Jaromir Jagr | Winger | #68

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (44) / 2/15/1972
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 230
Drafted: 1990 / Rd. 1 (5) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Jaromir Jagr has been chosen as the first star of the week.
The 44-year-old winger collected five assists in three games to move into second place on the NHL's all-time scoring list. Jagr earned his 252nd career three-point performance against Buffalo on Dec. 20 to tie Mark Messier and then he pulled ahead with a helper in each of his next two appearances. He has six goals and 21 points in 35 contests this season. Dec 26 - 5:02 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
35615214263400088.068
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1993PIT80326799156190000298.107
1994PIT48323870233780300192.167
1995PIT8262871493196200100403.154
1996PIT634748952240110200234.201
1997PIT773567102176470000262.134
1998PIT8144831271766100100343.128
1999PIT6342549625501019005290.145
2000PIT815269121194214271110317.164
2001WAS693148790301015003197.157
2002WAS753641775381317209290.124
2003NYR77314374-5381016003257.121
2005NYR82546912334722428009368.147
2006NYR823066962678734005324.093
2007NYR82254671858722005249.100
2011PHI73193554530812002170.112
2012BOS45161935-22265004115.139
2013NJ 822443671646512006231.104
2014FLA77173047-34847005169.101
2015FLA79273966234856004143.189
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23DET101112000001.000
Dec 22BOS101100000004.000
Dec 20BUF103300010003.000
Dec 16@ COL100014000005.000
Dec 15@ WPG101100010004.000
Dec 13@ MIN1000-12000001.000
Dec 10VAN101120000005.000
Dec 8PIT1101-10100002.500
Dec 6@ PHI100014000001.000
Dec 5@ BOS110112000003.333

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Aleksander Barkov
2Vincent Trocheck
3Nick Bjugstad
4Denis Malgin
5Derek MacKenzie
6Kyle Rau
7Paul Thompson
LW1Jonathan Huberdeau
2Jussi Jokinen
3Jonathan Marchessault
RW1Jaromir Jagr
2Reilly Smith
3Colton Sceviour
4Shawn Thornton
5Seth Griffith
D1Aaron Ekblad
2Keith Yandle
3Jason Demers
4Mark Pysyk
5Alex Petrovic
6Jakub Kindl
7Michael Matheson
8Dylan McIlrath
G1Roberto Luongo
2James Reimer
 

 