Cody Eakin | Center | #21

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/24/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 3 (85) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Cody Eakin scored two goals and an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Eakin did all of his damage in the second period, as his goals gave the Golden Knights 2-0 and 3-0 leads at the time. He also registered the only assist on Alex Tuch's second tally of the game. Eakin finished the night with a plus-4 rating and four shots on goal in 16:34 of ice time. The 26-year-old now has nine goals and 23 points in 66 games this season. This was his first multi-point effort since Dec. 9. Mar 8 - 10:58 PM
Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6571320-5200001182.085
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011WAS30448240000031.129
2012DAL48717241313000167.104
2013DAL81161935-93633102161.099
2014DAL78192140-12622216142.134
2015DAL8216193534222311132.121
2016DAL603912-7490200182.037
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 8@ DET121340001004.500
Mar 6@ CLM1000-10000001.000
Mar 4@ NJ100000000001.000
Mar 2OTT1000-12000001.000
Feb 27LA100000000005.000
Feb 26@ LA100000000000.000
Feb 23VAN100010000001.000
Feb 21CAL110120000003.333
Feb 19ANA1000-10000001.000
Feb 17MON100010000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1William Karlsson
2Erik Haula
3Cody Eakin
4Ryan Carpenter
5Mikhail Grabovski
LW1Jonathan Marchessault
2David Perron
3Tomas Tatar
4Oscar Lindberg
5William Carrier
6Tomas Hyka
RW1James Neal
2Reilly Smith
3Tomas Nosek
4Ryan Reaves
5Alex Tuch
6David Clarkson
D1Colin Miller
2Shea Theodore
3Nate Schmidt
4Brayden McNabb
5Deryk Engelland
6Brad Hunt
7Jon Merrill
8Luca Sbisa
9Zach Whitecloud
10Clayton Stoner
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Malcolm Subban
3Maxime Lagace
 

 