Mark Barberio | Defenseman | #45

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Matt Duchene Active

Matt Duchene scored a goal at the 12:08 mark of the first to end his 11-game pointless drought. Duchene’s problems did not start overnight. He had only one goal in his last 25 games before meeting the Wings. In that span, he provided just eight assists. By contrast, he earned 15 goals and 12 assists in his first 38 games. One thing remained consistent in success and failure: He had a minus-13 rating in his first 38 games and a minus-15 in his latest 25.

2 Carl Soderberg Active

Carl Soderberg scored for just the sixth time this season in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Detroit. It was his first goal since Feb. 4. Soderberg recorded just one assist during that 17-game span. He has registered only 13 points in 67 matches this season campaign after he had 51 points in 2015-16.

3 Mikhail Grigorenko Active

Mikhail Grigorenko notched two goals in Colorado's loss to Chicago on Sunday. Grigorenko netted his first tally since Feb. 25, and is now up to nine goals and 21 points in 66 games this season with a minus-12 rating.

4 John Mitchell Active

John Mitchell racked up 17 penalty minutes in Wednesday's 5-0 loss to Los Angeles. He dropped the gloves with Kings defenseman Brayden McNabb just before the two-minute mark of the first period. Mitchell was coming to the defense of teammate Rene Bourque, so he got an extra minor for instigating and 10-minute misconduct. He was scratched on Saturday and has one goal in 40 games this season.

5 J.T. Compher Active

J.T. Compher netted his first NHL goal Wednesday night. He scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 victory over the Red Wings. Compher didn't have a point in his previous seven outings, so he felt a sense of relief to finally get on the scoresheet.

LW 1 Gabriel Landeskog Active

Gabriel Landeskog picked up his 15th goal of the season in a 3-1 win against Carolina on Tuesday night. He tipped in Tyson Barrie's shot during a second-period power play to give him two goals in the last three games. Landeskog has recorded 28 points in 55 games this season. He is on pace to finish with his lowest point total since 2012-13 when he recorded 17 in only 36 appearances.

2 Rene Bourque Active

Rene Bourque will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Bourque finished Saturday's game against Ottawa with a minus-1 rating in four penalty minutes. He has 11 goals and five assists in 51 games this season. Patrick Wiercioch is also a healthy scratch.

3 Matthew Nieto Active

Matt Nieto is a scratched for the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday when they host the Detroit Red Wings due to a knee injury. This will mark the first time since January third that Nieto will sit out, albeit this time to an injury. He has eight of season's 10 points during that span. Patrick Wiercioch and Cody Goloubef will be the defensemen scratches. Wiercioch has played in three of the last five games. Goloubef dressed in the previous two but is pulled from tonight's contest.

4 Joe Colborne Active

Joe Colborne will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Colborne scored a hat trick in his first game of the season, but he's only found the back of the net one time since. He has just six points in 58 games this season. Cody Goloubef and Patrick Wiercioch will also watch from the press box.

RW 1 Nathan MacKinnon Active

Nathan MacKinnon scored his 15th goal of the season during Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings. Now through 70 games, the former first overall pick has 45 points. He need seven points to match last seasons sum posted through 72 games.

2 Mikko Rantanen Active

Mikko Rantanen drew first blood in the second period, but his goal was not enough to stem a 2-1 loss to the Kings Tuesday night. Rantanen now has a three-game streak of scoring one goal per. His 14th goal of the season is second behind Matt Duchene’s 16 for the Avs, which makes him an acceptable risk when one has to stretch their fantasy budget in cap games.

3 Blake Comeau Active

Blake Comeau skated in his 600th career game Thursday night. Unfortunately, he finished with no points and a minus-2 rating in a 4-1 loss to Anaheim. Comeau has posted one goal in the last 13 games. He has eight points in 36 contests.

