Chris Tanev | Defenseman | #8

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/20/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 195
Contract: view contract details
Chris Tanev (leg) won't play in Friday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Tanev played just 14 minutes in last night's game against the Lightning, and now we know why. He's considered day-to-day at this point. Tanev has two goals and 11 points in 38 games this season. The Canucks will also be without Brock Boeser (hand) on Friday night. Feb 9 - 7:08 PM
Source: Rick Dhaliwal on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
382911980002029.069
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010VAN29011000100015.000
2011VAN250221020000015.000
2012VAN382574100000120.100
2013VAN64611171280010265.092
2014VAN70218208120200153.038
2015VAN6941418-882101042.095
2016VAN5328103140000139.051
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 8@ TB1000-20000000.000
Feb 6@ FLA100010000000.000
Feb 3TB100012000001.000
Feb 1CHI100010000000.000
Jan 30COL103322000000.000
Jan 25BUF1000-10000002.000
Jan 23LA100020000000.000
Jan 21@ WPG1000-10000001.000
Jan 20@ EDM101100000000.000
Jan 14@ MIN101110000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Bo Horvat
3Nic Dowd
4Markus Granlund
5Brandon Sutter
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Loui Eriksson
3Sven Baertschi
4Reid Boucher
5Brendan Gaunce
6Darren Archibald
RW1Brock Boeser
2Thomas Vanek
3Sam Gagner
4Jake Virtanen
5Derek Dorsett
D1Alexander Edler
2Chris Tanev
3Michael Del Zotto
4Ben Hutton
5Troy Stecher
6Alex Biega
7Derrick Pouliot
8Erik Gudbranson
G1Jacob Markstrom
2Anders Nilsson
 

 