All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Mika Zibanejad Active

Mika Zibanejad made his preseason debut on Saturday. Zibanejad missed some time with an illness but seems to be fully recovered. Zibanejad inked a five-year deal in the summer worth $26.75 million and the Ranges need him to be their number one center."We expect a lot from him, there's no doubt," Alain Vigneault said of Zibanejad. "The organization went out and gave that young man a five-year deal, so we're showing him confidence. In return, we expect performance and results from his end. Very confident that with the right attitude and the right work ethic and dedication that he can live up to our expectations, and hopefully his expectations also." With the trade of Derek Stepan to Arizona, the top spot is wide open for the 24-year-old who had 14 goals and 37 points in an injury-plagued 56 games last season. Expect a lot more in 2017-18.

2 Kevin Hayes Active

The New York Rangers are confident that Kevin Hayes can be their second line center this season. New York traded Derek Stepan to Arizona this offseason, so they'll need someone to play behind Mika Zibanejad. "I have a tremendous amount of faith in [Hayes]," head coach Alain Vigneault said. "If we made that trade, it’s because we had faith in him and Mika [Zibanejad] who are the next guys slotted in." The 25-year-old had 17 goals and 49 points in 76 games last season.

3 J.T. Miller Active

J.T. Miller is slated to return to the wing because coach Alain Vigneault likes his versatility and the other options he has at center. "With J.T., his versatility ... it's such a bonus, we wanted to give him a little bit more experience by starting him off there, but right now in my mind, with the performance of a few of our guys down the middle, Desharnais coming in, is playing well, and the kids there, J.T.'s gonna start on the wing, I do think at some point you're going to see him in the middle," explained Vigneault. The youngsters who have been highlighted are Lias Andersson and Filip Chytil.

4 David Desharnais Active

David Desharnais is battling for the third line center spot on the New York Rangers. The 31-year-old once put up 60 points in a season, but he's seen his production decline in each of the last three seasons. Still, Desharnais feels like he has enough game to play a third-line role this season. "There’s two really good centers, but after that, it’s going to be a battle," Desharnais said. "I know what I can do, I know what I can bring. Just need to go out there and show it." He had just six goals and 14 points in 49 games with Montreal and Edmonton last season. Desharnais won't have any fantasy value in 2017-18.

5 Cristoval Nieves Active

Cristoval Nieves has a chance to make the New York Rangers out of training camp. "Boo" Nieves is one of the great nicknames in sports and the 23-year-old has impressed many with his play, enough so that he can be the fourth line center. "It’d be safe to say he’s in that mix," coach Alain Vigneault said. "Big, strong, good skater, plays in the middle. So he is definitely in that mix of guys right now that we’re looking at." He had six goals and 18 points in 40 games with Hartford of the AHL last season and was pointless in his NHL debut. We can't recommend him fantasy-wise but he will be a fan favorite at MSG.

6 Lias Andersson Active

Lias Andersson has a chance to make the Rangers out of training camp. The seventh overall pick in the 2017 draft got a boost when Jesper Fast suffered an injury that will keep him out of the lineup for a while. Andersson also got a break when the Rangers lost both Derek Stepan and Oscar Lindberg in the off-season. Look for Andersson to get a look-see at the NHL level but be sent to the minors or back to Sweden before he plays 10 games in the NHL.

7 Vinni Lettieri Active

Vinni Lettieri has been so impressive in training camp that he is in the conversation to make the Rangers. Lettieri, the grandson of Minnesota North Stars legend Lou Nanne, signed with the Rangers in March after being undrafted. He played nine games last season with Hartford of the AHL, garnering one assist but got his feet wet as a professional. "All I can control is my attitude and work ethic and that’s what I’m focused [on]. I’m here to do my best," Lettieri said. "My goal coming here was to be a Ranger. That has not changed."

