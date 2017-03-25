Player Page

Micheal Haley | Center | #38

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (30) / 3/30/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 205
Micheal Haley will have a disciplinary hearing for roughing/sucker punching Nashville's Calle Jarnkrok.
Haley sucker punched Jarnkrok after the Predators forward hit him into the boards. Haley received a 10-minute match penalty for the incident. Don't be surprised if Haley gets suspended for multiple games. Mar 26 - 7:17 PM
Source: NHL Player Safety on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
54291151100000137.054
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009NYI2000-29000000.000
2010NYI27213-4850000013.154
2011NYI14000-1570000013.000
2012NYR9000-112000004.000
2014SJ 4000-111000001.000
2015SJ 16101-2480000010.100
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 25@ NAS1000115000001.000
Mar 24@ DAL1000-10000001.000
Mar 21@ MIN100005000001.000
Mar 20@ DAL1000-10000001.000
Mar 18ANA100002000002.000
Mar 16STL1000-15000000.000
Mar 14BUF1101100000111.000
Mar 12DAL100012000000.000
Mar 11NAS1000-10000001.000
Mar 9WAS100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Joe Thornton
2Logan Couture
3Chris Tierney
4Micheal Haley
LW1Patrick Marleau
2Mikkel Boedker
3Tomas Hertl
4Melker Karlsson
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Jannik Hansen
5Marcus Sorensen
6Timo Meier
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Paul Martin
4Justin Braun
5Brenden Dillon
6Dylan DeMelo
7David Schlemko
8Tim Heed
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 