Richard Bachman | Goalie | #32

C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

Henrik Sedin became the 85th player to score 1,000 NHL points Friday night. He is also the 38th player to accomplish the feat with one franchise and the fourth who was born in Sweden. It was a special moment for the 36-year-old veteran. "I don't know if you can really envision it," Henrik said. "Everything was good about it. We got a big win. It was nice [Edler] and Danny had the helpers. They've played for a long time and are two good friends. That was special. I think the best part by far was my teammates coming out on the ice and celebrating with me. That's something I will remember forever." He has 11 goals and 30 points in 47 games this season.

2 Brandon Sutter Active

Brandon Sutter will return to the lineup centering the third line against the Blues on Thursday. He'll be flanked by Loui Eriksson and Jayson Megna as well. Sutter has posted 14 goals and 26 points with 31 blocks nd 53 hits in 56 games this season.

3 Bo Horvat Active

Bo Horvat chipped in with three assists Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Kings. The trio of helpers gives Horvat 25 assists and 44 points this season, the best on the Canucks. He teamed up on a line with Sven Baertschi (2 goals) and Loui Eriksson to give them a seven point night. Horvat is the Canucks best player at this time and should be on someone's team in most fantasy pools.

4 Markus Granlund Active

Markus Granlund is fine to play on Tuesday night. Tests for mumps came back negative, so he has been cleared to get back into the lineup.

5 Michael Chaput Active

Michael Chaput will return to the lineup on Thursday against the Sharks. He'll center the fourth line between Reid Boucher and Joseph Cramarossa. Through 48 games this season he's posted six points with 23 PIMs and 45 hits.

6 Joseph Labate Active

Joseph Labate has been summoned up to Vancouver on Saturday. He has no points through three games in the bigs. The 23-year-old however, does have 12 goals and 29 points in 91 career games with AHL Utica.

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Daniel Sedin was the only Vancouver Canucks player who could get a puck past Martin Jones as the San Jose Sharks won 4-1 on Saturday. Sedin extended a point streak to four games (1G, 3A). He now has 13 goals and 35 points in 61 contests this season. It wouldn't be surprising if the Canucks' aims to slow games down factored into his declining numbers almost as much as age and more than 1,200 regular season games have.

2 Sven Baertschi Active

Sven Baertschi was the difference-maker for the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, helping them beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3. Baertschi is on a nice little hot streak, collecting four points (2G, 2A) in as many games. That two-goal output gives him a new career-high of 30 points while he matches a career-high of 15 goals. He continues to be a pleasant surprise for Vancouver.

3 Reid Boucher Active

Reid Boucher scored unassisted in the third, but it was not enough to stem a 3-2 loss to the Red Wings. Boucher gave the Canucks a chance to win; his improbable goal tied the game at 2-2 with less than three minutes remaining in regulation. This was Boucher’s first point as a Canuck in eight games.

4 Joseph Cramarossa Active

Joseph Cramarossa will make his Canucks debut on Thursday against the Sharks. The 24-year-old has posted four goals and 10 points with 51 points in 49 games with the Ducks this season.

5 Brendan Gaunce Active

Brendan Gaunce is back up with the Canucks and he will play against Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. He was summoned from the minors because of an injury to Bo Horvat. Gaunce has no goals and five assists in 47 games with the Canucks this season.

6 Anton Rodin I.L.

Add Anton Rodin (knee) to the pool of Canucks suspected to have the mumps as they display symptoms of the virus. A major knee injury and the mumps? If it weren't for bad luck he'd have no luck at all. Let's hope he's just sick instead. He's been out since Dec. 23rd with the injury, and is eligible to return whenever he's healthy enough to.

RW 1 Loui Eriksson Active

Loui Eriksson and the Vancouver Canucks were shut out, 4-0, by the Pens on Tuesday night. Eriksson finished the game with no shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in 14:52 of ice time. Eriksson has been a colossal disappointment since signing his big free agent contract this summer. He has just 11 goals and 11 assists in 57 games this season. His fantasy stock has been on a sharp decline for a while and it doesn't appear to be going back up anytime soon.

2 Jayson Megna Active

Jayson Megna replaced Jannik Hansen on the first power play. Hansen was moved down to the second unit in a move that had many scratching their heads. The 27-year-old has only four goals and seven points in 41 games this season.

