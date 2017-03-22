Player Page

Mats Zuccarello | Winger | #36

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 9/1/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'7' / 179
Contract: view contract details
Mats Zuccarello (undisclosed) will sit out Wednesday's game versus Washington.
He is a bit banged up and is listed as day-to-day. Zuccarello skipped Tuesday's practice for maintenance, but he is expected to be ready for the playoffs. The Rangers will also rest Ryan McDonagh, Jesper Fast and Rich Nash on Wednesday night. Apr 4 - 1:51 PM
Source: New York Rangers on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
79154459142659003188.080
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010NYR4261723340900274.081
2011NYR10213061100110.200
2012NYR153581080101027.111
2013NYR771940591132413104170.112
2014NYR78153449174506003154.097
2015NYR81263561234711004166.157
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 2PHI103320010001.000
Mar 31PIT100000000001.000
Mar 28@ SJ1011-10010000.000
Mar 26@ ANA1011-20000000.000
Mar 25@ LA102210010000.000
Mar 22NYI110102100006.167
Mar 21@ NJ1000-10000001.000
Mar 18@ MIN101110000000.000
Mar 17FLA1202021000021.000
Mar 13TB101110000003.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Mika Zibanejad
3Kevin Hayes
4Brandon Pirri
5Oscar Lindberg
LW1Rick Nash
2Chris Kreider
3Michael Grabner
4Matt Puempel
5Jimmy Vesey
6Tanner Glass
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Jesper Fast
4Pavel Buchnevich
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Brady Skjei
3Kevin Klein
4Dan Girardi
5Brendan Smith
6Marc Staal
7Nick Holden
8Adam Clendening
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Antti Raanta
 

 