Player Page

Roster

Cam Talbot | Goalie | #33

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/5/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 193
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots and gave up two goals as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 Wednesday night.
For the first time in 25 matchups, the Oilers beat the Coyotes in regulation play—a streak that dated back to January 25th, 2011. Talbot was coming off a two-game winning streak with identical scores of 3-2 over the Lightning on Saturday and the Blues on Monday so this score was fitting. Ironically, Talbot had to survive extra minutes in both previous wins with a shootout victory over Tampa Bay and overtime with St Louis. Dec 22 - 12:41 AM
More Cam Talbot Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
30178516104752.52901826.9173
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2013NYR211211126012331.64560527.9413
2014NYR362095219043772.211038961.9265
2015EDM56322321270571372.5516481511.9173
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 21@ ARI160100022.003634.9440
Dec 19@ STL163100021.902725.9260
Dec 17TB165100021.853331.9390
Dec 13CLM158010033.103128.9030
Dec 11WPG160100022.003129.9350
Dec 9@ MIN165000021.853634.9440
Dec 8@ PHI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 6@ BUF160000044.002622.8460
Dec 4MIN0000000.0000.0000
Dec 3ANA164100021.883331.9390

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Drake Caggiula
4Mark Letestu
LW1Milan Lucic
2Benoit Pouliot
3Taylor Beck
4Patrick Maroon
5Matt Hendricks
RW1Jordan Eberle
2Jesse Puljujarvi
3Leon Draisaitl
4Zack Kassian
5Tyler Pitlick
6Iiro Pakarinen
D1Adam Larsson
2Andrej Sekera
3Oscar Klefbom
4Kris Russell
5Darnell Nurse
6Brandon Davidson
7Eric Gryba
8Mark Fayne
9Matthew Benning
10Andrew Ference
11David Musil
G1Cam Talbot
2Jonas Gustavsson
 

 