C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid is on a six-game point streak. McDavid extended that run with a pair of assists in a 7-4 win over Colorado on Thursday. He has 26 goals and 87 points in 74 contests this season. He has a six-point edge over the competition in the Art Ross Trophy race at this point.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

The Edmonton Oilers are still in the hunt for top spot in the Pacific Division. Not many people expected the Oilers to even make the playoffs this season, so the fact that they can still take top spot in their division is pretty impressive. Heading into Monday's action, they find themselves two points behind the first-place Ducks. "We’re right in the fight right now," said forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins "To win the division is obviously our goal. We’re just going to keep striving for that. At this point in the season, to be (challenging) for first is definitely a huge confidence boost for us. It’s not done, but from last year or years past it’s a huge jump for us."

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula, Anton Slepyshev and Jujhar Khaira will be scratched against the Canadiens on Sunday. Caggiula has posted four goals and 11 points along with 74 hits in 47 games thus far. While Slepyshev has eight points and 51 hits to his credit in 33 games. Khaira follows up with a goal and 16 hits in nine games himself.

4 David Desharnais Active

David Desharnais will face his former Montreal Canadien teammates for the first time on Sunday. Desharnais was traded at the deadline a mere 11 days ago. He scored his first as an Oiler Friday in his third game but had trouble in Montreal scoring only four goals in 31 games as well as chipping in with six assists. "It’s a different feeling playing against your ex team. You listen to Justin Schultz coming back here, Taylor Hall here, Adam Larsson going back to New Jersey ... I don’t know if Brandon (Davidson) will play but I’m sure it’ll be the same for him, too," said Oilers coach Todd McLellan. "In David’s case, when you’re a young man from Quebec and you grow up in that environment and you struggle just to get to the league, then you get to play for the Habs ... that’s pretty remarkable. Playing against them will probably magnify his emotions."

5 Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu inched ever-closer to a few career high marks with his goal during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Predators. He's now up to 12 goals and 29 points through 60 games thus far. He needs just two goals and five points to match his career highs in those categories, and will reach the 30-point plateau for just the second time in eight seasons with one more.

LW 1 Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic found the back of the net in Edmonton's 2-0 win over Los Angeles on Monday. That was the second time in less than a week that Lucic played against a former team and in both cases he managed to score a goal. Of course, Lucic has been hot in general lately with three goals and six points in his last six games.

2 Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon has seven points in his last five games. Maroon registered a pair of assists on Wednesday, giving him 25 goals and 39 points in 73 contests in 2016-17. This campaign already represents a career-high for him in points as his previous best was in 2014-15 when he finished with 34. His mixture of grit and skill has been a big boost to the Oilers this season and a contributing factor to Edmonton finally moving from being a rebuilding squad to a competitive one.

3 Benoit Pouliot Active

Benoit Pouliot netted his first goal since Dec. 8 on Tuesday. Pouliot's goal was the start of what wound up being a 7-1 blowout win over Dallas. He recorded 33 goals and 70 points in 113 games in his previous two campaigns, but has been far less productive offensively in 2016-17 with six goals and 11 points in 54 games.

4 Matt Hendricks Active

Matt Hendricks and Iiro Pakarinen will be scratched against the Kings on Tuesday. Hendricks has posted seven points along with 27 PIMs, 37 blocks and 78 hits in 40 games this season. Pakarinen has picked up three points and 20 hits in 11 games.

5 Anton Slepyshev Active

Anton Slepyshev will tag in for Jujhar Khaira on Tuesday against the Kings. Through 37 games this season Slepyshev has posted 10 points with 54 hits. Khaira meanwhile has one goal and 20 hits in 10 games thus far.

6 Jujhar Khaira Active

Jujhar Khaira will get back into the lineup on Wednesday against Florida. Matt Hendricks could be the odd-man out to make room for Khaira, who will play in his first game since Jan. 18. He was out with a wrist injury for most of that time.

