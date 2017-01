Jake Muzzin | Defenseman | #6

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. He collected his 15th helper of the season, giving him 18 points through 35 games. Poor scoring rates appear to have infected everyone on the team, unfortunately. However through the first 799 games of his career the captain has 702 points, so we'd expect him to finish strong.

2 Jeff Carter Active

Jeff Carter and Drew Doughty were named to the Pacific Division's roster for the All-Star Game on Tuesday. Carter leads the Kings in scoring with 22 goals and 37 points this season, while Doughthy has generated 22 points.

3 Nick Shore Active

Nick Shore scored the only goal for the Kings in a 3-1 loss to Edmonton on Thursday night. Shore tied the game briefly in the third period for the Kings who quickly gave the lead back to Oilers. The goal was Shore's third of the season and was unassisted. The Kings have lost three straight now and have scored just four goals over those losses.

4 Andy Andreoff Active

Andy Andreoff is projected to return to the Kings' lineup Saturday versus Ottawa. He hasn't played since suffering a thumb injury that required surgery back on October 30. Andreoff was activated from injured reserve last weekend, but he had been serving as a scratch.

5 Trevor Lewis Active

Trevor Lewis registered an assist in the Kings' 6-4 loss to Dallas on Monday. Lewis snapped a seven-game point drought and recorded just his second point after Dec. 13. Even with that slump, his 13 points in 41 games puts him just three shy of his 2015-16 finish.

6 Nic Dowd Active

Devin Setoguchi, Tom Gilbert and Nic Dowd will be scratched against the Red wings on Thursday. Of the three, only Dowd has produced a modicum of fantasy value unfortunately. He has two goals and 11 points with 63 hits through 24 games thus far. Setoguchi meanwhile has posted just seven points in his return to the NHL.

LW 1 Tanner Pearson Active

Tanner Pearson scored twice in the Kings 5-1 blowout over St. Louis on Thursday. Pearson has a nice little three game points streak going and has totaled five points in his last five. The Kings need his offense and he has delivered of late. The 24-year-old has 13 goals and 10 assists in 40 games. Dustin Brown, Marian Gaborik and Jeff Carter each recorded two assists on a night that saw five Kings players record multi-point efforts.

2 Dwight King Active

In a surprising twist, Dwight King (wife having baby) has returned to the team for Sunday's match with Montreal. King has had another quality season from the depth charts. He's posted four goals and nine points with 38 hits in 24 games thus far.

3 Kyle Clifford Active

Kyle Clifford is dealing with an injury believed to be an upper-body one. He isn't projected to play on Wednesday night against Vancouver. Consider him day-to-day for now.

RW 1 Tyler Toffoli I.L.

Tyler Toffoli (lower body) wasn't on the ice with the Kings on Wednesday. Toffoli will sit out of his 10th consecutive game on Thursday. It's not clear when he'll return to the lineup. He has eight goals and 20 points in 32 contests this season.

2 Marian Gaborik Active

Marian Gaborik scored his second goal of the season during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. Gaborik is now up to five points through 18 games this season. He has 40 shots on net as well over that span, so it's not as though he's playing poorly. His career 12.7 shooting clip will kick in, eventually.

3 Dustin Brown Active

Dustin Brown played in his 921st career game on Thursday, which tied him for third place on the Kings' all-time list. Brown has spent his entire career with the Kings and is now tied with Marcel Dionne on the franchise's games played list. Luc Robitaille holds second place with 1,077 games and Dave Taylor is the record holder at 1,111 contests. Given that Brown is signed through 2021-22, there's a good chance that he will be the Kings' record holder some day.

4 Jordan Nolan Active

Jordan Nolan scored twice to lead the LA Kings to a 4-3 win over Arizona on Thursday. The goals were Nolan's first two of the season as he is not a regular offensive contributor right now. Trevor Lewis and Dwight King scored the other goals for the Kings who recovered after allowing two goals on the first six shots of the game.

