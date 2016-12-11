Gustav Nyquist | Winger | #14

All Positions

Dylan Larkin scored his first goal in two weeks during Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto in the Centennial Classic. The 20-year-old now has 11 goals and 15 points in 37 games this season, and 60 points for his career through 117 games. Not too shabby for the phenom.

Frans Nielsen will be Detroit's representative at the NHL All-Star Game. "It's going to be fun, for sure. It's something I'm very proud of and really excited to be a part of," Nielsen said. "It's an honor." Nielsen ranks third on the team with 22 points in 40 games and he has scored eight goals, which makes him a bit of a strange choice.

Darren Helm (shoulder) took part in Tuesday's practice. Helm isn't expected to make his return this week though. He hasn't played since Nov. 15.

Luke Glendening scored for the second time this season on Tuesday night. His marker late in the second period helped Detroit earn a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago. Glendening has two points in the last two games to give him a total of 11 on the season.

Henrik Zetterberg scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. Zetterberg's goal at the 15:42 mark of the first period actually gave Detroit a 2-1 lead, but the Stars answered by scoring four unanswered goals over the final two periods. The Red Wings captain has eight goals and 30 points in 42 games. Gustav Nyquist also found the back of the net for Detroit.

Coach Jeff Blashill expects Tomas Tatar (upper body) to play Thursday night. Tatar didn't skate on Wednesday and received some maintenance instead. He has recorded nine goals and 19 points in 41 games this season.

Anthony Mantha has put up some impressive numbers over his last eight contests. He's scored four goals in his last four games and he's picked up 11 points in his last eight. The Red Wings forward is up to 10 goals and 18 points in 24 games this season. His production will slow down at some point, but that doesn't mean he'll stop scoring altogether. Mantha is certainly worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues.

Steve Ott, Ryan Sproul and Tomas Jurco will be scratched against Pittsburgh on Saturday. Of the three, it's the veteran Ott who has posted the most fantasy value. Through 37 games he has four points along with 56 PIMs and 80 hits. Not too shabby if you're in the right pool.

Drew Miller has scored four goals in 24 games this campaign. However, he has found the back of the net in each of the last two games. Miller scored Tuesday against Buffalo on his only shot in 8:44 of ice time. His recent puck luck is unlikely to last.

Gustav Nyquist scored one goal and had an assist as the Red Wings beat the Penguins 6-3 Saturday night. Nyquist got the Red Wings started at the 9:01 mark of the second to lift them to within one of the Penguins. Throughout the second both teams exchanged goals and ended tied a 3-3. The Wings finally gained control in the third with an unassisted goal by Andreas Athanasiou, plus goals for Mike Green and Henrik Zetterberg. Nyquist provided assists on both. Anthony Mantha also assisted on the final two goals of the night.

Justin Abdelkader will be back from a knee injury Tuesday against Chicago. Abdelkader isn't listed on injured reserve anymore. He could be on a line with Dylan Larkin and Tomas Tatar, which is where he spent Monday's practice. Abdelkader has sat out the last 16 matches due to a sprained MCL.

Thomas Vanek has a four-game point streak. He set up a power-play goal by Gustav Nyquist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Dallas. Vanek has three goals and three helpers during his scoring spree. He has 27 points in 31 games this campaign.

Riley Sheahan will be scratched against the Stars on Thursday. The 25-year-old has posted just six helpers with 41 hits in 40 games this season. Ouch.

Andreas Athanasiou extended his goal streak to three games in Tuesday's 4-3 OT loss to the Blackhawks. The Wings found themselves down 2-0 in the second period when Athanasiou found the back of the net. The Wings then tied the game twice in regulation before falling in the extra frame. Not only has Athanasiou scored in three straight, he's also picked up an impressive six points during that span. The 22-year-old has right goals and 13 points in 26 games. Tomas Tatar and Luke Glendening also scored for the Red Wings.

Tomas Jurco and Ryan Sproul will be scratched against the Stars on Thursday. Jurco is still pointless through 11 games this campaign. While the rookie Sproul has posted six points in 21 games thus far.

Joe Vitale will start the 2016-17 season on long-term injured reserve. Johan Franzen and Tomas Jurco will be on LTIR as well for the Red Wings at the start of the year.

Johan Franzen is still dealing with concussion symptoms every couple days. Franzen last played on October 10th. Unfortunately it's not clear if the 36-year-old will ever play again. We wish him the best in his recovery.

Niklas Kronwall is dealing with a groin injury. He isn't expected to play for at least two weeks. Kronwall has been limited to 25 games this season, but most of that was because of his ailing knee.

Mike Green (upper body) will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. He will likely will be paired with Danny DeKeyser when Detroit visits Chicago. Green has been absent for the last eight games.

Danny DeKeyser is projected to get a chance to quarterback Detroit's top power-play unit. "What Danny brings is a real ability to bring the puck up the ice," coach Jeff Blashill said. "He's a good skater, he can move the puck. One of the things we've talked lots about is we've got to do a better job getting in the zone and having more possession time, and I think he can help." Detroit has the worst power play in the league and the team hasn't scored with the man advantage on the road since Oct. 19.

Brendan Smith (knee) is projected to miss another two weeks. Smith hasn't played since Jan. 4 because of a sprained knee.

Jonathan Ericsson picked up his first goal of the season during Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in the Centennial Classic. It was the veteran defender who turned the tied on Toronto, kicking off a three-goal spree for Detroit spanning the final six minutes of play. He now has seven points in 34 games this season.

Xavier Ouellet picked up his fifth point of the year during Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto in the Centennial Classic. Now through the first 52 games of his NHL career, the youngster has nine points. Which unfortunately indicates that he's probably best left to your waiver wire.

Alexey Marchenko returns to the Wings' blue line on Thursday against the Kings. Through the first 102 games of his career, Marchenko has posted just 18 points along with 30 hits. Which unfortunately indicates he doesn't offer much fantasy value.

Ryan Sproul will play Thursday against the Kings. Through the first 19 games of his career, Sproul has posted six points with not much else to his credit. Which unfortunately indicates his general value in fantasy.

Petr Mrazek allowed four goals on 20 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. The Red Wings went into the second period with a 2-1 lead, but they obviously weren't able to hold on. Mrazek has now dropped six consecutive decisions, and he's given up three goals or more in nine of his last 10 outings. He has a 9-11-4 record with a 3.19 goals-against-average and a .893 save percentage. Fantasy owners should hold onto him for a little while longer, but he needs to be left on the bench, if possible.

Jimmy Howard has been diagnosed with a MCL sprain that will sidelined him for four-to-six weeks. Howard also missed time earlier this season due to a groin injury. These setbacks have been particularly unfortunate because they've interrupted what had the potential to be a comeback season for Howard. He's posted a 1.96 GAA and .934 save percentage in 17 contests in 2016-17.