RW 1 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl scored a goal and registered an assist in Edmonton's 7-4 win against Colorado on Thursday. Draisaitl is on an incredible six-game multi-point streak. He has a total of 13 points over that six-game stretch. That brings him up to 26 goals and 69 points in 74 games in 2016-17. He's also slid into 10th place in the scoring race.

2 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle scored twice and added an assist in the Oilers' 7-4 come from behind win over Colorado on Thursday. He did it on five shots and added a blocked shot in 17:00 minutes on the ice. The points snap a three game pointless streak for the 26 year-old who now has 45 points in 74 games. Connor McDavid added two assists and Leon Draisaitl and Drake Caggiula each had a goal and an assist in the high scoring game.

3 Zack Kassian Active

Zack Kassian scored the only Oilers goal as they lost 4-1 to the Islanders Tuesday night. This was Kassian’s sixth goal of the season and only his second in the past 15 games. In that span, he earned only one assist, which has kept him from being remotely fantasy relevant.

4 Tyler Pitlick Sidelined

Tyler Pitlick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Pitlick had eight goals and 11 points in 31 games this season. Before the 2016-17 campaign, Pitlick recorded three goals and no assists in 27 career games.

5 Iiro Pakarinen Active

Iiro Pakarinen, Eric Gryba, and Matt Hendricks are projected to be the scratches in Saturday night’s game against the Avalanche. Pakarinen has not earned a point in his last seven games. In four games prior to that, he had points in three out of four contests. Gryba has just one goal and four assists in 37 games.

D 1 Andrej Sekera Active

Andrej Sekera scored and added two assists in the Oilers' 7-4 win over Colorado on Thursday. He logged over 20:00 minutes of ice time in the comeback win. He's been a nice source of offense from the blue-line for the Oilers this season and of late with five points in his last five games. Sekera has racked up 33 points in 72 games this season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had a two assist game.

2 Oscar Klefbom Active

Oscar Klefbom missed part of the second period on Tuesday, but was fortunately able to return to the game. Klefbom was struck in the neck by the puck. Despite that he ended up with a goal in 16:34 minutes of ice time Tuesday night. Given that he returned to the game we expect him to be okay going forward, unless new details arise.

3 Adam Larsson Active

Adam Larsson will play on Sunday against the Predators. Through 59 games this season the defender has posted three goals and 15 points along with 106 blocks and 182 hits this season. Pretty good if you're in the right pool.

4 Kris Russell Active

Kris Russell will return to Edmonton's blue line on Friday against Pittsburgh after missing the past two games with an upper body injury. Russell will pair on the right side with Andrej Sekera to create the Oilers' second defensive unit. Through 52 games this season Russell has posted a goal and seven points along with 56 hits and 152 blocks.

5 Darnell Nurse Active

Darnell Nurse is a plus-seven in his last two games. He has also been a force offensively with a goal and two assists. The defenseman has missed a big chunk of the season with an ankle injury as he was out from December 1 until February 26. Nevertheless, he has four goals and eight points in 33 games with a plus-two rating. Keep an eye on him next season.

6 Matthew Benning Active

Matthew Benning (foot) is dealing with swelling, but no broken bones. Benning was close to being able to skate on Monday, per Oilers coach Todd McLellan. The 22-year-old's status for Tuesday's game hasn't been determined yet.

7 Eric Gryba Active

Eric Gryba scored the game winning goal at the 7:03 mark of the second and helped the Oilers to a 2-1 victory over the Kings Tuesday night. That was only Gryba’s second goal of the season, but it was one of the most important ones for the team this year. His game winning goal clinched a playoff berth for the Oilers. Gryba was an improbable hero. He only other goal this season came December 29 and he has not even had an assist in his last seven games.

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

Cam Talbot has been confirmed as Tuesday's starter. He will face the Los Angeles Kings after he got Saturday's game off for some rest. Talbot has struggled in his past two appearances, which led to thoughts that fatigue could be catching up to him. He will look to get back on track Tuesday night.