5 Devin Setoguchi Active

Devin Setoguchi will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. It's the fourth time in five games that he'll watch the game from the press box. The 29-year-old has three goals and four assists in 24 games this season. Nic Dowd and Tom Gilbert will also be scratched tonight.

D 1 Drew Doughty Active

Drew Doughty provided one assist and scored a goal as the Los Angeles Kings lost a 6-4 contest to the Dallas Stars Monday night. It appeared Doughty would be the Kings’ savior at the 5:18 minute mark of the third. On the heels of a Dustin Brown goal 2:16 into the period and Anze Kopitar’s 4:20 score, Doughty sunk the puck during a power-play to tie the game and precipitate a goalie change from Kari Lehtonen to Antti Niemi. The Stars answered with two more goals before the game was in the books, however. Doughty’s assist came on the Kings’ first goal, which was scored by Nick Shore at the 15:05 minute mark of the second.

2 Jake Muzzin Active

Jake Muzzin scored twice to lead the Kings to a 5-1 win over St. Louis on Thursday. Muzzin's goals were his fifth and sixth of the campaign. He opened the game with a power-play goal 3:18 into the game which really set the tone for a complete Kings dominance on this night. The steady defender filled the stat sheet with five shots on goal, two blocks and couple of penalty minutes in being named the game's first star. That's five points in his last five games.

3 Alec Martinez Active

Alec Martinez had two assists Saturday and now has 15. He leads the Kings in helpers and when you add in the defenseman's six goals, he is having a great fantasy season. Martinez had 10 goals and 31 points last season and it certainly looks like he will improve on that this season. He should be starting in someone's fantasy lineup in your pool.

4 Brayden McNabb Active

Brayden McNabb (collarbone) has been activated from the injured reserve list. The Los Angeles Kings had an open roster spot because they had already placed Tyler Toffoli on the IR list. This move opens the door for McNabb to return on Thursday. He has two goals in eight games this season.

5 Matt Greene Active

Matt Greene, Tom Gilbert and Andy Andreoff will be scratched against the Red Wings on Thursday. Of the three Greene has played the most games at 23, he's posted 19 PIMs, 24 blocks and 68 hits in that time. Meanwhile Gilbert has five points with 27 blocks in 17 games. Andreoff 22 PIMs and 29 hits over 15 games thus far.

6 Tom Gilbert Active

Tom Gilbert is expected to sit for the 5th straight game on Tuesday against the Sharks. Gilbert has five points in 17 games this season but is struggling to crack the lineup in Los Angeles. Matt Greene and Andy Andreoff are also both expected to be scratched for tonight's game.

7 Derek Forbort Active

Derek Forbort played a career high 25:07 Tuesday in a win over San Jose. Forbort has been a pleasant surprise fantasy-wise for the Kings as the defenseman has two goals and 11 points with 40 penalty minutes in 38 games. He is worth taking in deep leagues that use the penalty minute category as the Kings have been relying on him more and more. He was drafted 15th overall in 2010 and has finally been able to crack the Kings lineup.

8 Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel, Tom Gilbert and Andy Andreoff will be scratched from Thursday's match with the Blues. Through 26 games Gravel has posted two points along with 35 blocks and 37 hits. Gilbert has picked up five points with 27 blocks in 17 games. Meanwhile Andreoff has posted 22 PIMs and 29 hits in 15 games this season.

G 1 Peter Budaj Active

Peter Budaj will take on the Blues on Thursday night. Ironically, Budaj has had mixed performances at home this season. While he is 12-3-1 in LA, he's also posted a 2.39 GAA and an .897 save percentage. Take that how you see fit. Budaj has been an excellent netminder this season.

2 Jeff Zatkoff Active

Jeff Zatkoff struggled, allowing four goals on 22 shots in a 4-0 loss to Detroit on Thursday. He got zero goal support but did allow three goals in the first period. The Kings outshot the Red Wings 34-22 as well so it doesn't look good on the Kings backup goalie right now. He's 2-5-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .884 save percentage. Not a good spot start for a struggling Kings team.