David Desharnais | Center | #51

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (30) / 9/14/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'7' / 171
Contract: view contract details
Montreal placed David Desharnais on LTIR on Thursday with his knee injury.
The move alleviates $3,168,305 of cap space from the Canadiens' docket until he returns. Desharnais is still expected to miss six-to-eight weeks of action, with a possible return around the beginning of March. Dec 24 - 8:05 PM
Source: Cap Friendly
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
25369440200023.130
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009MON6011-10010002.000
2010MON4381422-3124400055.145
2011MON81164460102431700298.163
2012MON48101828-2262500366.152
2013MON79163652112431200296.167
2014MON8214344822242900490.156
2015MON65111829-6203200490.122
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23@ CLM000000000000.000
Dec 22MIN000000000000.000
Dec 20ANA000000000000.000
Dec 17@ WAS000000000000.000
Dec 16SJ000000000000.000
Dec 12BOS000000000000.000
Dec 10COL000000000000.000
Dec 8NJ000000000000.000
Dec 6@ STL100002000000.000
Dec 4@ LA102210010003.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alex Galchenyuk
2Tomas Plekanec
3David Desharnais
4Brian Flynn
5Mike McCarron
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Andrew Shaw
3Phillip Danault
4Artturi Lehkonen
5Daniel Carr
6Chris Terry
RW1Brendan Gallagher
2Alexander Radulov
3Torrey Mitchell
4Paul Byron
D1Shea Weber
2Andrei Markov
3Nathan Beaulieu
4Alexei Emelin
5Jeff Petry
6Greg Pateryn
7Mark Barberio
8Zach Redmond
G1Carey Price
2Al Montoya
 

 