All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Aleksander Barkov Active

Aleksander Barkov stretched his point streak to four games Thursday in a 3-1 loss to Boston. He scored ninth goal of the season and his seventh in the last 11 contests. Barkov has been red hot this month with 12 points during that 11-game span.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck admitted that the Panthers sat back after building a two-goal lead on Detroit on Friday night. The Panthers built up a 3-1 lead heading into the third period, but they wanted as the Red Wings scored two goals to force a overtime. The game eventually went to a shootout, and the Wings won 4-3. "We had a two-goal lead and started to sit back," Trocheck said. "We tried to prevent them from scoring instead of playing our game and that’s when you get in trouble, stay in the defensive zone too much."

3 Nick Bjugstad Active

Nick Bjugstad scored his first goal in 14 games Tuesday night. He tied the game at 3-3 late in the third period and the Panthers defeated the Sabres in the shootout. Bjugstad has accounted for two points since returning from a broken wrist.

4 Denis Malgin Active

Denis Malgin, Dylan McIlrath and Shawn Thornton will be scratched against Detroit on Friday. Of the three only the youngster Malgin has posted a modicum of fantasy value with eight points and 19 hits in 31 games. He's seen just 11:47 of average ice time, which indicates his rank on the roster unfortunately.

5 Derek MacKenzie Active

Derek MacKenzie skipped practice on Monday because "he wasn't feeling great," according to coach Gerard Gallant. However, he is expected to play on Tuesday night. Newcomer Seth Griffith filled in on the third line in MacKenzie's absence at practice.

6 Kyle Rau Active

Kyle Rau, Jakub Kindl, and Paul Thompson will each be scratched against the Avalanche on Friday. Rau has posted just three points in 21 games this season without much more to his credit. Kindl hasn't done much better, with only a points in 11 games. Unfortunately there just isn't a lick of fantasy value between them.

7 Paul Thompson Active

Look for Paul Thompson to dress in Monday's game. Thompson was called up from AHL Springfield on Sunday. He has six goals and 15 points in 20 AHL contests this season. He's 28 years old and has played in three career NHL games. "I know he’ll be ready to play. He’s got a heavy shot band; he’ll play a hard-nosed, two-way game," Panthers GM/interim coach Tom Rowe said. "He’ll go in and give us a spark. What we really like about him in training camp was how hard he played."

LW 1 Jonathan Huberdeau I.L.

Jonathan Huberdeau (Achilles) is on track to return in February, per Panthers GM and interim coach Tom Rowe. Huberdeau was on the ice for around an hour Sunday morning and took shots during that time. He hasn't been able to play at all in 2016-17 after sustaining the Achilles injury during a preseason contest on Oct. 9.

2 Jussi Jokinen Active

Jussi Jokinen finally returned to the scoreboard during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers. The veteran winger picked up his second goal of the season, his other coming on Nov 19th. He had no points during the eight-game span in between. Jokinen now has five points in 17 games this season.

3 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault is "good to go" for Thursday night, according to interim coach Tom Rowe. It was thought that Marchessault would be back in the lineup Tuesday, but he sat for the seventh time in the last eight games because of a groin issue. He still leads the Panthers with 10 goals and is second on the team with 20 points in 26 games.

RW 1 Jaromir Jagr Active

Jaromir Jagr has been chosen as the first star of the week. The 44-year-old winger collected five assists in three games to move into second place on the NHL's all-time scoring list. Jagr earned his 252nd career three-point performance against Buffalo on Dec. 20 to tie Mark Messier and then he pulled ahead with a helper in each of his next two appearances. He has six goals and 21 points in 35 contests this season.

2 Reilly Smith Sidelined

Reilly Smith suffered a concussion in Friday night's loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Smith scored a goal before being lit up by Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall. Panthers head coach Tom Rowe said Smith will miss anywhere between seven to 10 days of action.

3 Colton Sceviour Active

Colton Sceviour snapped his 10-game point drought during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers. After a torrid start, Sceviour tallies in at just five helpers and 10 points through 27 games. He hasn't scored a goal since he had three versus Detroit back on Oct. 30, a span of 18 games.

4 Shawn Thornton Active

Shawn Thornton will tag in for Denis Malgin against the Canucks on Saturday. It'll be the veteran pugilist's seventh game of the season. He's at one or fewer across nearly all stats, so we wouldn't expect that to change tonight. Even if Derek Dorsett and Alex Burrows are on the other team.

5 Seth Griffith Active

Seth Griffith played very well on the Panthers' top line Saturday night. Griffith seems to mesh very well with Aleksander Barkov and Jaromir Jagr in the Cats' 4-2 win over Vancouver. Griffith registered an assist and was the game's third star. Interim Florida coach Tom Rowe thought Griffith played a great game and seems content to leave him on the first unit for now. If Griffith is available in your deep pool, you may consider picking him up.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad scored at the 1:05 minute mark of the third period as the Vancouver Canucks lost a 4-2 contest to the Florida Panthers Saturday night. Ekblad’s seventh goal of the season snapped a six-game streak in which he failed to find the back of the net and it came with assists from Jaromir Jagr (his ninth) and Aleksander Barkov (his 14th). Overall the defenseman has not been particularly effective in recent games, having recorded only two assists in that same period of time. Moreover, he has a negative plus/minus in five of his last eight games.

2 Keith Yandle Active

Keith Yandle did not miss any games despite sustaining a foot injury last week. Yandle's Ironman streak is still intact. Yandle has now played in 580 consecutive NHL games (tied for ninth in NHL history) which is remarkable given he is a defensemen who are generally more prone to injury. Hats off to Yandle.

3 Jason Demers Active

Jason Demers scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Demers picked up the primary assist on Reilly Smith's power play goal in the first period. His goal in the second frame gave Florida a 2-1 lead at the time. Demers finished the night with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal and one hit in 18:56 of ice time. He has six goals and nine assists in 2016-17.

4 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk now owns a scoring streak. All of two games now, yes, but a scoring streak nevertheless. The 24-year-old picked up his fourth helper and fifth point of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers. Through the first 152 games of his career, Pysyk now has six goals and 31 points.

5 Alex Petrovic I.L.

Alex Petrovic had surgery Tuesday on his ankle. He is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks. Petrovic has contributed one goal, four assists, 31 hits and a plus-8 rating in 16 matches.

6 Jakub Kindl Active

Jakub Kindl and Paul Thompson will be scratched against the Jets on Thursday. Through 11 games this season Kindl has a point with 13 blocks and 23 hits. Thompson meanwhile has seen just five games to his credit.

7 Michael Matheson Active

Michael Matheson scored a goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The rookie now has three goals eight assists and 12 penalty minutes in 31 games this season. He's averaging just over 20 minutes of ice time per game. He isn't worth owning in standard fantasy leagues this year, but he has some nice long-term potential.

8 Dylan McIlrath Active

Dylan McIlrath scored in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild. McIlrath's goal was rather meaningless, as it cut Minnesota's lead to 5-1 in the third period. Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith picked up the assists on Florida's only marker. McIlrath has one goal, a minus-2 rating and 14 penalty minutes in four games. He has no fantasy value.

G 1 Roberto Luongo Active

Roberto Luongo stopped 36 of 39 shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Luongo also gave up two more goals on three shootout attempts. The Panthers goalie has two wins in his last eight games, and he's given up three goals or more in six of his last seven. Luongo heads into the holiday break with an 11-9-4 record, a 2.44 goals-against-average and a .918 save percentage.