LW 1 Chris Kreider Active

Rangers coach Alain Vigneault will be looking for more consistency out of Chris Kreider this season. "Like I said [on Thursday], he’s not a kid anymore," Vigneault said of Kreider. "It’s his turn now. He’s got to become a real good voice in the room. We expect more from him and I know we’re going to get it." Kreider set career-highs last season with 28 goals and 53 points in 75 contests. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 26-year-old top those numbers in 2017-18, but we don't expect him to make a big jump.

2 Michael Grabner Active

Michael Grabner could be an attractive option for the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. Jesper Fast had hip surgery on Monday, so that will probably take him out of the equation for the NHL's newest franchise. The Rangers could expose Oscar Lindberg and Antti Raanta as well, which would give Vegas some solid players to choose from later this month.

3 Jimmy Vesey Active

Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault expects sophomore forward Jimmy Vesey to take the next step this season. "For me, he’s a gamer. He’s a guy that wants to prove that he can contribute and help a team win," Vigneault said. "And he’s shown leadership qualities in the past and I expect him to be even better this year." The 24-year-old had 16 goals and 11 assists in 80 games during his rookie season. Expect him to improve his offensive output this season, but he likely won't have any fantasy value.

4 Matt Puempel Active

Matt Puempel has inked a one-year contract with the Rangers. Puempel produced six goals and nine points in 27 games last season after he was claimed off waivers from Ottawa on Nov. 21. He is expected to be exposed in the expansion draft.

5 Ryan Gropp Active

New York has signed Ryan Gropp to an entry-level contract. He has 18 goals and 32 points in 32 games with Seattle of the WHL this campaign. He was a second-round pick (41st overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

Mats Zuccarello picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. This was a huge win for the Rangers, as it allowed them to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the series. Zuccarello opened the scoring at the 5:31 mark of the first period, and he also picked up the only assist on Michael Grabner’s goal less than 10 minutes later. Zuccarello finished the night with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and two hits in 18:16 of ice time. The Rangers forward now has four goals and six points in nine games this postseason. Rick Nash and Oscar Lindberg also found the back of the net for the Rangers. Game 4 will be played in New York on Thursday night.

2 Rick Nash Active

Rick Nash realizes that this is an important season for him. Nash is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and he needs to show some improvement if he wants to land another huge free-agent contract. "Every year I want to have the best year possible. But this year, it’s an important year for me personally," Nash said. "It’s an important year for the Rangers, too. We still haven’t achieved that goal (winning the Stanley Cup) that we all want to achieve." Since scoring 42 goals for the Rangers in 2014-15, Nash has found the back of the net 15 and 23 times over the last two seasons. The 33-year-old's better days are behind him.

3 Pavel Buchnevich Active

Pavel Buchnevich will be a healthy scratch in Game 6 against Ottawa on Tuesday night. He hasn't suited up since Game 2 of the this second-round series. Buchnevich has one assist in five games this postseason. Matt Puempel, Brandon Pirri, Adam Clendening, Kevin Klein and Steven Kampfer will also be scratched on Tuesday night. The Rangers need to win if they want to keep their season alive.

4 Jesper Fast Sidelined

Jesper Fast's (hip) recovery is going "extremely well," according to coach Alain Vigneault. Fast is recovering from a hip surgery he underwent in June. The hope is that he'll be back by the end of October and Vigneault noted that he's on track to make that happen.

5 Malte Stromwall Active

Malte Stromwell signed a two-year Entry Level Contract with the NY Rangers on Tuesday. Stromwell's deal will begin in 2017-18 and with total sum of $1.85M. He'll earn $70K while with AHL Hartford, where he's likely to at least begin next season and can earn up to $182,5K in performance bonuses as well. The 21-year-old led AIK of the SEL with 25 goals and 42 points in 49 games last season.

D 1 Ryan McDonagh Active

Ryan McDonagh is excited to be paired with Kevin Shattenkirk in 2017-18. They have had some experiences together with the United States on the international stage at the 2007 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, 2009 IIHF World Junior Championship, 2011 World Championship and the 2014 Sochi Olympics. "[He's] a guy that just wants to go out there and play well for his team and play [to] his strengths," said McDonagh. "Everyone knows the kind of player he is, and the things he can do with the puck are pretty impressive so it's going to be fun to see."

