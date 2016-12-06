Ryan O'Reilly | Center | #90

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan O'Reilly Sidelined

Ryan O'Reilly's appendectomy has just been confirmed by the team. However, no timetable was provided for his return. It probably won't be a long-term absence for O'Reilly, but he won't be available to play Tuesday night at Detroit.

2 Jack Eichel Active

Jack Eichel hasn't recorded a point in the past four games. Still, he has racked up 21 shots on goal during that span. Coach Dan Bylsma sent Eichel and the team a message when the star center didn't get to play during Buffalo's first power play against Carolina on Thursday night. Expect to see a motivated Eichel against the Islanders on Friday night.

3 Johan Larsson Active

Johan Larsson scored the only goal for the Sabres in a 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes. Larsson took a picture perfect feed from Sam Reinhart before putting a slap shot right by Cam Ward. Larsson, the former second round pick of the Wild, now has six points and five assists in 32 games this season. Although his offensive game hasn't panned out at the NHL level yet, he brings a strong and reliable two-way game to the Sabres lineup. He has no fantasy upside at the moment.

4 Zemgus Girgensons Active

Zemgus Girgensons scored a goal in Friday's 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders. Girgensons got the Sabres on the board with just 1:03 remaining in the game. Zach Bogosian and Sam Reinhart picked up the only assists on Buffalo's only goal. Girgensons has three goals and three assists in 33 games.

5 Derek Grant Active

Derek Grant will be scratched against the Islanders on Friday night. Through 26 games this season, the 26-year-old has posted just a trio of helpers which brings him to six helpers in 66 career NHL games.

6 William Carrier Active

William Carrier and Cody Franson will be scratched against the Hurricanes on Thursday night. If you're in the right pool, Carrier's 61 hits in just 21 games certainly stands out. Franson's value meanwhile is much more stout as he's posted a goal and eight points along with 30 blocks and hits in 31 games.

LW 1 Evander Kane Active

Evander Kane has been shifting between linemates even though he has been successful offensively lately. He has skated alongside the pairings of Jack Eichel and Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons and Nic Deslauriers as well as Johan Larsson and Brian Gionta. Kane doesn't mind being a line nomad as long as he's playing and he has been playing well with 11 points in the past 10 games.

2 Tyler Ennis I.L.

Tyler Ennis (sports hernia) has been skating for three or four days, according to coach Dan Bylsma. Ennis hasn't played since Nov. 7 due to the injury and it's not clear when he will return. He's still probably a little ways away, but he's making clear progress in his recovery.

3 Marcus Foligno Active

Marcus Foligno is projected to play alongside Ryan O’Reilly and Sam Reinhart on Tuesday. That's a step up for Foligno, whose usual linemates have been Brian Gionta and Johan Larsson lately. He's being rewarded after a strong showing in the third period of Saturday's contest. "His third period was his best by a mile, playing a big body, physical," Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. "He was at the net front a couple times in the third. For three scoring chances, he’s the guy at the net, around the net, screening the goalie, getting a tip on some of those pucks and creating second opportunities. That’s the way we need him to play for 60 minutes, for every period."

4 Nicolas Deslauriers Active

Nicolas Deslauriers and Cody Franson will be scratched against the Islanders on Friday nigiht. Franson is out with an undisclosed, though non-serious, injury. Through the first dozen games of the season for Deslauriers, who started the season on I/R, he has no points with 31 hits and an average of 8:19 of ice time.

5 Cody McCormick I.L.

Cody McCormick, who has technically retired due to a blood clot, did report to the Sabres to have his physical. McCormick failed it and he'll be on the injured reserve list this season. He only has one season left on his three-year, $4.5 million contract so he won't need to go through this formality next year.

RW 1 Kyle Okposo Active

Kyle Okposo will face his former Islanders teammates for the first time this season on Friday night. "It's going to be fun," Okposo said. "I'm excited to play these guys. I still talk to quite a few of them. It's going to be weird playing them, but once you get into the game it will be fun. I played with a lot of those guys for a long time. They know my tendencies, I know their tendencies, so that part of it will be a bit of a chess match. I'm looking forward to it." He spent the first nine years of his career with the Isles prior to signing with the Sabres as a free agent.

2 Sam Reinhart Active

Sam Reinhart scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers. Reinhart cut the Panthers' lead to 2-1 in the second period, and he also helped set up Rasmus Ristolainen's go-ahead goal (3-2) in the third period. The 21-year-old has seven goals and 10 assists in 31 games this season.

3 Matt Moulson Active

Matt Moulson earned a pair of assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win against Los Angeles. He was moved up to a line with Jack Eichel and Kyle Okposo for most of the contest and he posted helpers on both of Eichel's goals. Moulson had been seeing around 10 minutes of ice time or under in each of his previous six appearances. He has 12 points in 28 games this season.

4 Brian Gionta Active

Brian Gionta netted his second goal of the week during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime over the Oilers. The Captain is now up to six goals and 11 points through 26 games this season. Not too shabby for the 37-year-old, all things considered.

D 1 Rasmus Ristolainen Active

Rasmus Ristolainen notched a goal and an assist in Buffalo's 4-3 shootout loss to Florida on Tuesday night. He registered his 13th power-play point of the season with an assist on goal by Sam Reinhart. Ristolainen's third goal of the year gave the Sabres a 3-2 lead in the third period, but the Panthers tied it shortly afterward and won easily in the shootout. The Buffalo defender has been red hot lately. He has been held off the score sheet just twice in the last 10 matches and he has five multi-point efforts over that time.

2 Zach Bogosian Active

Zach Bogosian got through his first game back from injury Saturday night without incident. Bogosian, who had missed 20 games with a knee injury, was on the ice for 21:17 and 22 shifts against the Islanders, most with Dmitry Kulikov. The veteran rearguard was minus one for the evening and took one shot on goal. If you have Bogosian on your fantasy team, he is now safe to activate.

3 Dmitry Kulikov Active

Dmitry Kulikov will play against the Panthers in Florida for the first time since he was traded during the off-season. "Right now it doesn't feel weird, but I'm sure when I step out for the warmups, it'll be a little emotional seeing the fans that I played for so long in front of," said Kulikov. "We played them earlier in the season and half the team is different now." Kulikov doesn't have a point in 16 games with the Sabres.

4 Jake McCabe Active

Jake McCabe has been playing with Zach Bogosian in recent games. He has formed an excellent pairing with Rasmus Ristolainen this season, but was bumped from that spot in favor of Dmitry Kulikov. Kulikov has struggled mightily this year with no points and minus-10 rating in 19 games, so it is probably in the Sabres' best interest to make a change and get McCabe back with Ristolainen.

5 Josh Gorges Active

Josh Gorges (foot) will return Friday night. Gorges was out for three straight games. He's projected to play alongside Justin Falk in the third pairing.

6 Cody Franson Sidelined

Cody Franson apparently missed Thursday's game due to an injury. He was surprisingly scratched despite participating in the morning skate and pregame warmups. Justin Falk replaced Franson in the lineup.

7 Justin Falk Active

Justin Falk has been called up by the Buffalo Sabres. Falk had been sent down to the minors on Sunday. He has no points in two games with the Sabres this season.

G 1 Robin Lehner Active

Robin Lehner gave up two goals on 33 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Although Lehner doesn't have amazing numbers, he is playing really well for the Sabres in goal. His goals against average is 2.45, but he boasts an impressive .921 save percentage for one of the weaker teams in the NHL. He'd be hard to trust in fantasy because of the very low win total (7-10-5 record), but he can be serviceable in a pinch if you suffer a rash of injuries in goal.