3 Nikolay Goldobin Active

Nikolay Goldobin scored the winner in his Vancouver Canucks debut. Coach Willie Desjardins gave Goldobin only 5:51 of playing time but he still managed to score on a breakaway. "He (Hutton) said he saw me and it was a nice pass," Goldobin said. "And I always shoot low blocker. It feels great and I’m happy to play my first game and get the first win. I think it went well." Now all he needs is more ice time from the Canucks.

4 Jack Skille Active

Jack Skille has four goals and seven points in 43 contests this season. Skille is averaging just 8:53 minutes per game and for a player that's getting that little ice time, he's actually been a decent offensive contributor. In fact, among players getting less than nine minutes a game, Skille's seven points ties him for first in the league with Ryan Reaves.

5 Borna Rendulic Active

Borna Rendulic has been called up by the Canucks. He has nine goals and 14 points in 52 games with Utica of the AHL this season. Redulic has one goal and one assist in 14 career NHL appearances.

6 Derek Dorsett I.L.

Derek Dorsett, who will undergo cervical fusion surgery due to disc degeneration in his neck, has been dealing with this issue for five or six years. So if you're looking for a silver lining, maybe Dorsett will be feeling better than he has in a long time should he make a full recovery as the Canucks expect him to do. That being said, it's not yet known how long it will take him to recover from this procedure. He's in the second season of a four-year, $10.6 million deal.

7 Alexandre Grenier Active

Alex Grenier has been summoned up to Vancouver on Friday. Through 51 games with the Comets this season the 25-year-old has posted 15 goals and 38 points. He has no point in six career NHL games.

D 1 Alexander Edler Active

Alex Edler lifted his point streak to three games during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins. Edler's assist in the match gives him two helpers and three points over that span. For the season he has 10 assists and 12 points in 41 games.

2 Ben Hutton Active

Ben Hutton has been cleared to play on Tuesday night. His tests for mumps came back negative, so he will be available to play against Detroit. Hutton has four goals and 15 points in 50 games this season.

3 Chris Tanev Active

Chris Tanev didn't skate Saturday morning, but he is expected to play against Los Angeles. It's unclear what could be ailing the Canucks defender, but he did just return to the lineup on Thursday after being quarantined due to the mumps.

4 Luca Sbisa Active

Luca Sbisa (flu) was able to play on Tuesday. Sbisa couldn't complete Saturday's contest, but he didn't miss a full game due to the illness. He had a plus-one rating in 23:31 minutes of ice time Tuesday night.

5 Troy Stecher Active

Troy Stecher (Mumps) was activated from the IL on Tuesday February 28. Stecher only ended up missing one game due to the disease. He had a shot on goal in 21:01 minutes of playing time in his return.

6 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega will tag in for Chris Tanev against the Flames on Saturday. Through 10 games this season he's posted just two points along with eight PIMs, 10 blocks, and 24 hits.

7 Nikita Tryamkin Sidelined

Nikita Tryamkin (mumps virus) didn't travel with the Canucks to California, as they play the state's three teams through the end of the week. As you can see, he's not going to play this week. Vancouver plays three times at home starting next Tuesday, offering what is likely to be his first real opportunity to return to the lineup.

8 Erik Gudbranson I.L.

Erik Gudbranson will undergo wrist surgery to repair a torn ligament, and will be lost to the Vancouver Canucks for an unknown amount of time. The Canucks said they'll have a timeline for his return following his surgery. "Erik suffered ligament damage to his wrist this season that has affected his wrist function," GM Jim Benning said. "Continued treatment and rehabilitation have not improved his condition and Erik and our Canucks medical team believe that surgery offers the best long-term outcome and are confident in a full recovery." Gudbranson has posted a goal and six points with 18 PIMs, 44 blocks, and 66 hits.

9 Philip Larsen Active

Philip Larsen will be scratched against the Sharks on Thursday. Through 22 games this season Larsen has posted six points along with 17 blocks.

G 1 Ryan Miller Active

The Los Angeles Kings out-shot the Vancouver Canucks 44-21 on Saturday, but Ryan Miller helped steal one as Vancouver won 4-3. Miller made 41 out of 44 saves. He was actually perfect at even-strength (31 out of 31), allowing two goals on the PP (8 for 10) and one shorthanded (2 of 3). He's now 17-9-4 on the season with a .916 save percentage and three shutouts.

2 Jacob Markstrom I.L.

Jacob Markstrom is not on the trip with the Canucks due to his lower body injury. Vancouver will be touring California through the rest of the week, which begins Thursday in San Jose. Richard Bachman has been recalled to back up Ryan Miller. Markstrom is day-to-day.