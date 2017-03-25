Micheal Haley | Center | #38

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Joe Thornton Active

Joe Thornton found the back of the net in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Dallas Stars. The Sharks still hold a slim lead at the top of the Pacific Division, but they won't sit there for much longer if they continue playing like this. Thornton's power play goal was meaningless, as he cut the Stars' lead to 4-1 at the time. Thornton has seven goals and 42 assists in 74 games this season. San Jose has dropped five straight games.

2 Logan Couture Sidelined

Logan Couture was struck by the puck in the face near the end of the second period and did not return. It certainly seemed like Couture needed dental work at least as he was taken to the hospital after the deflection. "You can’t replace him, so it would be really tough," Patrick Marleau said when asked when asked how damaging it would be to lose Couture for any time. "But if that is the case, then guys are going to have to pull up the slack. Definitely we hope he’s back soon." Couture has 25 goals and 52 points this season so he will be missed if gone for any length of time.

3 Chris Tierney Sidelined

Chris Tierney is out of action with an upper-body injury. He isn't in the lineup Saturday because of the ailment. Tierney is listed as day-to-day.

4 Micheal Haley Active

Micheal Haley will have a disciplinary hearing for roughing/sucker punching Nashville's Calle Jarnkrok. Haley sucker punched Jarnkrok after the Predators forward hit him into the boards. Haley received a 10-minute match penalty for the incident. Don't be surprised if Haley gets suspended for multiple games.

LW 1 Patrick Marleau Active

Patrick Marleau found the back of the net in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Marleau's goal cut the deficit to 3-2 with a minute left in the second period, but that's as close as the Sharks would come to tying the game. The veteran finished his night with a plus-2 rating and three shots on goal in 17:30 of ice time. He has 24 goals and 18 assists in 73 games this season. The Sharks have now dropped four games in a row and they've scored two goals or less in each of those defeats.

2 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker scored his first goal in 20 games on Saturday. It has been feast or famine for Boedker and it has mostly been famine as it was only his seventh goal of the season. He scored four goals in three games in January but has only three other goals in 57 games of action including the one on Saturday. He should not be in your lineup or anyone else's for that matter.

3 Tomas Hertl Active

Tomas Hertl replaced the injured Jannik Hansen on the top line Saturday. Hansen was injured in the third period and that's when Hertl played alongside Joe Pavelski and Joe Thornton. The Sharks recalled Timo Meier on Sunday as Hansen's status is unknown at this time and Meier, who played with the two Joes earlier in the season, could reclaim his spot. Stay tuned.

4 Melker Karlsson Sidelined

Melker Karlsson's (lower body) status for Friday's game is expected to be determined close to game-time. Karlsson has been out for six consecutive games. He has nine goals and 19 points in 60 contests in 2016-17.

RW 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski has eight goals and 11 points in nine games since the Sharks' bye week. A lot of teams struggled to get going after their bye week, but for Pavelski the time off seemed to be helpful. He's also now just two goals shy of reaching the 30-goal milestone for the fourth consecutive campaign and he's six goals away from the 300th of his career.

2 Joel Ward Active

Joel Ward found the back of the net in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars. He put an end to his nine-game goalless drought in the process. Ward essentially put the game to bed by giving his team a 3-1 lead at the 2:46 mark of the second period. The veteran winger has eight goals and 18 assists in 66 games this season.

3 Joonas Donskoi Active

Joonas Donskoi is projected to play with Tomas Hertl and Joel Ward on Monday night. He didn't suit up on Sunday even though he was healthy enough to play, but Monday is expected to be his first game since Jan. 23 when he suffered an upper-body injury.

4 Jannik Hansen Active

Jannik Hansen (upper body) said he's returning to the Sharks' lineup on Friday. Hansen was originally called a game-time decision. It's not clear what the lines will be for San Jose, but it looks like Timo Meier will probably be scratched to make room for Hansen.

5 Marcus Sorensen Active

Marcus Sorsensen will tag in for the injured Melker Karlsson on Sunday against the Stars. Through six games this season the youngster has posted a pair of points with the Sharks. He has 17 goals and 34 points in 43 games down on the farm.

6 Timo Meier Active

Timo Meier will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Dallas Stars. Meier has three goals and two assists in 28 games this season. Dylan DeMelo will also watch the game from the press box.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Brent Burns seems to be losing his firm grip on the James Norris Trophy. Burns seemed to be an easy winner just nine games ago but a seven game pointless streak followed and even though he has an assist in each of his last two games, Burns has been a minus-three in each of those contests. He has 27 goals and 72 points with a plus-16 rating but Erik Karlsson is gaining ground quickly as he has 14 goals and 67 points in 74 games. It may still be a close race.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic Sidelined

Marc-Edouard Vlasic is sidelined with an illness. He isn't playing Saturday and wasn't in the lineup Friday either. Consider him day-to-day for now.

3 Paul Martin Active

Paul Martin registered a pair of assists in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars. Martin helped set up goals by Joe Pavelski in the first period and Joel Ward in the second frame. The veteran has accumulated four points in his last three games and he has four goals and 20 assists in 67 contests this season.

4 Justin Braun Active

Justin Braun scored the second goal for San Jose in a 7-2 loss to Nashville Saturday night. Braun scored his fourth goal of the season at the end of the second period while the Sharks were trying to stage a comeback. It ended up being their last goal of the night. This was his first point for Braun in seven games, with his last one coming as an assist in the March 3 game win against Dallas.

5 Brenden Dillon Active

Brenden Dillon has no goals and five assists in 49 games this season. When Dillon broke into the NHL with Dallas he was playing a big role, but that's declined in recent years. In 2013-14 for example, he had 17 points in 80 games while averaging 21:06 minutes, but so far this season he's logging just 16:11 minutes per contest. He's still a decent source of penalty minutes (35) and hits (114) though.

6 Dylan DeMelo Active

Dylan DeMelo will be on the Sharks' blue line on Sunday against the Wild. Through 59 career NHL games, including 14 games this season, he's picked up eight points along with 49 blocks and 57 hits.

7 David Schlemko Active

David Schlemko (lower body) is poised to return to the lineup on Monday night. He has sat out the last eight games with a lower-body injury. "It's always frustrating when you're watching hockey," Schlemko said. "We've got the last 11 games here before the playoffs and we didn't want to rush it to the point where it becomes a nagging thing with important games coming up. Feeling good now and excited to get back tonight."

8 Tim Heed Active

Tim Heed and Ryan Carpenter will be scratched against the Blues on Thursday. Heed, somehow, still has just one game of NHL action to his credit thus far despite having 12 goals and 46 points in 43 games so far down on the farm. Carpenter meanwhile has four points in 11 games with the Sharks.

G 1 Martin Jones Active

Martin Jones allowed seven goals in a 7-2 loss to Nashville Saturday night. Jones faced 34 shots and allowed seven goals for a save percentage of .794, which is far below his season record of .916. This was the first time this season that Jones allowed seven goals in one game. Entering this game, his goals against average was the 10th-best in the league with a 2.34. He has now lost three consecutive games. The last time he fared that badly was in in November. He has not yet lost more than three consecutive.