All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Mark Scheifele Active

Mark Scheifele scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. He snapped a six-game goalless drought in the process. Scheifele's goal at the 14:48 mark of the opening period gave the Jets a 2-0 lead at the time. The Jets forward has 15 goals and 32 points in 34 games this season. Blake Wheeler and Drew Stafford also found the back of the net for Winnipeg.

2 Bryan Little Active

Bryan Little has a three-game point streak. He scored his fourth goal in 10 games Thursday night versus Florida. Little has eight points this year despite seeing limited action due to a lower-body injury. He is healthy now and he has been contributing regularly.

3 Marko Dano Active

Marko Dano picked up another helper during Tuesday's shootout loss to the Red Wings. Dano now has five assists and eight points in 19 games this season. It would appear that the talented young forward is slowly but surely adapting to the highest level of hockey.

4 Adam Lowry Active

Adam Lowry snapped an eight-game pointless skid Thursday night. He scored his seventh goal in a 4-3 shootout win over Florida. Lowry had seven goals in 74 matches last season and now he has that total after just 33 contests.

5 Kyle Connor Active

Kyle Connor has been sent to the minors. Connor has a goal and four points in 19 games this season. He was a healthy scratch in the Jets' last five games, so this doesn't come as a major surprise.

6 Nic Petan Active

Nic Petan (lower body) has been activated from injured reserve and he will be back in the lineup Tuesday night. The BC native will get to play his first NHL game in Vancouver in his return to the lineup. He is projected to play between Marko Dano and Drew Stafford on the third line. In 13 games this year, Petan has one goal and six assists.

LW 1 Nikolaj Ehlers Active

Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals and registered an assist in Winnipeg's 4-1 win over Vancouver Thursday night. That's the second time in the span of three games that Ehlers has scored two goals. He's up to nine goals and 29 points in 36 contests in 2016-17. Patrik Laine and Bryan Little also found the back of the net for Winnipeg.

2 Mathieu Perreault Active

Mathieu Perreault scored his first goal in two months on Sunday night with a marker in the Jets' 3-2 loss to the Oilers. Perreault now has two goals and four points through 18 games this season. The Jets now have three days off to think about squandering their third period lead before the Panthers visit Winnipeg on Thursday.

3 Shawn Matthias Active

Shawn Matthias will return to action against the Canucks on Thursday. The veteran has posted two goals and three points through 10 games this season. He's expected to skate to the right of Joel Armia and Adam Lowry on the team's third line.

4 Alexander Burmistrov Sidelined

Alexander Burmistrov (upper body) and Mark Stuart will be in the press box on Sunday against the Avalanche. This will be Burmistrov's fifth straight game on the pine, as he has not played since Dec. 6th. He's still considered day-to-day, however. Stuart meanwhile has yet to dress in December, a span of nine games including today.

RW 1 Blake Wheeler Active

Blake Wheeler scored the only Jets goal Tuesday night as Winnipeg dropped a 4-1 contest to the Vancouver Canucks. Blake Wheeler drew first blood in the first period at the 14:08 minute mark and the Jets held that advantage until nearly midway through the second. This extended his point streak to three straight games after getting a goal Sunday night against the Colorado Avalanche and an assist Thursday against the Florida Panthers. The Jets won both of those contests. Wheeler now has 10 goals for the season.

2 Patrik Laine Active

Amid the holiday season, Patrik Laine has separated himself from rest of the rookie pack. The proverbial second coming of Teemu Selanne for Winnipeg and Finland alike, Laine leads all rookies with 19 goals and 30 points thus far. He also ranks among the league's best with seven power play markers, sitting just two behind Sidney Crosby for the lead. While Laine will likely not continue to shoot at a 19.6% clip, who among us would be shocked to see 40 goals on his ledger by season's end at this point?

3 Drew Stafford Active

Draw Stafford scored his first goal of the season during Sunday's 3-0 win over the Predators. It's been a trial of season for the veteran forward thus far, who played in just his ninth game of the campaign. But he finally got off the proverbial schneid with a wrap-around goal, and what turned out to be the eventual winning goal. Stafford now has three points thus far.

4 Joel Armia Active

Joel Armia will return to action on Thursday against the Canucks. Armia is expected to skate to the left of Adam Lowry and Shawn Matthias. The young forward has posted four points in 10 games this season.

5 Chris Thorburn Active

Chris Thorburn will be scratched against the Canucks on Thursday. The 33-year-old winger has posted 46 hits and 65 PIMs in 29 games, which, if nothing else, is beastly if you're in a reverse league.

D 1 Dustin Byfuglien Active

Dustin Byfuglien continues to be productive offensively. He had a goal and an assist in Thursday's win over the Panthers and he's now put up three goals and eight assists in his last 12 games. Byfuglien also gets a lot of ice time, which makes him one of the better fantasy options at his position. He's averaging 27:45 of ice time this season.

2 Tyler Myers I.L.

Tyler Myers (lower body) has plateaued in his recovery, according to coach Paul Maurice. He isn't ready to get back on the ice as a result, so he will have to wait a little longer to prepare to return from a lower-body injury. Myers has been absent for the last 16 games.

3 Toby Enstrom Active

Toby Enstrom took three minor penalties in Thursday's game against Florida. The Panthers scored on each power play during the second period to take a 3-2 lead into the third. Enstrom came close to wearing goat's horns, but the Jets managed to rally and win the shootout to prevent that from happening.

4 Josh Morrissey Active

According to Jets head coach Paul Maurice, Josh Morrissey has been "spectacular" this season. That doesn't make him relevant in most fantasy leagues, but he's been an extremely useful player for the Jets in 2016-17. The 21-year-old has one goal, three assists, a plus-4 rating, 16 penalty minutes and 31 shots on goal, while averaging 18:23 of ice time.

5 Mark Stuart Active

Mark Stuart will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. The 32-year-old has now been scratched in 12 consecutive games. He hasn't suited up since Nov. 29. Stuart has no points and a plus-1 rating in 10 games this season. Chris Thorburn and Andrew Copp will also watch from the press box.

6 Ben Chiarot Active

Ben Chiarot will be scratched against Dallas on Thursday night. Chiarot has seen just under 12 minutes a night through five games of action without making a mark in the scoring sheet, so we'd let him sit on the waiver wire.

7 Paul Postma Active

Paul Postma will be scratched against the Oilers on Sunday. Through 25 games this season the veteran defender has five helpers with 14 hits and 17 blocks.

8 Jacob Trouba Active

Jacob Trouba had two assists in Winnipeg's 3-1 win over Chicago on Tuesday night. He logged nearly 27 minutes of ice time, while playing against the top scorers of the Blackhawks. Trouba finished with a plus-2 rating and three shots. He has contributed eight points in 22 matches this year.

G 1 Connor Hellebuyck Active

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 34 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks. He had a solid night at the office, as he was able to hold down the fort for his team. Hellebuyck has now won three of his last four decisions. He has a 13-11-1 record with a 2.62 goals-against-average and a .913 save percentage. Expect the young goaltender to continue having plenty of ups and downs throughout the season.