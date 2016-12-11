Player Page

Roster

Gustav Nyquist | Winger | #14

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/1/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 184
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 4 (121) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Gustav Nyquist scored one goal and had an assist as the Red Wings beat the Penguins 6-3 Saturday night.
Nyquist got the Red Wings started at the 9:01 mark of the second to lift them to within one of the Penguins. Throughout the second both teams exchanged goals and ended tied a 3-3. The Wings finally gained control in the third with an unassisted goal by Andreas Athanasiou, plus goals for Mike Green and Henrik Zetterberg. Nyquist provided assists on both. Anthony Mantha also assisted on the final two goals of the night. Jan 14 - 9:56 PM
More Gustav Nyquist Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4251520-761200291.055
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011DET18167220000019.053
2012DET22336060200046.065
2013DET57282048161063006153.183
2014DET82272754-11261410004195.138
2015DET82172643-23475003161.106
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 12@ DAL111200100003.333
Jan 10@ CHI100000000002.000
Jan 7@ SJ1000-20000002.000
Jan 5@ LA100000000002.000
Jan 4@ ANA1000-20000003.000
Jan 1@ TOR1000-10000004.000
Dec 29@ OTT100010000003.000
Dec 27BUF1000-10000001.000
Dec 23@ FLA1011-12000002.000
Dec 20@ TB1000-10000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Dylan Larkin
2Frans Nielsen
3Darren Helm
4Luke Glendening
LW1Henrik Zetterberg
2Tomas Tatar
3Anthony Mantha
4Steve Ott
5Drew Miller
RW1Gustav Nyquist
2Justin Abdelkader
3Thomas Vanek
4Riley Sheahan
5Andreas Athanasiou
6Tomas Jurco
7Joe Vitale
8Johan Franzen
D1Niklas Kronwall
2Mike Green
3Danny DeKeyser
4Brendan Smith
5Jonathan Ericsson
6Xavier Ouellet
7Alexey Marchenko
8Ryan Sproul
G1Petr Mrazek
2Jimmy Howard
3Jared Coreau
 

 