Michael Hutchinson | Goalie | #34

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/2/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 202
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 3 (77) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Michael Hutchinson will play between the pipes Thursday night.
This will be Hutchinson's second start in the span of three games. He was solid in his last appearance, turning aside 22 of 23 shots in a 4-1 win over Vancouver. Dec 29 - 12:30 PM
Source: Ken Wiebe on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
14709462352.96351316.9001
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2013WPG31832100051.648883.9430
2014WPG3821382110055852.39986901.9142
2015WPG301586915035752.84805730.9070
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 27@ CHI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 22@ VAN159100011.022322.9570
Dec 20@ VAN0000000.0000.0000
Dec 18COL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 15FLA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 11@ EDM0000000.0000.0000
Dec 10@ CAL140010046.002925.8620
Dec 8NYR159010022.032422.9170
Dec 6DET0000000.0000.0000
Dec 4@ CHI0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Marko Dano
4Adam Lowry
5Kyle Connor
6Nic Petan
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Mathieu Perreault
3Shawn Matthias
4Alexander Burmistrov
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Drew Stafford
4Joel Armia
5Chris Thorburn
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Tyler Myers
3Toby Enstrom
4Josh Morrissey
5Mark Stuart
6Ben Chiarot
7Paul Postma
8Jacob Trouba
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Michael Hutchinson
 

 