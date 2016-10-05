Player Page

Matt Bartkowski | Defenseman | #12

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (28) / 6/4/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 196
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 7 (190) / FLA
Contract: view contract details
Matt Bartkowski officially signs two-year, two-way pact with the Flames on Thursday.
Financial details still to come, and it is not yet clear if he will start with Calgary or report to AHL Stockton. The 28-year-old defender had posted two goals and 10 points with 27 PIMs in 34 games thus far with AHL Providence this season before departing. Through 211 career NHL games with Boston and Vancouver however, he has posted six goals and 42 points along with 127 PIMS and 404 hits. Feb 16 - 2:34 PM
Source: Calgary Flames
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010BOS6000-14000002.000
2011BOS3000-20000000.000
2012BOS1102206000009.000
2013BOS640181822300000091.000
2014BOS47044-6370000067.000
2015VAN8061218-19500000085.071
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Sam Bennett
4Matt Stajan
5Freddie Hamilton
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Matthew Tkachuk
3Micheal Ferland
4Lance Bouma
RW1Michael Frolik
2Troy Brouwer
3Kris Versteeg
4Alex Chiasson
5Garnet Hathaway
D1Mark Giordano
2T.J. Brodie
3Dougie Hamilton
4Dennis Wideman
5Matt Bartkowski
6Ladislav Smid
7Jyrki Jokipakka
8Deryk Engelland
9Brett Kulak
G1Brian Elliott
2Chad Johnson
 

 