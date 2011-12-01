Player Page

Roster

Travis Hamonic | Defenseman | #3

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/16/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 205
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (53) / NYI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Calgary Flames have acquired Travis Hamonic and a conditional fourth-round pick from the New York Islanders.
The Islanders have received a first-round pick in 2018, a second-round pick in 2018 and another conditional second-round pick in 2019 or 2020. It's an interesting fit for Hamonic, as the Flames already have a loaded blue line with guys like Mark Giordano, Dougie Hamilton and T.J. Brodie. Hamonic, 26, had three goals and 11 assists in 49 games in 2016-17. Hamonic has three years remaining on his contract at a reasonable cap hit of $3.857 million. The Flames have put together one of the best blue lines in the league. Jun 24 - 11:08 AM
Source: Elliotte Friedman on Twitter
More Travis Hamonic Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4931114-21600100074.041
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010NYI6252126410313010118.042
2011NYI732222467315000124.016
2012NYI483710-8281201183.036
2013NYI693151826821000134.022
2014NYI7152833158517000132.038
2015NYI7251621-53500101147.034
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9OTT000000000000.000
Apr 8@ NJ000000000000.000
Apr 6@ CAR000000000000.000
Apr 4@ NAS000000000000.000
Apr 2@ BUF000000000000.000
Mar 31NJ000000000000.000
Mar 30@ PHI1000-25000000.000
Mar 27NAS1000-12000000.000
Mar 25BOS100010000000.000
Mar 24@ PIT100010000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Sam Bennett
4Matt Stajan
5Freddie Hamilton
6Curtis Lazar
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Matthew Tkachuk
3Micheal Ferland
4Lance Bouma
RW1Michael Frolik
2Troy Brouwer
3Kris Versteeg
4Alex Chiasson
D1Mark Giordano
2Dougie Hamilton
3T.J. Brodie
4Travis Hamonic
5Michael Stone
6Dennis Wideman
7Matt Bartkowski
G1Brian Elliott
2Mike Smith
 

 