C 1 Brayden Schenn Active

Brayden Schenn earned a pair of assists in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over Boston. Schenn helped set up both goals by Jaden Schwartz in the contest. They have been playing alongside Alexander Steen, who had an assist in the victory, because Vladimir Tarasenko is out due to an upper-body injury.

2 Oskar Sundqvist Active

The St. Louis Blues will scratch Oskar Sundqvist tonight against the Anaheim Ducks. Sundqvist will sit for the second straight game. Scottie Upshall (knee), Carter Hutton (neck) and Joel Edmundson (arm) will also miss the game.

3 Kyle Brodziak Active

The St. Louis Blues were shutout 2-0 by the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. To put into perspective how bad a night the Blues had, they managed only 17 total shots on goal with Kyle Brodziak leading the team with four. Nobody else had more than two in the game. After trading away Paul Stastny at the deadline, it appears St. Louis have thrown in the towel on their season.

4 Ivan Barbashev Active

Ivan Barbashev picked up a goal with an assist and a plus-2 rating with a blocked shot and a hit in Monday's 4-2 win in Anaheim. Barbashev had a nearly identical stat line in Los Angeles on Saturday, picking up a goal with an assist, a plus-2 rating and two shots in that game, too. In fact, he has lit the lamp in three of his past four games, as scooting up to the line with Alexander Steen and Vladimir Tarasenko has done wonders for his production. If he is still available off the waiver wire, he's not a bad addition in deeper pools. He is also a sweet mid-tier sleeper pick in DFS formats.

5 Patrik Berglund Active

Patrik Berglund scored two goals in a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Berglund buried a slick backhander to open the scoring and followed that up with an equally slick wrist shot for his first two-goal game of the season. The 29-year-old Swede is up to 12 goals and 19 points in 49 games this season, leading the Blues to four straight wins tonight. St. Louis is now three points out of the last Wild Card spot with one game in hand on the Ducks.

LW 1 Jaden Schwartz Active

Jaden Schwartz scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Boston Bruins. The Bruins opened the scoring in the first period, but Schwartz managed to tie the game midway through the third frame. The Blues forward then added the game-winner just 30 seconds into the extra period. The 25-year-old finished the night with a plus-2 rating and four shots on goal in 20:02 of ice time. He's picked up four points in his last three outings. Schwartz is up to 22 goals and 53 points in 52 games this season. Alexander Steen, Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko each registered an assist in the win.

2 Vladimir Sobotka Active

Vladimir Sobotka netted the game-winning goal with a plus-1 rating on three shots on net in Monday's 4-2 win in Anaheim. Sobotka has a point in back-to-back outings after an ugly 15-game stretch from Jan. 30-March 8. Perhaps this game-winner will give him continued confidence heading into Thursday's home game against the Avalanche. If he can piece together a point streak for a couple more games he might be worth a look in deeper fantasy pools.

3 Robby Fabbri I.L.

Robby Fabbri underwent knee surgery in Chicago on Tuesday. The surgery was performed by Dr. Bernard Bach. Fabbri suffered a torn ACL last February. He underwent surgery to repair the injury and was cleared to play in late July. Unfortunately for Fabbri, he re-injured himself during training camp. The Blues forward is done for the season.

4 Sammy Blais Active

The St. Louis Blues have recalled Sammy Blais from the minors. Blais has one goal and two assists in 11 games with the Blues this season. He's not expected to suit up in Friday's game against the Canucks.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

Vladimir Tarasenko (upper body) has declared himself good to go for Friday night. Tarasenko, who has missed two games due to an upper-body injury, worked on the top power-play unit during the morning skate and said after the session that he will return. He should be activated immediately.

2 Alexander Steen Active

Alexander Steen recorded his 40th point of 2017-18 on Saturday. Steen has 13 goals and 27 assists in 62 contests. This is the fifth straight campaign that he's reached the 40-point milestone, though he recorded over 50 points in each of those previous campaigns and there's a good chance Steen falls below that mark this time around.

