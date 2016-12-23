Jeff Petry | Defenseman | #26

All Positions

C 1 Alex Galchenyuk Sidelined

Alex Galchenyuk (knee) won't play Thursday night against the Islanders. He didn't practice Wednesday and didn't travel with the team. Galchenyuk is listed as day-to-day after he aggravated a right knee injury. The ailment sidelined him for 18 games previously, but this issue isn't believed to be serious.

2 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec picked up a goal and a helper in a 5-1 win over Calgary Tuesday night. He gave the Canadiens a 2-0 lead when he scored his second shorthanded goal of the season. Plekanec added an assist on a power-play goal by Alexander Radulov during the third period. He didn't have a point in his previous five games.

3 David Desharnais Active

David Desharnais will return from a knee injury on Tuesday night. He has been activated from injured reserve. Desharnais has been sidelined since Dec. 6. He has recorded just nine points in 25 games this season.

4 Brian Flynn Active

Brian Flynn notched a goal and an assist in Montreal's 7-4 win over Winnipeg on Wednesday. He had one goal and one helper in his previous 11 contests. Flynn has contributed just nine points in 31 appearances this campaign.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

Max Pacioretty scored a power play goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. Pacioretty scored the third of three power play goals for the Canadiens. The Habs captain now has 21 goals and 17 assists 47 games this season. He's on pace to find the back of the net 37 times in 2016-17.

2 Andrew Shaw Active

Andrew Shaw produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win versus Calgary. He opened the scoring late in the first period with his seventh goal of the season. The points were his first since he returned to the lineup on Jan. 14 from a concussion.

3 Phillip Danault Active

Phillip Danault scored his 10th goal of the season and Artturi Lehkonen got his 11th as the Canadiens lost 3-2 to the Sabres Saturday night. Both shooters were experiencing five-game streaks without a goal. Danault and Lehkonen each scored last against the Jets January 11. Danault has been a little more productive in the intervening games with three assists, however, to Lehkonen’s one.

4 Artturi Lehkonen Active

Artturi Lehkonen generated two goals and one assist in Wednesday's 7-4 victory versus Winnipeg. It was the first multi-goal and multi-point effort of Lehkonen's NHL career. The 21-year-old rookie has 14 points in 33 matches, including three goals and two helpers over a three-game point streak.

5 Daniel Carr Active

Daniel Carr and Ryan Johnston will be scratched against the Sabres on Saturday. Carr has posted just seven points and 18 hits in 28 games thus far. Meanwhile Johnston has yet to make much of an impact on the stat sheet.

6 Jacob De La Rose Active

Montreal summoned Jacob De La Rose from AHL St. John's on Sunday. The 21-year-old already has 55 games of NHL experience, however he's posted just seven points in that time. This season with the IceCaps, he's picked up three goals and 15 points in 34 games.

RW 1 Alexander Radulov Active

Alexander Radulov scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames. Both of his goals came on the power play. Radulov finished off a pretty passing play to make it 3-0 in the second period and he used a wicked backhander to make it 5-0 late in regulation. The 30-year-old has accumulated five points in his last three games, and he's now up to 12 goals and 25 assists in 47 games this season. Andrew Shaw, Tomas Plekanec (shorthanded) and Daniel Carr also scored for the Canadiens.

2 Brendan Gallagher I.L.

Brendan Gallagher's upper-body injury is a fracture in his right hand that needs surgery. Gallagher will be out for at least eight weeks as a result. He has six goals and 18 points in 39 contests in 2016-17. Unfortunately this is the second season in a row where he'll be setback due to injury issues. In 2015-16 he was limited to 53 contests due to a broken finger and later a lower-body injury.

3 Paul Byron Active

Paul Byron will play against his former Calgary teammates Tuesday night when the Flames visit the Bell Centre. Byron has done well for himself since he was claimed off waivers by the Canadiens. He has generated personal bests with 13 goals and 28 points after just 47 contests this season. Byron had one goal and one assist in two outings versus Calgary last season after he joined Montreal.

4 Torrey Mitchell Active

Torrey Mitchell has produced two goals and two assists in the last three games. The three-game point streak has come with Mitchell on a line between Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron. He has 11 points in 29 games this campaign.

5 Sven Andrighetto Active

Sven Andrighetto scored Montreal's only goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins. Andrighetto cut the Penguins' lead to 3-1 right before the end of the second period. Alexei Emelin and Artturi Lehkonen assisted on his second goal of the year. Andrighetto now has six points in 15 games this season. He shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

D 1 Shea Weber Active

Shea Weber took it easy on the Metropolitan goalies during Sunday's 10-6 loss in the All-Star game. Weber fired three pucks on net, but no slappers. He managed to pick up a helper on Auston Matthews' first career All-Star game goal, however.

2 Andrei Markov Active

Andrei Markov will be back in the lineup Tuesday. He is no longer listed on injured reserve and will return from a 19-game absence when Montreal hosts Buffalo. Markov has collected 21 points in 31 games this campaign.

3 Nathan Beaulieu Active

Nathan Beaulieu can become a restricted free agent after the 2016-17 season. "I knew it was a big year for me," Beaulieu said. "I just wanted to go in full steam and not let opportunities pass me. The biggest thing is that now I feel that I got the ball rolling, it's just important to keep it going. Not to get comfortable and not to sit back." He has averaged 20:10 of ice time per game and he has collected 17 points in just 42 contests. The 24-year-old defender picked a fine time to have his best NHL season.

4 Alexei Emelin Active

Alexei Emelin has formed a physical shutdown pairing with Shea Weber on Montreal's back end. "He's easy to play with," Weber said of Emelin. "He's obviously very good and maybe even a little bit underrated. Obviously, he's known for his big hits, but he's able to make plays and he's smart as well. He's got a good gap and he makes guys go through him." Emelin leads the Canadiens and ranks fourth overall in the NHL with 136 hits. He also has four points and 39 penalty minutes.

5 Jeff Petry Sidelined

Jeff Petry (flu) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Petry missed the morning skate, so we knew it was possible he wouldn't be able to go tonight. Greg Pateryn will take his spot in the lineup.

6 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio registered an assist in Montreal's 7-1 loss to Minnesota. The Canadiens got a power-play goal in the last 10 seconds of the contest from Tomas Plekanec. Barberio has chipped in three assists in 19 games this season.

7 Nikita Nesterov Active

Montreal acquired Nikita Nesterov from Tampa Bay on Thursday night in exchange for Jonathan Racine and a sixth round pick in 2017. Nesterov gets a new lease on life as he was often a scratch during his time with the Lightning. In 119 career NHL games, the 23-year-old has posted eight goals and 28 points along with 77 PIMs and 196 hits combined over the last three seasons. He'll never win a Norris Trophy but he can certainly become a solid contributor to the Canadiens' ailing blue line.

8 Greg Pateryn Active

Greg Pateryn (ankle) has been given the green light to play and he could be back in the fold on Tuesday night. However, his presence in the lineup will be determined by the health of Jeff Petry, who missed Tuesday's morning skate due to the flu. If Petry can't play then Pateryn will take his place.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Carey Price will get the nod in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Price didn't get to rest during the break, as he spent his time in Los Angeles at the All-Star game. He'll enter the game with one win in his last five starts, but appeared to be regaining his form in the games leading up to the break. He has a 22-10-5 record with a 2.35 goals-against-average and a .921 save percentage this season.