4 Sven Andrighetto Active

Sven Andrighetto scored late in the third for the Avs, but it was not enough as they were regulated 4-2 by the Senators Saturday night. Andrighetto’s goal came on a power-play with 12 seconds remaining in the game. This was his third goal of the season and snapped a 15-game streak in which he failed to find the back of the net. During that span, he earned four assists including helpers in back-to-back games preceding Saturday’s contest.

D 1 Erik Johnson Active

Erik Johnson says he's "ready to go" against the Sabres on Saturday night. Johnson broke his fibula back on Dec. 3rd and he hasn't played since, but that's about to change. "We’ll ease him back into it a little bit," head coach Jared Bednar said. "He’ll determine that by how he’s feeling, and we’ll see what kind of game shape he’s in. He’s been working real hard off the ice and always keeps himself in good condition, but playing in games and having guys lean on you constantly is a different animal. . . We’ll probably start him out with just five-on-five minutes to start in the regular rotation and see how all that goes."

2 Tyson Barrie Active

Tyson Barrie collected his 26th helper of the season during Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings. He's now up to 32 points on the campaign in just 62 games thus far. It'll be interesting to see if he can pick up third straight season of at least 40 points.

3 Nikita Zadorov I.L.

Nikita Zadorov was placed on I/R retroactively to Feb. 20th with a broken ankle. His season is over. The injury occurred during practice after Zadorov got tangled up with Mikko Rantanen. Zadorov was averaging 19:02 of ice time per game. He had no goals, 10 assists and a minus-20 rating in 56 games.

4 Francois Beauchemin Active

Francois Beauchemin scored the game-winning goal Thursday against New Jersey. He broke a 2-2 tie with only 1:14 remaining in the third period to give Colorado their second straight victory. "I'm not sure how it started but the puck took a funny bounce off the boards, I took the first shot and the rebound came right back at me," Beauchemin said. "I took a quick, quick wrister and it found a way to get through with a couple guys in front for a screen." He has three goals this season along with 11 assists in 65 games.

5 Patrick Wiercioch Active

Patrick Wiercioch potted his fourth goal of the year in a 4-2 loss to Nashville on Thursday night. He gave Colorado a 2-1 lead just 2:34 into the second period, but the Predators got three unanswered goals from Filip Forsberg to give the Avalanche another loss. Wiercioch has 12 points in 50 games this campaign.

6 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio scored one goal as the Avalanche lost a 4-2 contest to the Blues Tuesday night. Barberio gave the Avs a little hope with just over five minutes remaining in the period. His second goal of the season brought Colorado to within one of the Blues. Barberio has earned points in only 10 games this season, but two of them have now come in back-to-back contests. He had an assist Sunday night against the Blackhawks.

7 Fedor Tyutin Active

The most likely Colorado player to be moved by the NHL trade deadline is Fedor Tyutin. He is a pending UFA and could help a contending team as a depth blueliner. Despite the fact there has been a lot of chatter about a Matt Duchess trade, the Avs are much more likely to move smaller free agent parts such as Jarome Iginla, John Mitchell, Rene Bourque and Cody Goloubef. Stay tuned as the Avs are certain to be aggressive sellers.

8 Cody Goloubef Active

Cody Goloubef is expected to be a healthy scratch on Saturday. It would be Goloubef's fourth straight game in the press box. He has three assists in 28 contests this season.

9 Anton Lindholm Active

Anton Lindholm is slated to make his NHL debut Wednesday night. He was brought up from the minors this week. In 59 games with San Antonio, Lindholm has two goals, 10 assists, 39 penalty minutes and a minus-17 rating. He is expected to be paired with veteran Francois Beauchemin.

G 1 Calvin Pickard Active

Calvin Pickard will get the nod in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Pickard has dropped three of his last four decisions. He'll enter tonight's game with a 13-24-2 record, a 2.87 goals-against-average and a .909 save percentage.

2 Jeremy Smith Active

Jeremy Smith allowed five goals on 33 shots in a loss to Chicago on Sunday. The 27-year-old drops to 1-5 this season with a 3.44 goals against average and .890 save percentage.