C 1 Jordan Staal Active

Jordan Staal scored the only goal for Carolina in the Hurricanes' 6-1 loss to the Capitals in Washington Monday night. Staal's goal gave the Canes a shortlived 1-0 lead. He scored on a power play at 4:39 of the first period. But it was all Washington after that. Staal's goal was his 10th of the season.

2 Victor Rask Active

Victor Rask scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. The goal put an end to Rask's nine-game goalless streak. Rask found the back of the net with just five seconds remaining in the second period to cut Chicago's lead to 2-1. Unfortunately for the 'Canes, that's as close as they'd come to tying the game. Rask has 11 goals and 17 assists in 39 games this season.

3 Teuvo Teravainen Active

Teuvo Teravainen, who was a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, will be back in against the Capitals. Teravainen was a minus-3 in Friday's blowout loss to the Penguins, which probably contributed to his scratching. He's expected to center the fourth line with Joakim Nordstrom and Viktor Stalberg on his wings. He has 10 goals and 24 points in 45 games this season.

4 Derek Ryan Active

Derek Ryan scored a goal and registered an assist on Tuesday. Ryan has now enjoyed a pair of multi-point games in his last four contests. He has eight goals and 17 points in 28 games this season.

5 Jay McClement Active

Jay McClement found the back of the net in Carolina's 6-5 loss Wednesday night. It was McClement's first goal and second point in 26 games this season. He only surpassed the 20-point mark once in his previous three campaigns.

LW 1 Jeff Skinner Active

Jeff Skinner was benched in Friday's 7-1 loss to Pittsburgh. He was whistled for an embellishment penalty and for unsportsmanlike conduct during the second period. Skinner was on the pine in the third period. "You don't want to hurt the team," he said. "It's tough sitting, watching, especially when guys are out there battling." He finished the contest with just 10:22 of ice time.

2 Joakim Nordstrom Active

Joakim Nordstrom scored the only goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. It took a while, but we finally got a goal in this game. Nordstrom broke the scoreless tie at the 10:48 mark of the third period. Viktor Stalberg picked up the assist on Nordstrom's first goal of the year. The 24-year-old has three points in 15 games this season.

3 Bryan Bickell Sidelined

Bryan Bickell, who has multiple sclerosis, took part in Monday's practice. Bickell hasn't played since Oct. 30, but this is obviously a step in the right direction. It's not yet known when he'll be able to return to the Hurricanes' lineup.

4 Brock McGinn Active

The Carolina Hurricanes have found another line to score with Brock McGinn, Jordan Staal and Elias Lindholm. The trio combined for 10 points Saturday with McGinn leading the way with a goal and three assists. He has seven points in his last three games and with those stats, it is hard to resist not picking him up or even one of his linemates.

RW 1 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho recorded an assist in Carolina's 6-1 loss to Washington on Monday. Aho has recorded a point in three of his last four games. That's brought him up to 12 goals and 26 points in 47 contests this season. He ranks seventh on the rookie scoring list.

2 Elias Lindholm Active

Elias Lindholm is projected to skate with Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal on Monday night versus Washington. Lindholm has racked up 10 points in his last nine appearances. He missed some time due to an upper-body injury when he was starting to heat up, but he hasn't missed a beat since he returned with six points in six matches.

3 Lee Stempniak Active

Lee Stempniak scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Stempniak's goal gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead at the 9:37 mark of the opening period. The 33-year-old has now scored in back-to-back games. He's up to eight goals and 18 points in 35 games this season. The victory extends Carolina's home point streak to 11 games (10-0-1). Elias Lindholm and Jay McClement also scored for the Hurricanes.

4 Viktor Stalberg Active

Viktor Stalberg scored a shorthanded goal in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Stalberg's goal was rather meaningless, as he cut Pittsburgh's lead to 6-1 in the third period. The goal puts an end to his 20-game goalless drought. Stalberg is up to eight goals and 11 points in 44 games this season.

5 Ty Rattie Active

Ty Rattie, Ryan Murphy and Matt Tennyson will be scratched against the Kings on Thursday. Unfortunately there isn't a lick of fantasy value between these three, as there is little time in the lineup and even less production.

D 1 Justin Faulk Active

Justin Faulk finished Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Kings a minus-3. It was a tough night for all of the Hurricanes, as they couldn't muster up anything in the offensive zone. Faulk found himself on the ice for all three goals by the Kings, albeit one of them coming in an empty net. He has always been considered a liability in his own end, and is currently at minus-80 for his career. He has 21 points in 41 games, with a minus-15 ratings this season. He is an interesting fantasy asset as he brings a nice blend of points and power play points, but they come as a heavy risk in the plus/minus category.

2 Noah Hanifin Active

Noah Hanifin will return to the Hurricanes lineup on Monday, after he was made a healthy scratch against Columbus on Saturday. Hanifin was a minus-3 in his last game against the Penguins, and the team decided he needed to watch a game from the press box. He's expected to be on a pairing with Matt Tennyson. The sophomore has two goals and 15 points in 45 games this season.

3 Jaccob Slavin Active

Jaccob Slavin recorded an assist in the Hurricanes' 4-2 win against St. Louis on Thursday. Slavin has recorded at least a point in three of his last four contests. He has a goal and 15 points in 38 games in 2016-17.

4 Ron Hainsey Active

Ron Hainsey (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Tuesday. "He wasn't good to go this morning, but we're hoping he's able to go," coach Bill Peters said. "We'll know at warm-up and make a decision after." If he can't play then Klas Dahlbeck will draw into the lineup.

5 Brett Pesce Active

Brett Pesce returned to Carolina's blue line against Buffalo on Friday night. The 22-year-old is having another quality season, posting 10 points along with 33 hits and 75 blocks over 41 games.

6 Ryan Murphy Active

Ryan Murphy will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against Washington. Murphy played 12 minutes in Saturday's game against Columbus, but he'll come back out of the lineup for Noah Hanifin. Murphy has two assists and a minus-8 rating in 11 games this season. Klas Dahlbeck and Jay McClement will also serve as scratches.

7 Klas Dahlbeck Active

The Carolina Hurricanes have announced Klas Dahlbeck as their healthy scratch for tonight's game against the New Jersey Devils. Dahlbeck will sit for the 22nd time out of the last 23 games for the Hurricanes. He has three points in 10 games this season but is no more than a bottom pairing defensemen with no fantasy upside.

8 Matt Tennyson Active

Matt Tennyson was scratched from Saturday's match with Columbus. Through 29 games with the Hurricanes the 26-year-old defender has post four helpers along with 29 blocks and 35 hits.