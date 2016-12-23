Player Page

Jeff Petry | Defenseman | #26

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (29) / 12/9/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 204
College: Michigan State University
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (45) / EDM
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Jeff Petry (flu) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Petry missed the morning skate, so we knew it was possible he wouldn't be able to go tonight. Greg Pateryn will take his spot in the lineup. Jan 31 - 7:02 PM
Source: Renaud Lavoie on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4981624112024001120.067
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010EDM35145-12100300041.024
2011EDM7322325-72615000111.018
2012EDM4839121290010066.045
2013EDM8071017-22421100096.073
2014MON7871522-284213011126.056
2015MON5151116-6161403298.051
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 26@ NYI1000-10000000.000
Jan 24CAL101112000004.000
Jan 21BUF101110000003.000
Jan 20@ NJ100000000006.000
Jan 18PIT1000-20000002.000
Jan 16@ DET100000000003.000
Jan 14NYR101100000003.000
Jan 12@ MIN1000-30000002.000
Jan 11@ WPG100012000001.000
Jan 9WAS1000-20000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alex Galchenyuk
2Tomas Plekanec
3David Desharnais
4Brian Flynn
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Andrew Shaw
3Phillip Danault
4Artturi Lehkonen
5Daniel Carr
6Jacob De La Rose
RW1Alexander Radulov
2Brendan Gallagher
3Paul Byron
4Torrey Mitchell
5Sven Andrighetto
D1Shea Weber
2Andrei Markov
3Nathan Beaulieu
4Alexei Emelin
5Jeff Petry
6Mark Barberio
7Nikita Nesterov
8Greg Pateryn
G1Carey Price
2Al Montoya
 

 