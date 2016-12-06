Player Page

Ryan O'Reilly | Center | #90

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/7/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 210
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (33) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Ryan O'Reilly's appendectomy has just been confirmed by the team.
However, no timetable was provided for his return. It probably won't be a long-term absence for O'Reilly, but he won't be available to play Tuesday night at Detroit. Dec 27 - 11:44 AM
Source: Buffalo Sabres on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2771118-163700285.082
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009COL818182641800202135.059
2010COL74131326-71622110119.109
2011COL81183755-112411003189.095
2012COL2961420-343300066.091
2013COL80283664-12913006201.139
2014COL82173855-512210111171.099
2015BUF71213960-168814102157.134
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23@ NYI1000-10000003.000
Dec 22CAR1000-10000001.000
Dec 20@ FLA101110010001.000
Dec 17@ CAR100000000001.000
Dec 16NYI100010000004.000
Dec 13LA110102000003.333
Dec 9WAS1011-10010003.000
Dec 6EDM102200010001.000
Dec 5@ WAS101110000006.000
Dec 3BOS100000000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan O'Reilly
2Jack Eichel
3Johan Larsson
4Zemgus Girgensons
5Derek Grant
6William Carrier
LW1Evander Kane
2Tyler Ennis
3Marcus Foligno
4Nicolas Deslauriers
5Cody McCormick
RW1Kyle Okposo
2Sam Reinhart
3Matt Moulson
4Brian Gionta
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Zach Bogosian
3Dmitry Kulikov
4Jake McCabe
5Josh Gorges
6Cody Franson
7Justin Falk
G1Robin Lehner
2Anders Nilsson
 

 