Player Page

Roster

Carter Hutton | Goalie | #40

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (31) / 12/19/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 201
College: UMass-Lowell
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

St. Louis will stick with Carter Hutton between the pipes when the team hosts Ottawa on Tuesday night.
He was in the starter's net during the morning skate and was the first goalie off the ice, so he will make his third straight start. Hutton started back-to-back games over the weekend and stopped 55 of 56 shots in a pair of wins over San Jose and Anaheim. Jan 17 - 1:09 PM
Source: Tom Timmermann on Twitter
More Carter Hutton Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
18830652352.53368333.9051
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2012CHI1590100033.052825.8930
2013NAS4020852011042912.621006915.9101
2014NAS18101067045442.61450406.9021
2015NAS1797975041382.33464426.9182
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 15@ ANA16110001.982322.9570
Jan 14@ SJ16010000.0023231.0001
Jan 12@ LA135000023.431311.8460
Jan 10BOS139010111.542726.9630
Jan 7DAL160100033.002825.8930
Jan 5CAR0000000.0000.0000
Jan 2CHI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 30NAS120000013.0098.8890
Dec 28PHI160100033.002017.8500
Dec 22@ TB1100010.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Jori Lehtera
3Patrik Berglund
4Kyle Brodziak
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4David Perron
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Nail Yakupov
4Scottie Upshall
5Ryan Reaves
D1Kevin Shattenkirk
2Alex Pietrangelo
3Colton Parayko
4Jay Bouwmeester
5Joel Edmundson
6Carl Gunnarsson
7Robert Bortuzzo
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 