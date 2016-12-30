Player Page

Mike Hoffman | Winger | #68

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/24/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 180
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 5 (130) / OTT
Contract: view contract details
Mike Hoffman scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the St. Louis Blues.
He extended his point streak to four games in the process. Hoffman scored a power play goal in the second period to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead and his goal in the final frame made it 5-3 for his team. He finished the game with a plus-3 rating and five shots on goal in 17:21 of ice time. Hoffman has 14 goals and 31 points in 38 games this season. Teammate Mark Stone also scored two goals in the victory. Jan 17 - 11:05 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3712172912985004112.107
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011OTT1000-10000000.000
2012OTT3000-12000006.000
2013OTT25336-221200061.049
2014OTT79272148161412004199.136
2015OTT7829305911894003242.120
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 14TOR101100000003.000
Jan 12PIT110110100014.250
Jan 8EDM1112201000011.000
Jan 7WAS100002000002.000
Jan 1@ WAS100000000003.000
Dec 29DET101110000004.000
Dec 27@ NYR102220000004.000
Dec 22ANA1101001000111.000
Dec 20@ CHI100000000003.000
Dec 18@ NYI000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Zack Smith
5Chris Kelly
6Curtis Lazar
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Clarke MacArthur
3Ryan Dzingel
4Tom Pyatt
RW1Bobby Ryan
2Mark Stone
3Chris Neil
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Marc Methot
4Cody Ceci
5Mark Borowiecki
6Chris Wideman
7Fredrik Claesson
G1Mike Condon
2Chris Driedger
3Craig Anderson
4Andrew Hammond
 

 