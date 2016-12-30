Player Page

Roster

Sami Vatanen | Defenseman | #45

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 6/3/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 183
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 4 (106) / ANA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Sami Vatanen will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Vatanen averages over 22 minutes of ice time per game this season, but the Ducks are clearly trying to send him a message after his brutal performance against the Wild. He finished with a minus-4 rating that game. Jan 23 - 7:58 PM
Source: NHL.com
More Sami Vatanen Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
46215172142900063.032
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012ANA820230100006.333
2013ANA48615219222500073.082
2014ANA67122537536710101122.098
2015ANA7192938820415002140.064
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 21@ MIN1000-40000002.000
Jan 19COL100000000002.000
Jan 17TB100000000000.000
Jan 15STL100000000001.000
Jan 14@ ARI100010000002.000
Jan 12@ COL100002000001.000
Jan 10DAL101100010001.000
Jan 8MIN100000000003.000
Jan 6ARI100000000001.000
Jan 4DET100010000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Getzlaf
2Ryan Kesler
3Antoine Vermette
4Nate Thompson
5Stefan Noesen
LW1Rickard Rakell
2Nick Ritchie
3Andrew Cogliano
4Joseph Cramarossa
5Nicolas Kerdiles
RW1Corey Perry
2Jakob Silfverberg
3Jared Boll
4Logan Shaw
5Ondrej Kase
D1Sami Vatanen
2Cam Fowler
3Hampus Lindholm
4Kevin Bieksa
5Simon Despres
6Clayton Stoner
7Korbinian Holzer
8Josh Manson
9Shea Theodore
G1John Gibson
2Jonathan Bernier
 

 