Carl Gunnarsson | Defenseman | #4

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (31) / 11/9/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 198
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 7 (194) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Updating a previous item, Carl Gunnarsson suffered a torn ACL on Friday night.
His season is officially over. The 31-year-old will now have a mountain of a hill to climb to get back into game shape. He'll end the season with five goals and nine assists in 63 games this season. He's not a standout player, but losing him will hurt the Blues' overall depth on defense. Mar 24 - 12:03 AM
Source: Andy Strickland on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6254915220000259.085
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009TOR43312158100201045.067
2010TOR6841620-2141300169.058
2011TOR7641519-9200600089.045
2012TOR37114155140000028.036
2013TOR803141712340100148.063
2014STL61210121020100054.037
2015STL723697311000051.059
2016STL56066-540000032.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 21BOS100010000002.000
Mar 18@ CHI100010000000.000
Mar 17NYR101110000000.000
Mar 15COL100000000002.000
Mar 12@ ANA1000-10000000.000
Mar 10@ LA100030000004.000
Mar 8@ SJ100000000001.000
Mar 3@ DAL1000-10000000.000
Feb 28DET1000-10000000.000
Feb 27@ MIN1000-10000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Brayden Schenn
2Oskar Sundqvist
3Kyle Brodziak
4Ivan Barbashev
5Patrik Berglund
LW1Jaden Schwartz
2Vladimir Sobotka
3Robby Fabbri
4Sammy Blais
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Alexander Steen
3Dmitrij Jaskin
4Tage Thompson
5Chris Thorburn
6Nikita Soshnikov
D1Alex Pietrangelo
2Colton Parayko
3Joel Edmundson
4Carl Gunnarsson
5Robert Bortuzzo
6Vince Dunn
7Jay Bouwmeester
8Jordan Schmaltz
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
3Ville Husso
 

 