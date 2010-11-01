Player Page

Roster

Alex Stalock | Goalie | #32

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/28/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 187
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 4 (112) / SJ
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Alex Stalock will start Thursday against Ottawa.
A message is being sent here to Wild netminders Devan Dubnyk and Darcy Kuemper, as they have both struggled this month. Stalock has 20 wins along with a .924 save percentage and a 2.31 GAA in 45 appearances with the Iowa Wild of the AHL this season. Mar 29 - 6:08 PM
Source: Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune
More Alex Stalock Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2010SJ 130100000.00991.0000
2012SJ 2420001022.861311.8460
2013SJ 241252125023391.87571532.9322
2014SJ 22123789021542.62553499.9022
2015TOR1367435025332.94285252.8840
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Eric Staal
2Mikko Koivu
3Martin Hanzal
4Erik Haula
5Joel Eriksson Ek
LW1Zach Parise
2Mikael Granlund
3Jason Zucker
4Jordan Schroeder
5Ryan Carter
RW1Nino Niederreiter
2Jason Pominville
3Charlie Coyle
4Chris Stewart
5Ryan White
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Matt Dumba
4Jonas Brodin
5Marco Scandella
6Christian Folin
7Nate Prosser
8Victor Bartley
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Darcy Kuemper
3Alex Stalock
 

 