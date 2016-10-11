Player Page

Michael Latta | Center | #17

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/25/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 207
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 3 (72) / NAS
Michael Latta was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday for Cameron Schilling.
Latta will report to AHL Rockford. The 25-year-old had posted six points and 67 PIMs in 29 games for AHL Ontario prior to the deal. He has not played in the NHL yet this season. Jan 21 - 7:07 PM
Source: Chicago Blackhawks on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013WAS17134012000006.167
2014WAS530664680000024.000
2015WAS433470500000029.103
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Marcus Kruger
4Nick Schmaltz
5Vince Hinostroza
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Andrew Desjardins
3Dennis Rasmussen
RW1Patrick Kane
2Marian Hossa
3Richard Panik
4Ryan Hartman
5Jordin Tootoo
6Tanner Kero
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Brian Campbell
4Niklas Hjalmarsson
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Michal Kempny
7Michal Rozsival
G1Corey Crawford
2Scott Darling
 

 