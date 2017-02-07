Mark Barberio | Defenseman | #45

|Pos
|Role
|Name
|C
|1
|Matt Duchene
Active
Matt Duchene scored a goal at the 12:08 mark of the first to end his 11-game pointless drought.
Duchene’s problems did not start overnight. He had only one goal in his last 25 games before meeting the Wings. In that span, he provided just eight assists. By contrast, he earned 15 goals and 12 assists in his first 38 games. One thing remained consistent in success and failure: He had a minus-13 rating in his first 38 games and a minus-15 in his latest 25.
Mar 16
|2
|Carl Soderberg
Active
Carl Soderberg scored for just the sixth time this season in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Detroit.
It was his first goal since Feb. 4. Soderberg recorded just one assist during that 17-game span. He has registered only 13 points in 67 matches this season campaign after he had 51 points in 2015-16.
Mar 16
|3
|Mikhail Grigorenko
Active
Mikhail Grigorenko notched two goals in Colorado's loss to Chicago on Sunday.
Grigorenko netted his first tally since Feb. 25, and is now up to nine goals and 21 points in 66 games this season with a minus-12 rating.
Mar 19
|4
|John Mitchell
Active
John Mitchell racked up 17 penalty minutes in Wednesday's 5-0 loss to Los Angeles.
He dropped the gloves with Kings defenseman Brayden McNabb just before the two-minute mark of the first period. Mitchell was coming to the defense of teammate Rene Bourque, so he got an extra minor for instigating and 10-minute misconduct. He was scratched on Saturday and has one goal in 40 games this season.
Feb 2
|5
|J.T. Compher
Active
J.T. Compher netted his first NHL goal Wednesday night.
He scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 victory over the Red Wings. Compher didn't have a point in his previous seven outings, so he felt a sense of relief to finally get on the scoresheet.
Mar 16
|LW
|1
|Gabriel Landeskog
Active
Gabriel Landeskog picked up his 15th goal of the season in a 3-1 win against Carolina on Tuesday night.
He tipped in Tyson Barrie's shot during a second-period power play to give him two goals in the last three games. Landeskog has recorded 28 points in 55 games this season. He is on pace to finish with his lowest point total since 2012-13 when he recorded 17 in only 36 appearances.
Mar 8
|2
|Rene Bourque
Active
Rene Bourque will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes.
Bourque finished Saturday's game against Ottawa with a minus-1 rating in four penalty minutes. He has 11 goals and five assists in 51 games this season. Patrick Wiercioch is also a healthy scratch.
Mar 13
|3
|Matthew Nieto
Active
Matt Nieto is a scratched for the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday when they host the Detroit Red Wings due to a knee injury.
This will mark the first time since January third that Nieto will sit out, albeit this time to an injury. He has eight of season's 10 points during that span. Patrick Wiercioch and Cody Goloubef will be the defensemen scratches. Wiercioch has played in three of the last five games. Goloubef dressed in the previous two but is pulled from tonight's contest.
Mar 15
|4
|Joe Colborne
Active
Joe Colborne will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Blues.
Colborne scored a hat trick in his first game of the season, but he's only found the back of the net one time since. He has just six points in 58 games this season. Cody Goloubef and Patrick Wiercioch will also watch from the press box.
Mar 21
|RW
|1
|Nathan MacKinnon
Active
Nathan MacKinnon scored his 15th goal of the season during Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings.
Now through 70 games, the former first overall pick has 45 points. He need seven points to match last seasons sum posted through 72 games.
Mar 18
|2
|Mikko Rantanen
Active
Mikko Rantanen drew first blood in the second period, but his goal was not enough to stem a 2-1 loss to the Kings Tuesday night.
Rantanen now has a three-game streak of scoring one goal per. His 14th goal of the season is second behind Matt Duchene’s 16 for the Avs, which makes him an acceptable risk when one has to stretch their fantasy budget in cap games.
Feb 21
|3
|Blake Comeau
Active
Blake Comeau skated in his 600th career game Thursday night.
Unfortunately, he finished with no points and a minus-2 rating in a 4-1 loss to Anaheim. Comeau has posted one goal in the last 13 games. He has eight points in 36 contests.
Jan 13
|4
|Sven Andrighetto
Active
Sven Andrighetto scored late in the third for the Avs, but it was not enough as they were regulated 4-2 by the Senators Saturday night.
Andrighetto’s goal came on a power-play with 12 seconds remaining in the game. This was his third goal of the season and snapped a 15-game streak in which he failed to find the back of the net. During that span, he earned four assists including helpers in back-to-back games preceding Saturday’s contest.
Mar 12
|D
|1
|Erik Johnson
Active
Erik Johnson says he's "ready to go" against the Sabres on Saturday night.
