Player Page

Roster

Eddie Lack | Goalie | #31

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (29) / 1/5/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 187
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Eddie Lack (concussion) has been taken off the injured reserve list.
Lack has been sent to the minors on a conditioning stint, so he'll have an opportunity to shake off the rust. It's not clear how long he'll be in the AHL. It could be for the full two weeks that a conditioning stint can last, but he also might be back immediately following the All-Star break. Jan 27 - 11:17 AM
Source: NHL.com
More Eddie Lack Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
5238121153.7810489.8560
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2013VAN4123191617055932.411052959.9124
2014VAN4123241813048952.4512011106.9212
2015CAR3419201214065902.81910820.9012
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 26LA0000000.0000.0000
Jan 23@ WAS0000000.0000.0000
Jan 21@ CLM0000000.0000.0000
Jan 20PIT0000000.0000.0000
Jan 17@ CLM0000000.0000.0000
Jan 14NYI0000000.0000.0000
Jan 13BUF0000000.0000.0000
Jan 10CLM0000000.0000.0000
Jan 8BOS0000000.0000.0000
Jan 6@ CHI0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jordan Staal
2Victor Rask
3Teuvo Teravainen
4Derek Ryan
5Jay McClement
LW1Jeff Skinner
2Joakim Nordstrom
3Bryan Bickell
4Brock McGinn
RW1Sebastian Aho
2Elias Lindholm
3Lee Stempniak
4Viktor Stalberg
5Ty Rattie
D1Justin Faulk
2Noah Hanifin
3Jaccob Slavin
4Ron Hainsey
5Brett Pesce
6Ryan Murphy
7Klas Dahlbeck
8Matt Tennyson
G1Cam Ward
 

 