All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid registered an assist in Edmonton's 3-2 overtime win against St. Louis on Monday. With that, McDavid became the first player to reach the 40-point milestone this season, a feat which he did in 34 games. He's slowed down lately with two points in his last five contests, but we expect McDavid to get hot again before too long as he should continue to be one of the league's top forwards this season.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, underachieving this season, scored in overtime Monday night to give the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 victory over the Blues in St. Louis. It was only Nugent-Hopkins' sixth goal of the season but the Oilers will take it. Connor McDavid assisted on the goal, his 28th helper of the season. The Oilers trailed 1-0 and 2-1 before Patrick Maroon tied the game 2-2 at 5:47 of the third period. Maroon's goal was his ninth of the season. Also scoring for Edmonton was Tyler Pitlick (eighth). Leon Draisaitl assisted on the Pitlick and Maroon goals and now has 16 on the season.

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula has been seeing playing time with Connor McDavid and Milan Lucic of late. The trio should play together on Sunday as well and the move up the depth chart bodes well for his fantasy owners. He has a goal and five points in 12 games as he started the season injured, but the undrafted rookie from the University of North Dakota has made his presence felt at the NHL level since returning from a hip injury.

4 Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu scored one goal and had two assists Wednesday night as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2. Letestu scored the first goal of the night at 8:13 in the first and then had a piece of the next two goals with assists to Milan Lucic’s power play goal at 15:07 in that same period and a to Matt Hendricks’ game winning second period goal at 2:16. This lifts Letestu to 17 points for the season with seven goals to his credit.

LW 1 Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic scored his ninth of the season Saturday. Lucic's goal was on the power play and it was his third with the man-advantage. Lucic has 23 points but a big reason to take him in many pools is his penalty minute totals and that has gone by the wayside this season with only 18. It was thought that Lucic could hit the 100-minute mark this season as he would be protecting Connor McDavid but that has not been needed thus far. He is still worth it to have in your lineup and his minutes totals sure skyrocket if anyone takes any liberties with the young McDavid.

2 Benoit Pouliot Active

Benoit Pouliot has contributed a goal and an assist in his last two appearances. He had one goal in his previous 17 outings and he was scratched for this past Tuesday's contest. It's probably too early to declare that he is turning it around, but this should provide him with some confidence.

3 Taylor Beck Active

Taylor Beck will sit out when the Oilers visit the Coyotes Wednesday night The press box assignment will mark consecutive scratches, appearing for 5:23 in his last game, on Dec 17 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Matt Benning will join him as the other healthy scratch.

4 Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon scored the game-tying goal in Edmonton's 3-2 overtime win against St. Louis on Monday. It was Maroon's ninth goal and 15th point in 34 contest this season. It was also a particularly special one for him as he netted it in front of his family. St. Louis is his hometown and former team. "It felt good, especially playing in front of a team I grew up watching, we had (Blues) season tickets," said Maroon. "You always get up for these games no matter what. It’s fun to play your home town team and to get a goal is an extra bonus – especially in front of my son and my family."

5 Matt Hendricks Active

Matt Hendricks had a solid outing Saturday as a fourth liner. Hendricks missed the first five weeks of the season with a sprained knee and has been a healthy scratch in six of the 15 games since his return. He lost only two of 10 faceoffs and had a couple of blocked shots to boot. He has only one point and while his penalty minute count is usually high, he has only six minutes this season.

RW 1 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle will be on Connor McDavid's line Saturday. Eberle did get some ice time with McDavid and Milan Lucic on Thursday, but Tyler Pitlick was the most common player to share the ice with McDavid-Lucic in 5-on-5 situations. Eberle has experience on the top line this season, but the Oilers have experimented with putting several other players in that role, perhaps in the interest of balancing out the lines by having Eberle skate on the second unit. Regardless it looks like that experimentation is over for now.

2 Jesse Puljujarvi Active

Jesse Puljujarvi will get back into the lineup Wednesday night. Tyler Pitlick isn't available because of an injury, so Puljujarvi will play after being scratched for the last two contests. In 23 games this season, he has one goal and seven assists.

3 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl is tied for the NHL lead with Wayne Simmonds as both have eight power play goals this season. Draisaitl was taken third overall in 2014 and has shown the NHL that the Oilers have a star in the making as he has 14 goals and 28 points in 33 games this season. The 21-year-old gets power play time with Connor McDavid which never hurts but he is a budding star in his own right and should be a must own in all leagues, especially keeper ones.