Johnson broke his fibula back on Dec. 3rd and he hasn't played since, but that's about to change. "We’ll ease him back into it a little bit," head coach Jared Bednar said. "He’ll determine that by how he’s feeling, and we’ll see what kind of game shape he’s in. He’s been working real hard off the ice and always keeps himself in good condition, but playing in games and having guys lean on you constantly is a different animal. . . We’ll probably start him out with just five-on-five minutes to start in the regular rotation and see how all that goes."
Feb 25
|2
|Tyson Barrie
Active
Tyson Barrie collected his 26th helper of the season during Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings.
He's now up to 32 points on the campaign in just 62 games thus far. It'll be interesting to see if he can pick up third straight season of at least 40 points.
Mar 18
|3
|Nikita Zadorov
I.L.
Nikita Zadorov was placed on I/R retroactively to Feb. 20th with a broken ankle.
His season is over. The injury occurred during practice after Zadorov got tangled up with Mikko Rantanen. Zadorov was averaging 19:02 of ice time per game. He had no goals, 10 assists and a minus-20 rating in 56 games.
Feb 26
|4
|Francois Beauchemin
Active
Francois Beauchemin scored the game-winning goal Thursday against New Jersey.
He broke a 2-2 tie with only 1:14 remaining in the third period to give Colorado their second straight victory. "I'm not sure how it started but the puck took a funny bounce off the boards, I took the first shot and the rebound came right back at me," Beauchemin said. "I took a quick, quick wrister and it found a way to get through with a couple guys in front for a screen." He has three goals this season along with 11 assists in 65 games.
Mar 10
|5
|Patrick Wiercioch
Active
Patrick Wiercioch potted his fourth goal of the year in a 4-2 loss to Nashville on Thursday night.
He gave Colorado a 2-1 lead just 2:34 into the second period, but the Predators got three unanswered goals from Filip Forsberg to give the Avalanche another loss. Wiercioch has 12 points in 50 games this campaign.
Feb 24
|6
|Mark Barberio
Active
Mark Barberio scored one goal as the Avalanche lost a 4-2 contest to the Blues Tuesday night.
Barberio gave the Avs a little hope with just over five minutes remaining in the period. His second goal of the season brought Colorado to within one of the Blues. Barberio has earned points in only 10 games this season, but two of them have now come in back-to-back contests. He had an assist Sunday night against the Blackhawks.
Mar 21
|7
|Fedor Tyutin
Active
The most likely Colorado player to be moved by the NHL trade deadline is Fedor Tyutin.
He is a pending UFA and could help a contending team as a depth blueliner. Despite the fact there has been a lot of chatter about a Matt Duchess trade, the Avs are much more likely to move smaller free agent parts such as Jarome Iginla, John Mitchell, Rene Bourque and Cody Goloubef. Stay tuned as the Avs are certain to be aggressive sellers.
Feb 26
|8
|Cody Goloubef
Active
Cody Goloubef is expected to be a healthy scratch on Saturday.
It would be Goloubef's fourth straight game in the press box. He has three assists in 28 contests this season.
Mar 4
|9
|Anton Lindholm
Active
Anton Lindholm is slated to make his NHL debut Wednesday night.
He was brought up from the minors this week. In 59 games with San Antonio, Lindholm has two goals, 10 assists, 39 penalty minutes and a minus-17 rating. He is expected to be paired with veteran Francois Beauchemin.
Mar 15
|G
|1
|Calvin Pickard
Active
Calvin Pickard will get the nod in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Blues.
Pickard has dropped three of his last four decisions. He'll enter tonight's game with a 13-24-2 record, a 2.87 goals-against-average and a .909 save percentage.
Mar 21
|2
|Jeremy Smith
Active
Jeremy Smith allowed five goals on 33 shots in a loss to Chicago on Sunday.
The 27-year-old drops to 1-5 this season with a 3.44 goals against average and .890 save percentage.
Mar 20
|3
|Semyon Varlamov
I.L.
Colorado GM Joe Sakic expects Semyon Varlamov (groin) to be healthy and ready for next season.
"He's had the problems with his groin the last couple of years, and this year, but he's a worker, he cares, he's a guy who puts a lot of pressure on that area the way he plays," said Sakic. "We're very confident by doing this procedure, he's going to be back where he once was. I think it's going to be a lot better mentally for him, that he's not one push away from pulling his groin. I know that this year was a tough year for him mentally. In your head, it's almost, 'When's the next time it's going to pull?' By doing this, we're confident he'll be back to 100 percent and have this behind him and he can just focus on playing." Varlamov's season came to an end in late January when he underwent surgery on his hip to help repair his ailing groin.
Feb 16