C 1 William Karlsson Active

William Karlsson scored a goal and picked up an assist in a 5-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Karlsson is now up to 35 goals this season, that's a huge improvement on the six he managed to score last season as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets. His assist came on Reilly Smith's 22nd goal of the season, bringing Karlsson to 59 points in 64 games this season. Colin Miller and Ryan Carpenter also scored in the loss.

2 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula found the back of the net in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Columbus Blue Jackets. Haula's tally at the 1:30 mark of the second period tied the game at one, but the Blue Jackets managed to score the next three goals. The Golden Knights forward finished the night with a plus- 1 rating and a game-high six shots on goal in 19:11 of ice time. The 26-year-old has 24 goals and 46 points in 61 games this season. David Perron and Alex Tuch registered the assists on the Golden Knights' only goal.

3 Cody Eakin Active

Cody Eakin scored two goals and an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Eakin did all of his damage in the second period, as his goals gave the Golden Knights 2-0 and 3-0 leads at the time. He also registered the only assist on Alex Tuch's second tally of the game. Eakin finished the night with a plus-4 rating and four shots on goal in 16:34 of ice time. The 26-year-old now has nine goals and 23 points in 66 games this season. This was his first multi-point effort since Dec. 9.

4 Ryan Carpenter Active

Ryan Carpenter had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 7-3 victory versus Calgary. Carpenter has accounted for four goals and two assists in the past five games. It has been a productive February for him, as he has amassed nine of his 10 points this season.

5 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

Mikhail Grabovski's status for the 2017-18 season is still unclear. Nick Costonika of NHL.com reported Thursday that Grabovski arrived in Las Vegas for his physical and is hoping to be able to play. However, Golden Knights GM George McPhee said the team is still awaiting the results. He doesn't expect Grabovski to be available, but said "that's up to the doctors." Grabovski's stall was empty in the locker room. He missed the entire 2016-17 campaign because of post-concussion syndrome.

LW 1 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault posted an assist with a plus-1 rating with three shots on goal, a minor penalty and two hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss at Los Angeles. Marchessault has picked up the pace again, totaling a goal with four points and a plus-3 rating during his three-game point streak. He also has four goals with 14 points a plus-8 rating over the past 11 outings. Marchessault has been even or positive in plus/minus rating in 35 straight outings dating back to Dec. 5 against Anaheim.

2 David Perron Active

David Perron has been white hot over Vegas' last 14 games. The veteran winger has registered 19 points over those games (1.36 points per game) and now sits tied for 23rd in NHL scoring with the likes of Patrick Kane and Jamie Benn. Who would have predicted this? Sadly, not us Rotoworld folk.

3 Tomas Tatar Active

Tomas Tatar scored the game winner in the Golden Knights' 3-2 win over New Jersey on Sunday. Tatar's first goal as a Golden Knight came in the second period to put Vegas in the lead for good. Tatar, who 17 goals and 29 points in 64 games, now has a goal in three games with his new club.

4 Oscar Lindberg Sidelined

Oscar Lindberg hasn't played since Feb. 26 due to an upper-body injury. Lindberg's injury is believed to be a concussion and a timetable for his return is unclear.

5 William Carrier I.L.

William Carrier (upper body) skated on his own Sunday. Carrier was injured three weeks ago. With only a goal and three points in 34 games, his absence has not been noticed by poolies.

6 Tomas Hyka Active

Tomas Hyka has been called up by Vegas. The Golden Knights have plenty of injuries up front, so his return to the roster shouldn't come as a surprise. Hyka has one goal and one assist in six appearances with the big club this year.

RW 1 James Neal Sidelined

James Neal (upper body) has been skating on his own back in Las Vegas. Neal isn't expected to be back in the lineup Thursday at Detroit. He appeared to injure his hand against Los Angeles on Feb. 26 and he hasn't played since. A timetable for his return is unclear at this time.

2 Reilly Smith Sidelined

Reilly Smith's undisclosed injury is an upper-body issue. Smith is day-to-day and won't play on Thursday, per Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant. He was hurt on Tuesday and appeared to be nursing his left wrist following the hit that sidelined him. He has 22 goals and 60 points in 66 games this season.

3 Tomas Nosek Active

Tomas Nosek (upper body) will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. Nosek has been sidelined since Jan. 16 because of an upper-body injury. He has recorded three goals and eight points in 41 games this season.

4 Ryan Reaves Active

David Perron likes the Golden Knights acquisition of tough guy Ryan Reaves from Pittsburgh. The two were teammates in St. Louis and Perron thinks the trade will make the Golden Knights play bigger as Reaves is one of the top enforcers in the NHL. "He likes chirping, and we have done a lot of that in the room, and I feel that’s what makes us close," Perron said. "I give him about two days and he will be right in the mix, and he will probably be the one chirping the most. I think the respect level from other teams of having him and Deryk Engelland, also, are going to allow guys to play their game and be confident in any type of game." Get him in your lineup if you need penalty minutes as he will want to make an impression with his teammates quickly.