3 Dmitrij Jaskin Active

The St. Louis Blues have decided to scratch Dmitrij Jaskin tonight against the Florida Panthers. Jaskin has 12 points in 40 games and will sit for the second straight game. He will be joined in the press box by Chris Thorburn and Vince Dunn.

4 Tage Thompson Active

The St. Louis Blues have recalled Tage Thompson from the minors. The 20-year-old has 18 points in 30 AHL games and six points in 24 NHL games with the Blues. The rookie has a bright future, but he isn't worth owning in standard fantasy leagues right now.

5 Chris Thorburn Active

Chris Thorburn has been waived by the St. Louis Blues. Thorburn was a healthy scratch Sunday afternoon against Nashville. He has four assists in 33 games with the Blues this season.

6 Nikita Soshnikov Sidelined

Nikita Soshnikov has an upper-body injury. Soshnikov is regarded as day-to-day. He has a goal and an assist in 13 games this season.

D 1 Alex Pietrangelo Active

Alex Pietrangelo has been selected as the NHL's first star of the week for the period ending Mar. 18. Pietrangelo amassed three goals and six assists in four games. He set a career-high with four points in Sunday's 5-4 OT win over Chicago. Pietrangelo has a personal best 15 goals this season, which has him tied for the league lead among defensemen.

2 Colton Parayko Active

Colton Parayko suited up in Friday's match against Dallas. Parayko dealt with some tightness that resulted in him leaving Thursday's practice early. However, he was fine to play versus the Stars. Parayko posted three shots and two hits in 22:03 of ice time.

3 Joel Edmundson Active

Joel Edmundson scored the Blues' goal in a 4-1 loss to Colorado. Edmundson played in his first game since Feb. 8 because of an arm injury. He also had two shots and two hits in 22:01 of ice time. Edumundson has seven goals and 16 points in 57 games in 2017-18. Colton Parayko and Dmitrij Jaskin assisted on the Blues' lone marker.

4 Carl Gunnarsson Sidelined

Updating a previous item, Carl Gunnarsson suffered a torn ACL on Friday night. His season is officially over. The 31-year-old will now have a mountain of a hill to climb to get back into game shape. He'll end the season with five goals and nine assists in 63 games this season. He's not a standout player, but losing him will hurt the Blues' overall depth on defense.

5 Robert Bortuzzo Active

Robert Bortuzzo has been handed a $3,091.40 fine. If that sounds like a weird amount, it's because the NHL is issuing the largest fine they could under these circumstances and that's what it is in this case. Bortuzzo is being punished for crosschecking Boston’s Jordan Szwarz.

6 Vince Dunn Active

Vince Dunn notched one goal and three assists in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Chicago. Dunn provided a goal and an assist on St. Louis power plays during the second period and he collected two secondary helpers in the third period. He had four assists in 15 games going into Sunday's tilt. Dunn has 22 points in 65 games this season.

7 Jay Bouwmeester I.L.

Jay Bouwmeester will miss the rest of the season because of a hip injury. Bouwmeester is expected to be out for four to six months. He has been limited to 35 games this season due to injuries. Bouwmeester had just two goals, five assists and 16 penalty minutes in 2017-18.

8 Jordan Schmaltz Active

Jordan Schmaltz will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. Schmaltz has no goals and one assist in 10 games this season. Sammy Blais, who was recalled from the minors this evening, will also serve as a healthy scratch.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen stopped 19 of 20 shots in a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Allen's hot March continues, winning six of eighth starts this month while allowing a combined 17 goals and he has the Blues to within three points of the Anaheim Ducks for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. The 27-year-old goaltender's record improves to 25-21-2 with a 2.72 goals-against-average and .906 save percentage this season.

2 Carter Hutton Sidelined

Carter Hutton (neck) skated at practice Thursday. Hutton has been on the ice with his teammates just two times since March 8 because of a neck injury. "He's coming along," coach Mike Yeo said Thursday. "Another good day today. I don't know if this weekend is going to be a possibility for him to rejoin the group, but he's certainly getting closer."