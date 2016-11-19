Player Page

Jake Muzzin | Defenseman | #6

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (27) / 2/21/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 216
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 5 (141) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Jake Muzzin scored twice to lead the Kings to a 5-1 win over St. Louis on Thursday.
Muzzin's goals were his fifth and sixth of the campaign. He opened the game with a power-play goal 3:18 into the game which really set the tone for a complete Kings dominance on this night. The steady defender filled the stat sheet with five shots on goal, two blocks and couple of penalty minutes in being named the game's first star. That's five points in his last five games. Jan 13 - 2:06 AM
More Jake Muzzin Player News

Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
414711-12262100083.048
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010LA 11011-20000008.000
2012LA 45791616353400177.091
2013LA 765192485814000175.029
2014LA 76103141-422410013173.058
2015LA 8283240764112011203.039
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 12STL120212100005.400
Jan 9DAL1000-42000004.000
Jan 7MIN111200100002.500
Jan 5DET1000-20000003.000
Jan 3@ SJ1011-10010001.000
Dec 31SJ101120000003.000
Dec 29@ EDM1000-14000000.000
Dec 28@ VAN100012000001.000
Dec 23@ DAL1000-10000001.000
Dec 22@ NAS100040000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nick Shore
4Andy Andreoff
5Trevor Lewis
6Nic Dowd
LW1Tanner Pearson
2Dwight King
3Kyle Clifford
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Marian Gaborik
3Dustin Brown
4Jordan Nolan
5Devin Setoguchi
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Brayden McNabb
5Matt Greene
6Tom Gilbert
7Derek Forbort
8Kevin Gravel
G1Peter Budaj
2Jeff Zatkoff
3Jonathan Quick
 

 