5 Alex Tuch Active

Alex Tuch recorded the first Gordie Howe hat trick in Golden Knights history during a 7-3 win over Calgary on Wednesday night. Tuch was credited with the game-winning goal late in the second period after the Flames fought back to tie the contest three previous times. He earned an assist on a goal by Luca Sbisa and he dropped the gloves with Calgary defender Travis Hamonic.

6 David Clarkson I.L.

David Clarkson (back) does not have a stall set up in the Golden Knights' locker room at City National Arena. Clarkson hasn't been medically cleared to play yet, but Vegas GM George McPhee said the team is awaiting the results of Thursday's physicals before making a decision on how to proceed. It's not expected that Clarkson will be available for the upcoming season. He hasn't played since March 2016 and his career could be over because of a back injury.

D 1 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller posted a power-play assist with two blocked shots and three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 victory against the visiting Blackhawks. Miller has quietly posted seven goals with 31 points and a plus-1 rating, picking up the pace lately over the past month. He has two goals with 10 points over the past 11 outings, including a goal and five assists on the man advantage. If you're in need of rearguard help, Miller is an underrated and solid pick-up off of the waiver wire.

2 Shea Theodore Active

Shea Theodore will draw back into the lineup on Friday night against Ottawa. Theodore has been out for six games because of a sore throat and respiratory condition. Luca Sbisa was injured on Tuesday, so Theodore will take his spot.

3 Nate Schmidt Sidelined

Nate Schmidt (undisclosed) will meet up with the Golden Knights in Buffalo. Vegas is set to play against the Sabres on Saturday. Schmidt has missed three straight games due to the injury. He has five goals and 30 points in 63 contests in 2017-18.

4 Brayden McNabb Active

Brayden McNabb scored the Golden Knights' lone goal in Sunday's loss to the Flyers. McNabb's fourth goal of the season brings him to 12 points in 49 games so far. The 27-year-old is 12 points away from setting his career high in points.

5 Deryk Engelland Active

Deryk Engelland received a $2,688.17 fine as punishment for crosschecking Chicago’s Brandon Saad. Engelland dealt the offending hit on Tuesday. He also had an assist and two blocked shots in that game.

6 Brad Hunt Active

Brad Hunt will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Minnesota Wild. It's the first time Hunt will serve as a healthy scratch since Jan. 5. The Golden Knights blue liner has one goal and 12 points in 27 games this season. Brendan Leipsic is also expected to watch the game from the press box.

7 Jon Merrill Active

Jon Merrill (undisclosed) has been taken off the injured reserve list. Merrill is expected to return to Vegas' lineup on Wednesday. He'll likely be paired with Colin Miller.

8 Luca Sbisa Sidelined

Luca Sbisa is dealing with an undisclosed injury. Sbisa was hurt during the second period of Tuesday's contest. Whatever he's dealing with, it's serious enough that he will probably return to the injured reserve list. He was sidelined for more than a month due to a hand injury before returning on Feb. 17.

9 Zach Whitecloud Active

Zach Whitecloud has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. Whitecloud had four goals and 19 points in 36 NCAA games with Bemidji State University. He'll meet up with the Golden Knights in Buffalo, so he might make his NHL debut as early as Saturday. That being said, it wouldn't be shocking if he serves as a healthy scratch instead. "He could (play for us this season)," Golden Knights GM George McPhee said. "The benefit of having him here is he can really learn a lot being around our team and our coaches. He's a mobile defenseman. He moves the puck real well and he's a safe player right now. We think he plays conservatively and we believe he can give us a lot more offensively. He has lots of room for growth. He's good and safe and conservative. He'll build the offensive end of his game."

10 Clayton Stoner I.L.

Clayton Stoner is out with a similar abdominal injury to the one he had last year. Stoner missed most of the 2016-17 season and he had abdominal surgery in December. He is currently on injured reserve.

G 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Active

Marc-Andre Fleury turned aside all 28 shots he faced in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Fleury came into this game with just one victory in his previous four outings. This was also his first shutout since Jan. 2. The Golden Knights netminder has a 23-9-3 record with a 2.19 goals-against-average and a .928 save percentage this season. Fleury will continue to carry strong fantasy value over the final month of the regular season.

2 Malcolm Subban I.L.

Malcolm Subban (upper body) was on the ice in full gear Thursday. Subban didn't attend the Golden Knights' practice, but was instead on the ice afterwards. He suffered an upper-body injury in the morning skate Feb. 8 at San Jose and was slated to be out for 10-14 days.