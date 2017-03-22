Mats Zuccarello | Winger | #36

All Positions

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan found the back of the net in a 5-4 overtime loss to San Jose. Stepan has scored a goal in each of his last three games and is on a four-game point streak. That gives him 16 goals and 52 points in 77 games this season. He remains five points shy of his career-high, which was set in 2013-14.

2 Mika Zibanejad Active

Mika Zibanejad collected two assists in a 6-3 loss to Anaheim on Sunday night. Zibanejad now has a three game point streak going with five assists in that span. This season, Zibanejad has 11 goals and 33 points in 50 games.

3 Kevin Hayes Active

Kevin Hayes scored once and assisted on another in the Rangers 3-2 win Monday. The 24-year-old potted his 15th of the season and now has 42 points, six more than last seasons. He is only three behind his career mark set in the 2014-15 season and has been particularly hot of late with two goals and seven points in his last four games. He is a nice pickup in most leagues if available, at this time.

4 Brandon Pirri Active

Brandon Pirri and Tanner Glass will be scratched against the Penguins on Friday. Pirri has posted eight goals 18 points through 57 games this season. He has not played since March 9th. Glass meanwhile has picked up two points with 10 PIMs and 19 hits in seven games.

5 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg registered an assist in the Rangers' 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Wednesday. That puts Lindberg on a three-game point streak. He has seven goals and 19 points in 57 contests this season.

LW 1 Rick Nash Sidelined

Rick Nash (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday. He didn't skate Tuesday for maintenance purposes. Nash is day-to-day with "bumps and bruises." He is expected to be fine for the start of the playoffs.

2 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider scored a goal and registered an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. Kreider was left alone in front off a scramble and buried his 26th goal of the year to break a 0-26 skid on the power play for the Rangers. He has now tied his career high of 46 points in just 62 games. He is an excellent fantasy option as he brings a nice blend of goals, points and penalty minutes to your lineup.

3 Michael Grabner Active

Michael Grabner has only one goal in his last 16 games. The veteran was put back on a line with J.T. Miller and Kevin Hayes but that did not break the streak. Amazingly enough, Grabner continues to lead the Rangers with 27 goals but they sure would like him to start scoring again. He did have two breakaways in the game but the speedy winger failed to convert.

4 Matt Puempel Active

Matt Puempel will be a healthy scratch in Sunday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. It's the eighth straight game that Puempel will watch from the press box. He has six goals and two assists in 36 games. Adam Clendening, Dan Girardi, Tanner Glass, Steven Kampfer and Brandon Pirri will also sit tonight.

5 Jimmy Vesey Active

Jimmy Vesey will return to action on Sunday against the Flyers. After sitting out his first game as a healthy scratch, he'll look to build on the 15 goals and 26 points he's scored through 76 games this season.

6 Tanner Glass Active

Tanner Glass will be back in the lineup on Sunday against the Flyers. Glass has contributed two points along with two fights and 19 hits in just seven games since returning to the NHL.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Sidelined

Mats Zuccarello (undisclosed) will sit out Wednesday's game versus Washington. He is a bit banged up and is listed as day-to-day. Zuccarello skipped Tuesday's practice for maintenance, but he is expected to be ready for the playoffs. The Rangers will also rest Ryan McDonagh, Jesper Fast and Rich Nash on Wednesday night.

2 J.T. Miller Active

J.T. Miller earned two goals Tuesday night as the Rangers lost a 5-4 contest to the Sharks. Miller now has 22 goals for the season, but he was coming off a four-game pointless streak. He now has four multi-goal and 12 multi-point games this year, but one has to scroll back to February 9 for the last such occurrence.

3 Jesper Fast Sidelined

Jesper Fast will miss Wednesday's game because of a minor injury. He is listed as day-to-day after skipping Tuesday's skate for maintenance. Fast is expected to be ready for the playoffs if he doesn't return before then.

4 Pavel Buchnevich Active

Pavel Buchnevich, Brandon Pirri and Matt Puempel will be scratched against the Flyers on Sunday. Through 38 games the rookie Buchnevich has picked up eight goals and 20 points. Pirri has posted eight goals and 18 points in 57 games. While Puempel has amassed six goals and nine points in 25 games since joining the Rangers.

D 1 Ryan McDonagh Sidelined

Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday. It will be the third straight he has missed with an undisclosed injury. McDonagh didn't skate on Tuesday morning and he is listed as day-to-day. He is expected to be ready for the playoffs even if he doesn't return before the end of the regular season.

2 Brady Skjei Active

Brady Skjei has logged big minutes over the Rangers' last two games while Ryan McDonagh has been sidelined. Skjei was on the ice for 25:09 minutes on Friday and 22:21 minutes Sunday. In both cases that represented a team-high. Overall the rookie defenseman has averaged 17:23 minutes per game in 2016-17. "Even though he’s a rookie, I don’t consider him as a rookie," Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. "He plays big minutes, and he helps us on the power play. He’s going to be a real good player for us moving forward here." Skjei has five goals and 39 points in 78 games.

3 Kevin Klein Active

Kevin Klein was able to return to action on Friday against the Penguins. He'd played just once since Feb. 21st due to back spasms. Hopefully his inclusion of the lineup means that his back woes are behind him.

4 Dan Girardi Active

Dan Girardi will play on Tuesday against the Sharks. The veteran defender has posted four goals and 13 points along with 97 hits and 151 blocks in 57 games this season.

5 Brendan Smith Active

Brendan Smith will face his original club for the first time on Sunday. "I'm excited to be back here," Smith said. "I'm sad this will be the last time, but I'm going to take every moment in, and it will be fun to play against all the guys I've been competing against in practice for the last six years." Smith was drafted 27th overall in 2007 by the Red Wings and spent the first 291 games of his career wearing the winged wheel. Since joining New York he's posted no points with five hits and 11 blocks in five games while playing over 22 minutes per game on average.

6 Marc Staal Active

Marc Staal (flu) will be in the lineup on Tuesday night. Staal feels ready to play after recovering from the flu. Staal has six points and a plus-11 rating in 43 matches this season.

7 Nick Holden Active

Nick Holden picked up a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Holden's second-period, power play goal cut the Penguins' lead to 2-1. He then helped set up Chris Kreider's game-tying goal with just 12 seconds remaining in regulation. Holden finished the game with two penalty minutes and three shots on goal in 20:42 of ice time. Holden has 11 goals and 23 assists in 78 games.

8 Adam Clendening Active

Adam Clendening and Steve Kampfer will be scratched against the Penguins on Friday. Clendening has picked up two goals and 11 points through 29 games this season. While Kampfer has posted two points and 19 hits in eight games.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

Henrik Lundqvist was among the players that harshly criticized the NHL's decision to not participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics. "A huge opportunity to market the game at the biggest stage wasted," Lundqvist said on Twitter. "But most of all, disappointing for all the players that can’t be part of the most special adventure in sports." It's got to be particularly hard for the younger generation of players that hadn't gotten the opportunity to participate in the Olympics yet. Lundqvist was fortunate enough to be able to represent Team Sweden, winning an Olympic gold in 2006 and silver in 2014.