4 Zack Kassian Active

Zack Kassian registered an assist in Edmonton's 3-1 loss on Tuesday. Kassian snapped a four-game point drought. He has two goals, five assists, and 45 penalty minutes in 29 contests this season.

5 Tyler Pitlick Sidelined

Tyler Pitlick is dealing with a leg issue. While the Edmonton Oilers will play in Arizona on Wednesday, Pitlick is back in Edmonton to be evaluated. He has eight goals and 11 points in 31 contests this season.

6 Iiro Pakarinen I.L.

Iiro Pakarinen is week-to-week with a knee injury. Pakarinen had five goals and 13 points in 63 games with Edmonton last season. The 25-year-old will likely serve as a fourth-liner once he's healthy.

D 1 Adam Larsson Active

Adam Larsson loves playing against the Arizona Coyotes as he has six points in six games. Larsson has just 68 points in 290 games against every other NHL team and the two teams meet tonight so if you are looking for an inexpensive defenseman in DFS, Larsson is worth a play.

2 Andrej Sekera Active

Andrej Sekera had power play assists on both Edmonton goals Saturday. The blueliner has been the Oilers top defenseman this season and now has four goals and 15 points in 33 games this season. He makes a nice 3-4 defenseman in deep pools.

3 Oscar Klefbom Active

Oscar Klefbom produced his fourth power-play point of the year Friday night in a 3-2 shootout loss to Minnesota. He also scored a power-play goal against Philadelphia on Thursday. The 23-year-old rearguard has 11 points in 30 games this campaign.

4 Kris Russell Active

The Edmonton Oilers have a much better record with Kris Russell in the lineup than without him. The Oilers are 9-3-1 this season with a healthy Russell and 2-5 when he was out with a lower body injury. He has three assists in 13 games with a plus-six rating so you shouldn't be jumping to put him in your fantasy lineup.

5 Darnell Nurse I.L.

Darnell Nurse is projected to miss up to 12 weeks after he had surgery on his ankle. He underwent a procedure to repair ligament and bone damage. Nurse hasn't played since Dec. 1. He has five points and 17 penalty minutes in 25 games this campaign.

6 Brandon Davidson Active

Brandon Davidson (upper body) will return to the lineup on Tuesday night. He hasn't played since Edmonton's season opener back on Oct. 12. Davidson was limited to 51 games last season due to injury, but he played well when he was in the lineup.

7 Eric Gryba Active

Eric Gryba will be scratched against the Lightning on Saturday. Through 14 games this season the veteran defender has posted no points with 14 PIMs and 53 hits. Nice rates in the right pool.

8 Mark Fayne I.L.

Mark Fayne's undisclosed injury is a groin issue. Fayne was hurt during Tuesday's game against Buffalo. The Oilers have placed him on the injured reserve list, so he's not available Thursday.

9 Matthew Benning Active

Matthew Benning has four assists in 22 games so far in his rookie season. Benning inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Edmonton after playing in his third season with Northeastern University in 2015-16. He's got some offensive potential, but not enough to justify picking him up and storing him away in anything but particularly deep keeper leagues. In addition to his four points, he has six penalty minutes and is averaging 16:49 minutes per contest.

10 Andrew Ference I.L.

Andrew Ference (hip) has been moved to the long-term injured reserve list. Unfortunately, Ference isn't expected to be able to return from his hip injury, so this move was expected. Edmonton is getting some added cap flexibility.

11 David Musil Active

David Musil has been summoned from Bakersfield of the AHL. He has recorded one goal and six points in 16 games this season with Edmonton's minor-league affiliate. Musil hasn't played in the NHL since 2014-15 when he suited up in four games with the Oilers.

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots and gave up two goals as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 Wednesday night. For the first time in 25 matchups, the Oilers beat the Coyotes in regulation play—a streak that dated back to January 25th, 2011. Talbot was coming off a two-game winning streak with identical scores of 3-2 over the Lightning on Saturday and the Blues on Monday so this score was fitting. Ironically, Talbot had to survive extra minutes in both previous wins with a shootout victory over Tampa Bay and overtime with St Louis.