalty for his punch on the Avalanche blueliner. A date and time for the hearing has not been determined yet with the NHL shutting down for a brief holiday break. Dec 24 - 2:58 PM
Source: NHL Player Safety on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
31213-7320000037.054
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011PHI66279-12320000054.037
2012PHI32325-7850000015.200
2013PHI67224-131530000154.037
2014PHI58156-91020000045.022
2015BOS52123-5830000038.026
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23COL1000015000002.000
Dec 22WAS1000-10000002.000
Dec 19FLA100000000002.000
Dec 16PIT000000000000.000
Dec 14TB000000000000.000
Dec 10@ CHI100000000002.000
Dec 9@ CLM100000000001.000
Dec 7@ BOS1000-12000000.000
Dec 3@ VGK100000000001.000
Dec 2NJ101110000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Christian Dvorak
3Brad Richardson
4Dave Bolland
LW1Max Domi
2Brendan Perlini
3Jordan Martinook
4Zac Rinaldo
5Nick Cousins
RW1Clayton Keller
2Christian Fischer
3Anthony Duclair
4Tobias Rieder
5Josh Archibald
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Niklas Hjalmarsson
4Jason Demers
5Luke Schenn
6Jakob Chychrun
7Andrew Campbell
8Kevin Connauton
G1Antti Raanta
2Scott Wedgewood
 

 