C 1 Alex Galchenyuk Sidelined

Alex Galchenyuk will be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks with a knee injury. That's a big blow to the Canadiens, as Galchenyuk was enjoying a breakout season in 2016-17. He currently leads the team with nine goals and 23 points in 25 games.

2 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec scored for just the third time in 2016-17 Tuesday night in a 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. He got the game-winning goal on the power play. It was Montreal's second goal on the man advantage in 23 opportunities over the past seven games.

3 David Desharnais I.L.

Montreal placed David Desharnais on LTIR on Thursday with his knee injury. The move alleviates $3,168,305 of cap space from the Canadiens' docket until he returns. Desharnais is still expected to miss six-to-eight weeks of action, with a possible return around the beginning of March.

4 Brian Flynn Active

After a nine game absence with an upper-body injury, Brian Flynn will return to Montreal's lineup Friday night in San Jose. Flynn is slated to skate to the right of Phillip Danault and Torrey Mitchell on the fourth line. In 76 games over the last two season with the Habs, the veteran forward has just 12 points.

5 Mike McCarron Active

Michael McCarron will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Boston Bruins. McCarron was called up from the minors late last week, but he still hasn't suited up in a game during this call up. The 21-year-old scored a goal and an assist in 20 games with the Canadiens last season. Mark Barberio will also watch the game from the press box.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

Max Pacioretty scored a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Pacioretty opened the scoring with a beautiful wrist shot at the 2:01 mark of the second period. After a slow start to the season, Pacioretty has now scored nine goals in his last nine contests (that includes a four-goal performance against Colorado last week). The Canadiens captain has 14 goals and 27 points in 33 games this season. Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Montreal tonight.

2 Andrew Shaw I.L.

Andrew Shaw has been sidelined with a concussion. That's terrible news for the rugged winger, who had posted six goals and 15 points with 58 PIMs and 74 hits in 29 games this season. Concussion are tricky things to heal from. Consider him day-to-day for now.

3 Phillip Danault Active

Phillip Danault has been playing between Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov. "With young players you see the improvement from one year to another," said coach Michel Therrien. "He's playing with confidence, he has poise. He's a guy that players want to play with because he's doing the right thing. He doesn't do anything fancy, but he's responsible." Danault has six goals and 13 points in 31 games this year.

4 Artturi Lehkonen Active

Artturi Lehkonen found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota. He scored his seventh goal of the season to extend his point streak to three games. Lehkonen has two goals and one assist during that time. He has nine points in 24 contests.

5 Daniel Carr Active

Daniel Carr will be a healthy scratch against the Sharks on Friday. Through the first 34 games of his NHL career, Carr has posted just seven goals and 11 points. Which includes two points in 11 games this season. It doesn't seem as though he's found his way with the big boys just yet.

6 Chris Terry Active

Chris Terry, who was recalled from St. John's of the AHL Friday night, skated on the Canadiens' fourth line against the Capitals Saturday night. He took the place of the injured Sven Andrighetto alongside Daniel Carr and Michael McCarron. Terry did not take a shot on goal in his 8:01 of playing time and has no fantasy value.

RW 1 Brendan Gallagher Active

Brendan Gallagher earned two assists in Montreal's 5-2 win against New Jersey. He had the primary helper on both goals by Torrey Mitchell in the contest. Gallagher has been productive lately despite his lack of goals, with six points in the last seven outings.

2 Alexander Radulov Active

Alexander Radulov collected his second three-point game of the campaign during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Kings. In the effort Radulov raised his goal total to five, and his points total to 21 through 23 games. Montreal signed him to fill the net, but no one will complain about that points-per-game rate.

3 Torrey Mitchell Active

Torrey Mitchell has produced two goals and two assists in the last three games. The three-game point streak has come with Mitchell on a line between Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron. He has 11 points in 29 games this campaign.

4 Paul Byron Active

Paul Byron potted his 11th goal of the season Tuesday night in a 5-1 win over Anaheim. In doing so, he matched the career high he set in 2015-16 after 62 contests. Byron reached 11 goals in just 32 games this year. He also added an assist Tuesday to give him 19 points.

D 1 Shea Weber Active

Shea Weber halted his 10-game scoring drought Thursday night. He earned a shorthanded assist on a goal by Max Pacioretty in Montreal's 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Weber had 10 points in his first nine outings with the Canadiens, but he has produced only nine points over the past 24 games. He hasn't netted a goal since Nov. 22.

2 Andrei Markov Sidelined

Andrei Markov (lower body) won't play Thursday and Friday. He didn't play Monday because of a lower-body injury and will have to wait until after the holiday break to return to the lineup.

3 Nathan Beaulieu Active

Nathan Beaulieu (neck) will be in the Canadiens' lineup on Thursday. Beaulieu was sidelined for six straight games. He has a goal and five assists in 20 games this season.

4 Alexei Emelin Sidelined

Alexei Emelin won't be in the lineup Friday after his wife gave birth to a baby girl Thursday. He didn't make the trip to Columbus, so he will sit out a second straight game. Emelin should be available to return after the holiday break.

5 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry found the back of the net in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Petry cut the Blue Jackets' lead to 2-1 in the third frame, but that's as close as the Canadiens would come to tying the game. The Canadiens defenseman has been red-hot of late. He's picked up eight points in his last seven contests. He's up to eight goals and nine assists in 33 games. Chris Terry and Mark Barberio registered the assists on Montreal's only goal.

6 Greg Pateryn I.L.

Montreal placed Greg Pateryn on I/R with a fractured ankle on Saturday. He's still expected to out until about mid-February. This is just a move to free up some cap space.

7 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio played against Washington Saturday night. He has been in and out of the Habs' lineup this season but drew in at the expense of Zach Redmond Saturday night. Needless to say, Barberio has no fantasy value.

8 Zach Redmond Active

Zach Redmond will get to play Tuesday versus Anaheim. Andrei Markov is out due to a lower-body injury, so Redmond will make his fifth appearance with Montreal this season. He has four assists in his previous four matches.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Carey Price allowed three goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. The Canadiens scored the first goal of the game and also led 2-1, but they were unable to hold on for the win. This was an uncharacteristically bad game from Price, but he should have no issue bouncing back in his next start. Price has 17-6-3 record with a 1.57 goals-against-average and a .948 save percentage this season. He'll continue to be one of the best fantasy options at his position.