Andrew Desjardins | Winger | #25

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (31) / 7/27/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 195
Contract: view contract details
Andrew Desjardins has been suspended for two exhibition games by the NHL's Department of Players Safety.
Desjardins delivered an illegal check to the head of Devils forward Miles Wood last week. Missing preseason games isn't a big deal for most players, but Desjardins is attending Rangers camp on a professional tryout, so these two games could be the difference between getting a contract and being released. Sep 25 - 7:59 PM
Source: NHL Player Safety on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
46011-6220000046.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010SJ 17123-140000012.083
2011SJ 76413174470001380.050
2012SJ 42213-6610000051.039
2013SJ 8131417-8860000195.032
2014CHI695510-1570000159.085
2015CHI778513-8300000196.083
2016CHI46011-6220000046.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mika Zibanejad
2Kevin Hayes
3J.T. Miller
4David Desharnais
5Cristoval Nieves
6Lias Andersson
7Vinni Lettieri
LW1Chris Kreider
2Michael Grabner
3Jimmy Vesey
4Matt Puempel
5Ryan Gropp
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2Rick Nash
3Pavel Buchnevich
4Jesper Fast
5Malte Stromwall
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Kevin Shattenkirk
3Brady Skjei
4Brendan Smith
5Anthony DeAngelo
6Marc Staal
7Nick Holden
8Steven Kampfer
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Ondrej Pavelec
 

 