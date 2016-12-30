Mike Hoffman | Winger | #68

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Kyle Turris Active

Kyle Turris scored at the 18:10 mark of the second as the Senators lost 4-2 to the Maple Leafs Saturday night. The Senators trailed from the start, but Turris’ goal briefly tied the game late in the second. The good news is that Turris is now riding a three-game streak in which he had scored at least one point. Unfortunately that is somewhat countered by the fact that he has a -1 in the +/- column each game.

2 Derick Brassard Active

Derick Brassard picked up two assists in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday. He helped Bobby Ryan (power play) and Mark Stone score goals in the contest. Brassard has four goals and nine points in the past 12 games.

3 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau earned a pair of assists Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to the Rangers. Pageau earned the secondary assist on goals by defensemen Mark Borowiecki and Cody Ceci. He hasn't scored a goal for eight straight games, but he has collected four helpers in the past five. Pageau has 13 points on the year in 35 contests.

4 Zack Smith Active

Zack Smith earned a goal and an assist in Ottawa's 5-3 win over Edmonton on Sunday. Smith was playing for the second time in two nights after recovering from an abdominal injury. He was playing well with Derick Brassard and Mark Stone before he got hurt and it looks like that will continue. Smith could be worthy of a waiver add.

5 Chris Kelly Active

Chris Kelly scored the game winning goal in a 4-2 victory of the Ottawa Senators over the San Jose Sharks Wednesday night. Kelly’s goal came at the 18:54 mark and was quickly followed by an insurance goal by Jean-Gabriel Pageau into an empty net. Ottawa held a two-goal advantage entering the second period—and then gave up two unanswered. Kelly spent only 12:08 minutes on ice to score just his second goal of the season with the first coming well back in mid-October.

6 Curtis Lazar Active

Curtis Lazar doesn't have a point in 17 games this season. "I've seen a lot of good things (with Lazar), and I know sometimes we emphasize the bad things, but I see a lot of good things as far as speed, work ethic, being in the right spots (and) giving us energy," said Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion. The Senators wanted to leave him in the minors longer, but injuries resulted in his earlier recall. Ottawa still believes he can produce, but he has recorded just 12 goals and 35 points in 160 career games.

LW 1 Mike Hoffman Active

Mike Hoffman scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the St. Louis Blues. He extended his point streak to four games in the process. Hoffman scored a power play goal in the second period to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead and his goal in the final frame made it 5-3 for his team. He finished the game with a plus-3 rating and five shots on goal in 17:21 of ice time. Hoffman has 14 goals and 31 points in 38 games this season. Teammate Mark Stone also scored two goals in the victory.

2 Clarke MacArthur I.L.

Clarke MacArthur (concussion) skated on Saturday. That follows MacArthur undergoing a baseline test on Friday to gauge what the next step in his recovery should be. MacArthur hasn't been able to play since October 2015 and he's not close to returning, but it's good to see him moving in the right direction.

3 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel made five shots on goal—the most among the Ottawa Senators—but none of them found the back of the net as they lost 1-0 to the Washington Capitals Saturday night. Dzingel has scored only one point in his last four games, which was an assist against the Caps on New Year’s Day. His last goal was earned December 22nd in a 2-1 win over the Ducks.

4 Tom Pyatt Active

Tom Pyatt moved up to a line with Derick Brassard and Mark Stone during Wednesday's practice. Zack Smith is slated to miss at least two games with abdominal injury, so Pyatt is getting a promotion. "When you look at (Smith), he's a hard-grinding guy that does the dirty work and I think Pyatt does that, too," coach Guy Boucher said. "What I'm trying to (do) ... is put a reliable (left wing) guy here, trying to keep the same identity on that line without taking away the depth throughout the lineup."

RW 1 Bobby Ryan Active

Bobby Ryan will return to the lineup against the Oilers on Sunday. It's unclear why he was made a healthy scratch Saturday and neither side (the team or Ryan) wanted to elaborate on the situation. Ryan has seven goals and 14 points in 32 games this season.

2 Mark Stone Active

Mark Stone generated his 13th goal of the season Thursday night in a 4-1 win against Pittsburgh. After a slow start to the season, Stone has registered 17 points over his past 17 outings. He has been a handful for the Penguins in his career with seven goals and three assists in seven games.

3 Chris Neil Active

Chris Neil will be honored by the Senators prior to Wednesday's game versus San Jose. The Ottawa tough guy played in his 1,000 NHL game this past Saturday and Wednesday's match will mark game No. 1,002. Neil has amassed 2,497 penalty minutes in his career along with 248 points. He has one goal, one assist and 38 PIMs in 28 matches this campaign.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Active

Erik Karlsson registered two assists in Thursday's 4-1 victory versus Pittsburgh. He had helpers on goals by Mike Hoffman (power play) and Tom Pyatt in the match. Karlsson didn't have a point in his previous four outings. He has racked up 27 assists and 34 points in 40 appearances this year.

2 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf is good to go for Sunday's match with the Capitals. The 31-year-old veteran blue liner has posted five goals and 15 points with 51 PIMs, 64 hits and 80 blocks. Pretty good all-around game.

3 Marc Methot Active

Marc Methot registered an assist in the Senators' 2-1 loss to Washington on Sunday. Methot last recorded a point on Nov. 15. He has no goals and four assists in 33 games this season.

4 Cody Ceci Active

Cody Ceci logged a team-high 27:36 of ice time Sunday against Edmonton. "It's great. It's a lot of fun. You're really involved in the game that way," Ceci said. "(Erik) Karlsson and (Marc) Methot were matched up against (Connor) McDavid's line, so there was a lot of ice time against the other lines. They were saving them for the top line." He benefited from the confidence boost by contributing two assists. Ceci has posted just one goal and five points in 39 games this season. He would like to get on the scoresheet more, but his focus has been on improving defensively.

5 Mark Borowiecki Active

Mark Borowiecki scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers. Borowiecki opened the scoring just 2:02 into the game. The Sens followed that up by making it 2-0 when Zack Smith scored 1:08 later. Unfortunately for Ottawa, they blew a 3-1 lead in the second period before falling behind for the first time in the third. Borowiecki has two points in 33 games this season. He has zero fantasy appeal.

6 Chris Wideman Active

Chris Wideman is good to go Wednesday night against San Jose. He will be sporting a full shield after he was hit in the face by a puck Sunday night and sustained a fractured jaw. The injury forced him out during the second period, but he is fine to play.

7 Fredrik Claesson Active

Frederik Claesson will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against St. Louis. Claesson's skated in just eight games this season and he's yet to register a point in 2016-17.

G 1 Mike Condon Active

Mike Condon allowed four goals on 23 shots in Ottawa's 6-4 win over the St. Louis Blues. It wasn't his best start, but he did enough to get the job done. Condon has picked up wins in three of his last four outings. He has an 11-7-3 record with a 2.42 goals-against-average and a .915 save percentage this season.

2 Chris Driedger Active

Chris Driedger has been recalled from AHL Binghamton. Driedger saw his third game of action at the NHL level earlier this season, stopping 11 of 15 shots in 40 minutes of work for the loss. He's 8-6-1 with a .909 save percentage and a 2.74 GAA thus far in Bingo.

3 Craig Anderson Sidelined

Craig Anderson's wife, Nicholle, wrote on her blog Monday that they have three days left until her final radiation treatment Thursday. She's looking forward to getting back to Canada and getting some normalcy back in her life. That could also mean the same for her husband, Craig, who may be back with the Ottawa Senators after she gets settled.