2 Kevin Shattenkirk Active

Kevin Shattenkirk isn't feeling the pressure yet of playing for his hometown team, but he anticipates it. "It’s not here yet, but it’s looming," Shattenkirk said. "It’s not a bad thing. It’s something I’m anticipating and I’m ready for. I knew coming into making this decision that it would be there, so it’s not like it’s going to hit me like a brick wall. I think that’s just the pressure of playing in New York, as well. You just have to perform on the big stage, and I’m looking forward to that opportunity." So far, Shattenkirk has played for Colorado, St. Louis, and briefly with Washington after being dealt there last season. Along the way he's surpassed the 40-point milestone in all of his campaigns and finished with 56 points in 2016-17. We're expecting at least another 40 points out of him this season with New York.

3 Brady Skjei Active

Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei has a bright future. The rookie defenseman had five goals and 39 points and is the future of the Rangers. He will not receive much in the way of Calder Trophy consideration as the class of 2017 was unbelievable but he is a good one. "If you notice the games where we played and were behind or tied, [Skjei] was getting a lot of minutes," Vigneault said. "We consider him one of our offensive defensemen. I think he’s through a real good first year of learning the game and understanding. Next year [he] should be better and more effective and ready for a bigger role and bigger minutes." Don't forget about him next season.

4 Brendan Smith Active

The New York Rangers made their re-signing of Brendan Smith official. The Rangers didn't disclose the terms of the contract, but it's reportedly a four-year, $17.4 million deal. Smith had three goals and nine points in 63 penalty minutes in 51 games with the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers last season. The 28-year-old defenseman could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

5 Anthony DeAngelo Active

Anthony DeAngelo admits he still needs to improve in his own end. DeAngelo's ability with the puck has never been questioned, but his overall game has always been a bit of an issue. "I've got to continue to improve defensively," DeAngelo said. "Even last year there were some things I've got to do a lot better. Sometimes the offense makes up for it, but through an 82-game schedule you've got to be able to defend as well. … It's just being in the right place at the right time and moving guys and staying in front of guys' lanes. Gap control is a big thing." With a solid training camp, he can become a regular on the Rangers' blue line.

6 Marc Staal Active

Coach Alain Vigneault said March Staal will be in a battle for ice time this season. "It's his opinion ... this is my 11th season, I'm not naive. I don't take anything for granted. I come into camp with that mindset every year," Staal said. "You've got to earn your minutes. It doesn't change my mindset going forward. I've been a Ranger for a long time and I plan on being a Ranger for a lot more years." The veteran defender has been around the block and knows he has to play better with young blueliners coming up to challenge for spots. Staal is slated to see third-pairing minutes and penalty kill time this campaign.

7 Nick Holden Active

Larry Brooks of the New York Post believes that Nick Holden might be used as trade bait for the Rangers. New York is in the market for depth down the middle, so if Holden is moved then a center would be the desired return. It would also free up a spot on what is shaping up to be a crowded defense group going into training camp. Holden recorded 11 goals and 34 points in 80 games last year.

8 Steven Kampfer Active

Steven Kampfer has inked a two-year, two-way deal with the New York Rangers. Kampfer will come with a $650,000 annual cap hit at the NHL level. He's wrapping up a two-year, $1,225,000 deal that was one-way, which means that he earned the same amount even in the AHL. He had a goal and an assist in 11 games with Florida and the Rangers in 2016-17.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

Henrik Lundqvist is recovered from the knee injury he suffered during the 2017 World Hockey Championship. Lundqvist helped lead Sweden to a gold-medal victory despite suffering a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his left knee during the semifinal round. "I've been skating a few times now and I feel good," Lundqvist said. "Obviously, I have some work ahead of me, but it's a similar feeling. ... When you step on the ice, that's the time for me when I really ramp it up and increase the workload, and I enjoy that." The Rangers netminder added that his off-season training wasn't disrupted by the injury and he is getting ready for training camp. Lundqvist is looking to be more consistent in 2017-18 after he felt the lows last year "were a little too low."