Richard Bachman | Goalie | #32

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/25/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 183
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 4 (120) / DAL
The Canucks have tabbed Richard Bachman to guard their crease on Sunday against the Ducks.
The 29-year-old has seen just 10 games at the NHL level over the last three seasons. Over 26 games down on the farm with AHL Utica this season, he's posted a 12-11 record with a .909 save percentage and a 2.60 GAA. Mar 5 - 12:45 PM
Source: Vancouver Canucks on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2010DAL110000000.00441.0000
2011DAL1893385010432.77477434.9101
2012DAL1360965002333.25288255.8850
2013EDM31390201073.028376.9160
2014EDM731732001152.84168153.9111
2015VAN1601000033.003128.9030
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO

