All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

Henrik Sedin will play in his 1300th NHL game Saturday. He willl be third all-time in games played by a Swedish-born NHLer, behind only Nicklas Lidstrom (1564) and Mats Sundin (1346). Sedin will also rank 61st amongst all NHL players in games played. That's quite an accomplishment. The Sedins have had a bit of a resurgence this season and as a result are once again fantasy relevant in deep hockey pools.

2 Bo Horvat Active

Bo Horvat found the back of the net in Vancouver's 4-2 win against Chicago on Thursday. Horvat has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He has 12 goals and 24 points in 33 contests this season.

3 Nic Dowd Active

Look for Nic Dowd to draw in and center the Cancuks' fourth line in place of the injured Sam Gagner. Dowd will skate between Brendan Gaunce and Jake Virtanen against the Lightning Saturday night. That said, Dowd is not fantasy relevant.

4 Markus Granlund Sidelined

Markus Granlund suffered an ankle injury on Thursday night. Granlund obviously won't be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Hurricanes. He has eight goals and 12 points in 53 games this season. He's day-to-day for now.

5 Brandon Sutter Active

Brandon Sutter registered an assist in Vancouver's 3-1 loss to Florida on Tuesday. Sutter has gotten a point in each of his last four games. That's a rare run for him as he has four goals and 12 points in 32 contests. Don't expect him to be a significant offensive contributor going forward.

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Daniel Sedin saw only 10:20 minutes of ice time on Saturday. Twin brother Henrik was on the ice for 13:18 as the end is getting nearer for the Sedins in quality ice time. That is bottom-six minutes for both who were used to playing 20-plus minutes during their heyday in Vancouver. Daniel Sedin has 13 goals and 32 points in 51 games which is a better pace than last season when he garnered only 44 all season. But the Canucks are going with their youth, namely Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat and they need the minutes as Vancouver is nowhere near a playoff spot.

2 Loui Eriksson Active

Loui Eriksson potted two goals with an assist and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 victory against the Kings. Eriksson is starting to come alive lately after a dismal first few months to open the season. He had just five goals and 13 points over his first 31 games, but Eriksson has managed three goals with six points across the past six outings. He'll need to do a little more over a longer period to re-gain the trust of fantasy owners in standard leagues, but he's certainly worth a look in deeper pools.

3 Sven Baertschi Active

Sven Baertschi struck for his 11th goal, the game-winning tally in overtime, in Tuesday's 4-3 win against the Avalanche. After years of toiling in relative obscurity in Calgary, Baertschi has found a home in Vancouver. He has three consecutive campaigns with at least 10 goals, and he is on pace for a career high 40 points. He also has a career-high seven power-play markers this season after managing five goals on the man advantage in each of his first five-plus NHL seasons.

4 Reid Boucher Active

Reid Boucher has been summoned by Vancouver. Boucher has 22 goals and 41 points in 38 AHL games in 2017-18. He's also appeared in three games with Vancouver, but he hasn't earned a point yet at the NHL level this season.

5 Brendan Gaunce Sidelined

Brendan Gaunce was seen leaving the rink while wearing a walking boot Thursday morning. Gaunce won't play in Thursday's contest. Consider him day-to-day for now. He has four goals and five points in 34 games this season.

6 Darren Archibald Active

Darren Archibald has immigration papers to sort through before he can play for Vancouver. Archibald was signed by Vancouver on Wednesday and then summoned from the AHL. He's still expected to be ready in time for Friday's game, but it sounds like he won't play on Thursday.

RW 1 Brock Boeser Sidelined

Brock Boeser (hand) will not suit up in Friday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canucks will definitely miss the outstanding rookie, who has 26 goals and 47 points in 51 games this season. The 20-year-old found the back of the net in last night's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Boeser is considered day-to-day at this point.

2 Thomas Vanek Active

Thomas Vanek scored his 15th goal of the season Saturday. Vanek is having quite a nice season with 37 points in 52 games and it would not be surprising at all if a playoff bound team is interested in him at the trade deadline. The talented Austrian is 34 but is having his best season since 2013-14 when he had 68 points for three different teams in his contract year.

3 Sam Gagner Sidelined

Sam Gagner suffered a sprained ankle on Tuesday. Gagner attempted to participate in Wednesday's practice, but had to leave before its conclusion. He's on his way back to Vancouver while the Canucks will play in Tampa Bay on Thursday.

4 Jake Virtanen Active

Jake Virtanen (illness) is back at practice after missing yesterday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. Virtanen has nine points in 35 games this season and should be fully recovered in time for Saturday's all-Canadian matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

5 Derek Dorsett Sidelined

Derek Dorsett will not return to Vancouver's active roster due to health reasons and risks associated with playing, according to GM Jim Benning. Dorsett has been advised by doctors to stop playing hockey after it was revealed that he has a cervical disc herniation adjacent and separate to his previous fusion. "I'm devastated by the news. It will take a long time for this to truly sink in," said Dorsett. "As hard as it was to hear, Dr. Watkins' diagnosis is definitive. There is no grey area, and it gives me clarity to move forward. I have a healthy young family and a long life of opportunities ahead of me. Hockey taught me a lot and it will help me be successful in whatever I choose to do in the future." We wish him the best in whatever he decides to do next.

D 1 Alexander Edler Active

Alexander Edler registered two assists in Vancouver's 6-2 loss to Los Angeles on Tuesday. Edler has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last seven games. He has two goals and 17 points in 36 contests this season.

2 Chris Tanev Sidelined

Chris Tanev (leg) won't play in Friday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Tanev played just 14 minutes in last night's game against the Lightning, and now we know why. He's considered day-to-day at this point. Tanev has two goals and 11 points in 38 games this season. The Canucks will also be without Brock Boeser (hand) on Friday night.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto posted an even-strength goal with a plus-2 rating, three blocked shots and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against the Avalanche. Del Zotto used to be a solid offensive defenseman early in his career, seeing plenty of time on the power play in stops with the Rangers and the Flyers. However, he has always been a defensive liability and he just hasn't been logging the numbers anymore. He hasn't struck on the power play since the 2014-15 season, and he has just seven assists on the man advantage over the past three years. Del Zotto is only worth a look in the deepest of fantasy leagues at this point and those formats rewarding blocked shots (71) and hits (130).

4 Ben Hutton Active

Ben Hutton will likely be a healthy scratch Saturday night against the Maple Leafs. He worked out on the fourth pairing Saturday morning, which is not a good sign. Hutton, according to Canucks coach Travis Green, has not played very good hockey this season. Make sure bench him if you have not already done so.

5 Troy Stecher Active

Troy Stecher (undisclosed) returned to the lineup Tuesday against the Ducks, and he finished scoreless with a minus-1 rating, two shots on goal, a minor penalty and a hit across 16:33 of ice time. Stecher had been dealing with a knee injury for most of December, but he was able to return on New Year's Eve only to suffer an undisclosed injury after a hard hit against the Kings. He didn't appear to show any ill effects of his injuries in this one, finishing the game. If you normally depend upon him in deeper fantasy leagues, it appears safe to plug him back into the active lineup.

6 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega will be a healthy scratch on Tuesday night as the Vancouver Canucks visit the New York Islanders. Biega has just two assists in 15 games so far this season with the Canucks. He has just one goal at the NHL level, scored back in his rookie campaign in 2014-2015. Sitting alongside him in the press box will be forward Nikolay Goldobin and injured defenseman Erik Gudbranson.

7 Derrick Pouliot Active

Derrick Pouliot will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 24-year-old has been a disappointment since being selected eighth overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He has two goals and 11 points in 43 games this season. This will be the second straight game he watches from the press box. Alex Biega and Darren Archibald will also serve as healthy scratches in this one.

8 Erik Gudbranson Active

Erik Gudbranson (back) is set to return on Thursday. Gudbranson last played on Jan. 14. He has a goal and three points in 32 contests this season.

G 1 Jacob Markstrom Active

Jacob Markstrom will get the start in Friday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Markstrom comes into tonight's game having lost each of his last two starts. He watched as Anders Nilsson lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning last night. Markstrom has 15-17-5 record with a 2.75 goals-against-average and a .908 save percentage this season.