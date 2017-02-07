Player Page

Roster

Mark Barberio | Defenseman | #45

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/23/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 207
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 6 (152) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Mark Barberio scored one goal as the Avalanche lost a 4-2 contest to the Blues Tuesday night.
Barberio gave the Avs a little hope with just over five minutes remaining in the period. His second goal of the season brought Colorado to within one of the Blues. Barberio has earned points in only 10 games this season, but two of them have now come in back-to-back contests. He had an assist Sunday night against the Blackhawks. Mar 21 - 11:47 PM
More Mark Barberio Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
491910-4141300064.016
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012TB 2000-20000001.000
2013TB 49551010281000054.093
2014TB 52167-4160000053.019
2015MON302810060000032.063
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 19@ CHI101110000000.000
Mar 18@ DET1000-12000002.000
Mar 15DET100010000003.000
Mar 13@ ARI100000000001.000
Mar 11OTT1000-20000001.000
Mar 9NJ100000000000.000
Mar 7CAR101100010001.000
Mar 5STL100000000002.000
Mar 4@ WPG1000-20000001.000
Mar 2@ OTT1000-10000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Carl Soderberg
3Mikhail Grigorenko
4John Mitchell
5J.T. Compher
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Rene Bourque
3Matthew Nieto
4Joe Colborne
RW1Nathan MacKinnon
2Mikko Rantanen
3Blake Comeau
4Sven Andrighetto
D1Erik Johnson
2Tyson Barrie
3Nikita Zadorov
4Francois Beauchemin
5Patrick Wiercioch
6Mark Barberio
7Fedor Tyutin
8Cody Goloubef
9Anton Lindholm
G1Calvin Pickard
2Jeremy Smith
3Semyon Varlamov
 

 