Paul Stastny scored the lone goal for the Blues in a 5-1 blowout loss in Los Angeles on Thursday. That's three goals in his last three games for the veteran center who has recorded five points in his last four games. The 31-year-old is not a big point producer anymore at this stage in his career and is on pace for an effort similar to his last two campaigns around the 40-50 point mark.

Jori Lehtera scored in Thursday's 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. It was his first goal in 10 games. Lehtera has produced just nine points in 26 games this campaign.

Patrik Berglund played hero for the Blues on Sunday, scoring both of their goals in a 2-1 overtime win over Anaheim. Berglund now has 10 goals and 17 points in 44 games this season and has been holding the hot stick lately. Five of his 10 goals this season have come this month, while nine of his 10 goals have come since Dec. 15. The 28-year-old will look to continue contributing on Tuesday night versus Ottawa.

Kyle Brodziak opened the scoring Monday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton. He got his fifth goal of the season at the 4:20 mark of the first period. Brodziak has two goals and one assist in the last four games. That's quite the hot streak for a player who has eight points in 32 matches.

Alexander Steen has seven points in his last six contests. Steen now has five goals and 25 points in 37 games this season. He endured a rough patch from Dec. 11-22 where he was limited to an assist in seven contests, but beyond that he's been a reliable bet for much of the campaign. As long as he stays healthy for the rest of the season, he should still be able to reach the 50-point mark.

Jaden Schwartz registered an assist in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win against Anaheim. That extended Schwartz's point streak to four games. He has 12 goals and 25 points in 40 games this season.

Robby Fabbri earned a pair of assists Monday in a 4-1 victory versus Chicago. He assisted on two goals by Vladimir Tarasenko during the third period to give the Blues the win in the Winter Classic. The 20-year-old forward has generated 11 goals and 25 points in 37 games this season.

David Perron collected two assists in a 5-3 loss to Boston on Tuesday. Both of his helpers came on power-play goals for the Blues. Perron didn't have a point in his previous four games. He has 10 goals and 12 assists in 41 contests this season.

Vladimir Tarasenko will take part in the NHL All-Star Game for a third straight year. He was named to the Central Division's team on Tuesday. "It means I get a couple good days in LA with my family," he said. "Thanks for my teammates and the Blues organization for making it happen for me again." Tarasenko leads the Blues in scoring with 20 goals and 43 points in 41 games.

Dmitrij Jaskin, Scottie Upshall and Brad Hunt will be scratched against the Kings on Thursday. Jaskin has posted nine points with 59 hits in 33 games this season. Upshall has picked up eight points and 39 hits in 38 games, and Hunt has accumulated five points across his nine games of action this season.

Nail Yakupov will skate on the second line against the Sharks on Saturday night. He'll flank Jori Lehtera and Vladimir Tarasenko on the left. And, if we're being honest, this sounds like a dynamic line. With three goals and six points in 24 games this season, now's as good a time as any to get going.

Scottie Upshall and Brad Hunt will be scratched against the Ducks on Sunday. Hunt has managed to put up five points in nine games thus far. But Upshall has managed to produce just 23 PIMs and 41 hits across his 39 games of action.

Ryan Reaves sustained an undisclosed injury during Tuesday's game. Reaves left that contest a bit before its conclusion as a result. Reaves skated as an extra during Thursday's practice and left the skate early, but Blues coach Ken Hitchcock still called him probable for Thursday's contest.

Kevin Shattenkirk potted his eighth marker of the season Wednesday in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia. It was his sixth power-play goal of 2016-17. He has produced 14 of his 24 points on the man advantage.

Alex Pietrangelo moved to the left side on Thursday versus Los Angeles. He was paired with Colton Parayko and Jay Bouwmeester skated alongside Kevin Shattenkirk. "Our feeling is right now that we need to be better transition," coach Ken Hitchcock said. "These are our four best transition defensemen, playing them all together. I'm not sure whether this is going to be the defined combination as we work through the games. But these are the four guys that we want to see in those top four positions." Pietrangelo hasn't played on the left much in his career, but he doesn't have a problem with the change.

All of a sudden, St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko is starting to score like many expected, including his contributions to his team's 4-0 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Through the first 40 games of the 2016-17 season, the hard-shooting youngster had zero goals. Now he has two goals and an assist in his last three games, including tonight's goal and an assist. Overall, he now has two goals and 20 points in 43 games this season, a slight disappointment after what seemed like a promise of bigger things last season.

Jay Bouwmeester recorded his 300th career assist during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory over Montreal. The veteran blueliner is now up to four helpers and five points this season. While he boasts 203 of his 381 career points back with Florida, Bouwmeester is creeping up on his Calgary numbers. He needs just nine more points to surpass the 79 he posted with them and he'd need to do it in the next 12 games to beat the 279 games needed. It probably won't happen, but it's fun to think about.

Joel Edmundson potted his first goal of the season Thursday in a 4-2 loss to Carolina. He has accounted for six of his nine points in his past eight games, but we wouldn't rush to pick him up.

Carl Gunnarsson (lower body) didn't practice Wednesday, but he will travel with the team. However, he isn't expected to play Thursday. Gunnarsson hasn't played since Jan. 2 because of a lower-body injury.

Robert Bortuzzo will return from his lower body injury on Thursday night against the Kings, and pair with Joel Edmundson. They'll create St. Louis' third defensive unit. Bortuzzo has been out since Dec. 3rd, posting two points with 19 blocks and 26 hits in 11 games thus far.

Jake Allen has been pulled three times in his last five starts. He was yanked for a second straight game Thursday night after he allowed three goals on just 15 shots. "We've been beating the deadhorse on we need better goaltending, but it seems like right now we're at a stage where every mistake goes in our net," coach Ken Hitchcock said. "When we make mistakes, it's in the back of our net and we're facing off at center ice." Allen's numbers have eroded to a 2.76 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in 33 appearances.