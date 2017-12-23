Zac Rinaldo | Winger | #34

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan posted two shorthanded goals in Saturday's 6-2 loss against the Avalanche. Stepan was the only Arizona offensive threat, and it came in an odd situation with the team killing penalties both times. He is the third player in franchise history to post two shorties in a game, joining Tobias Rieder and Keith Tkachuk. He has saved his best for the home fans, posting six goals and 16 points through 17 games at Gila River Arena, while going for just two goals and six points with a minus-14 rating in 21 games on the road.

2 Christian Dvorak Active

Christian Dvorak found the back of the net in Thursday’s 6-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. It snapped his nine-game goalless drought. Dvorak’s goal late in the first period tied the game at one, but that’s the only time the Coyotes were able to beat Boston goalie Tuukka Rask on Thursday night. He now has four goals and 16 points in 31 games this season.

3 Brad Richardson Active

Brad Richardson returned to action on Saturday October 21. Richardson had missed a week of action with the injury. He has no fantasy value at this time with no points in six games and a minus-three rating.

4 Dave Bolland I.L.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

LW 1 Max Domi Active

Max Domi was moved to center on Saturday as he was between Clayton Keller and Christian Fischer. Coach Rick Tocchet was obviously not happy with his lines and also moved Dylan Strome to the wing as he played with Christian Dvorak and Anthony Duclair. The move back to center (he last played there in junior) should help Domi, if he is able to stick, as he scored his third of the season Saturday. "I just wanted to shake it up," Tocchet said. "Maybe loosen (Max) up, he’s been struggling and a little tight lately. I just wanted to try something different. It’s unfair to him because he hasn’t practiced there. He’s played in juniors but that was a long time ago. I just sprung it on him this morning and he said, 'Let’s do it.' ... I want to kind of experiment and see what he does there." Domi has 18 points in 35 games with a minus-13 rating. Keep him off your roster for now.

2 Brendan Perlini Active

It appears Brendan Perlini will be scratched tonight against the Colorado Avalanche. Perlini has 12 points in 31 games this season, but only two in his last 11 games. He will be joined in the press box by Andrew Campbell.

3 Jordan Martinook Active

Jordan Martinook (lower body) returned to action on Thursday October 12. Martinook didn't play on Tuesday due to the ailment. He had a minus-one rating, two shots on goal, and two penalty minutes Thursday night.

4 Zac Rinaldo Suspended

Zac Rinaldo has been offered an in-person hearing for his punch to an unsuspecting Samuel Girard of Colorado on Saturday night. Rinaldo amassed 15 penalty minutes on the play and was assessed a match penalty for his punch on the Avalanche blueliner. A date and time for the hearing has not been determined yet with the NHL shutting down for a brief holiday break.

5 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins told Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray that he was going to score on his high glove side Saturday and he did. The two were teammates in junior hockey and commented before the game during warmups that he was going to beat him. It came to fruition with nine seconds left in the second period when Cousins received a great pass from Brad Richardson and deposited the puck into the net, high glove side on Murray. It’s funny," Cousins said. "In warmup I saw him there ... He just sort of laughed, so it’s funny how it worked out. High glove, right? So I’ll give him a text after the game and give it to him a little bit." Cousins has four goals and five points in 25 games this season.

RW 1 Clayton Keller Active

Clayton Keller picked up an assist and scored the overtime winner in a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals. Max Domi, Alex Goligoski and Keller combined beautifully for the overtime winner. Domi made a nifty move to keep hold of the puck and played a beautiful give and go with Goligoski before finding Keller alone for the winner. Keller has slowed down after his hot start to the season but the rookie forward now has five points in his last four games, bringing his total to 28 in 37 games this season. Christian Fischer and Christian Dvorak also scored in the win.

2 Christian Fischer Active

Arizona Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet said forward Christian Fischer is stitched up and ready to roll tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Fischer was injured after taking a puck to the face, he did not return to the game. Fishcer has 14 points in 32 games this season, but has gone pointless in his last four games. He should not be owned in fantasy leagues.

3 Anthony Duclair Active

Anthony Duclair will draw back into the Coyotes' lineup against the Avalanche Saturday night. He was a healthy scratch Friday night against the Capitals. Duclair has been a huge disappointment since his 44-point season in 2105-16. Since then, he has registered only 28 points in 85 games. Brendan Perlini will sit in the press box to accommodate the struggling Duclair.

4 Tobias Rieder Active

Tobias Rieder found the back of the net in Arizona's 4-1 win against Toronto on Monday. Rieder has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. That's brought him up to five goals and eight points in 23 games in 2017-18. His current pace would still put him shy of 30 points, but there's a decent chance he'll manage to get to that milestone for the third straight season.

5 Josh Archibald Active

Josh Archibald and Nathan MacKinnon were tossed from Saturday's game for fighting. The duo fought each other and each got five for fighting and a game misconduct. It was a definite win for Arizona as MacKinnon is a first line player while Archibald is a fourth liner at best. It was one of the few wins for Arizona Saturday as they lost 6-2 to the Avs.

D 1 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Active

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (illness) was able to play Tuesday night. Ekman-Larsson missed Monday's practice due to the disease, but he was expected to be OK to play on Tuesday night. He registered an assist in 24:23 of ice time.

2 Alex Goligoski Active

Alex Goligoski could get a boost when he's paired with Jakob Chychrun on Sunday night. Chychrun is returning from an injury and will play with Goligoski in the Coyotes' second pairing against Vegas. Goligoski has 13 points in 29 games so far this season, while Chychrun proved capable of producing offense as a rookie season with 20 points in 68 games.

3 Niklas Hjalmarsson I.L.

Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body) wasn't on the ice with the Coyotes on Tuesday. Hjalmarsson has already missed six straight games, but Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet doesn't expect to have him back for at least another week. Hjalmarsson has four assists in 17 games this season.

4 Jason Demers Active

Jason Demers is once again proving to be a decent fantasy depth defenseman. Demers, who is currently on a four-game scoring streak, is and has been an acceptable source for points and penalty minutes from the blueline. If he is undrafted, you may want to consider claiming him if you are in a deep pool.

5 Luke Schenn Active

Luke Schenn took a maintenance day on Thursday. This is just an FYI as a veteran missing a day of training camp isn't particularly concerning. He had a goal and eight points in 78 contests in 2016-17.

6 Jakob Chychrun Active

Jakob Chychrun played in his first game of the season and scored for the Coyotes. The 19-year-old blueliner missed the first part of the season due to off-season knee surgery in August but made his presence felt early. He is worth picking up in deeper drafts as he had seven goals and 20 points in 68 games as an 18-year-old rookie and that does not happen often with defensemen.

7 Andrew Campbell Active

The Arizona Coyotes have recalled Andrew Campbell from the minors. The 29-year-old has four points and 18 penalty minutes in 24 games in the minors this season. He won't carry any fantasy value going forward.

8 Kevin Connauton Active

Kevin Connauton (lower body) has been cleared to return to action. Connauton hasn't played since Oct. 10 because of a lower-body injury. He will be available for Tuesday's match against Dallas.

G 1 Antti Raanta Active

Antti Raanta allowed three goals on 19 shots and he was pulled early in the second period Saturday against the Avalanche. The Finnish goaltender has allowed at least three goals in each of his past four outings and the Coyotes are 4-12-2 over his 20 appearances. He has played second fiddle to Scott Wedgewood lately. Neither Arizona netminder has much in the way of fantasy appeal at this point.