Player Page

Roster

Eric Gryba | Defenseman | #62

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/14/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 228
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 3 (68) / OTT
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Eric Gryba scored the game winning goal at the 7:03 mark of the second and helped the Oilers to a 2-1 victory over the Kings Tuesday night.
That was only Gryba’s second goal of the season, but it was one of the most important ones for the team this year. His game winning goal clinched a playoff berth for the Oilers. Gryba was an improbable hero. He only other goal this season came December 29 and he has not even had an assist in his last seven games. Mar 28 - 11:54 PM
More Eric Gryba Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
37145-6550000139.026
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012OTT33246-3260000051.039
2013OTT5729119640001057.035
2014OTT750121211970000064.000
2015EDM531560750000058.017
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 25COL000000000000.000
Mar 23@ COL000000000000.000
Mar 22@ ANA1000-22000000.000
Mar 20LA100002000001.000
Mar 18VAN000000000000.000
Mar 16BOS000000000000.000
Mar 14DAL000000000000.000
Mar 12MON100000000000.000
Mar 10PIT000000000000.000
Mar 7NYI100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Drake Caggiula
4David Desharnais
5Mark Letestu
LW1Milan Lucic
2Patrick Maroon
3Benoit Pouliot
4Matt Hendricks
5Anton Slepyshev
6Jujhar Khaira
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Jordan Eberle
3Zack Kassian
4Tyler Pitlick
5Iiro Pakarinen
D1Andrej Sekera
2Oscar Klefbom
3Adam Larsson
4Kris Russell
5Darnell Nurse
6Matthew Benning
7Eric Gryba
G1Cam Talbot
2Laurent Brossoit
 

 