C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

Henrik Sedin lifted his point streak to four games with a goal during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Devils. The Canucks' Captain is now up to two goals and five points during the streak. His totals now stand at seven goals and 17 points in 26 games.

2 Brandon Sutter Active

Brandon Sutter extended his goal streak to three games with his tally during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. Sutter is now up to three goals and four points during the streak as well. For the season he has nine goals and 18 points in 32 games. A hot hand is a beautiful thing if your roster could use one.

3 Bo Horvat Active

Bo Horvat has eight points in 10 road games this season. The ninth overall pick in 2013, Horvat is showing the NHL why the Canucks gave up Cory Schneider for the ninth pick three seasons ago. He will soon take over from the Sedin twins as the face of the franchise as the 21-year-old has seven goals and 15 points in 22 games after a 40 point sophomore season last year.

4 Markus Granlund Active

Markus Granlund scored Vancouver's lone goal in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg on Thursday. Granlund has seven goals and 14 points in 34 games this season. Loui Eriksson assisted on the marker.

5 Michael Chaput Active

Michael Chaput has been summoned from the minors by Vancouver. He has accounted for 11 assists and 13 points in 10 games for the Utica Comets of the AHL this campaign. However, he has generated just eight points in 58 NHL appearances during his career.

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Daniel Sedin scored his 10th goal of the season during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. Sedin is now up to 21 points in 32 games this season, keeping him well on-pace with his career marks.

2 Sven Baertschi Active

Sven Baertschi scored a pair of goals and an assist in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Baertschi was a healthy scratch in last Sunday's game, but he responded with a solid individual performance. Unfortunately for the Canucks, they were unable to hold on to a 5-2 lead in the third period and they eventually lost in embarrassing fashion. Baertschi now has six goals and eight assists in 27 games. He had a solid night, but he's not worth adding in standard fantasy leagues.

3 Alex Burrows Active

Alex Burrows picked up a pair of helpers during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Dallas. His two assists gives him four points on the season, all in the last three games. Burrows' high watermark in points is 33 over the last five seasons, indicating that perhaps we shouldn't expect too many more outbursts.

4 Brendan Gaunce Active

Brendan Gaunce will tag in for Jayson Megna agaisnt the Flames on Friday. With 27 PIMs and 39 hits in 29 games this season, we know what we're getting with the 22-year-old Gaunce. If you're in need of physical play, go for it.

5 Anton Rodin Active

The wait is over Canucks fans, Anton Rodin is making his NHL debut tonight against the Flames. Originally drafted 53rd overall in 2009, the 26-year-old elected to play three seasons at home in Sweden for Brynas IF Gavle after giving AHL Chicago two seasons immediately following the draft. He could prove to be a spark for Vancouver's struggling offense.

RW 1 Loui Eriksson Active

Loui Eriksson picked up a couple of assists in a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. The two assists are Eriksson’s 299th and 300th career NHL assists. He was considered as being a great free-agent pickup for the Canucks but he has really struggled to form any sort of consistency with the Sedin twins, resulting in him now playing with Brandon Sutter and Markus Granlund. Eriksson now has 14 points in 31 games this season. Brandon Sutter, Luca Sbisa, Alex Burrows and Bo Horvat were the goalscorers for the Canucks in this contest.

2 Jannik Hansen Sidelined

Jannik Hansen sustained a lower-body injury during Thursday's game. We're tentatively listing Hansen as day-to-day, but there was no update after the contest on his status. He has five goals and nine points in 18 contests this season.

3 Derek Dorsett I.L.

Derek Dorsett, who will undergo cervical fusion surgery due to disc degeneration in his neck, has been dealing with this issue for five or six years. So if you're looking for a silver lining, maybe Dorsett will be feeling better than he has in a long time should he make a full recovery as the Canucks expect him to do. That being said, it's not yet known how long it will take him to recover from this procedure. He's in the second season of a four-year, $10.6 million deal.

4 Jayson Megna Active

Jayson Megna scored his first goal of the season in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars. Megna opened the scoring at the 5:01 mark of the first period. Bo Horvat registered the only assist. He finished the game with an even rating and three shots on goal in 16:04 of ice time. He's not worth adding in any fantasy formats.

5 Jack Skille Active

Jack Skille scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Skille opened the scoring at the 3:50 mark of the first period, and his second marker made it 5-1 in the third frame. The goals were his first two of the year. The 29-year-old has three points in 20 games and he won't have any fantasy value going forward. Jayson Megna (twice) and Erik Gudbranson also scored for Vancouver.

D 1 Alexander Edler Sidelined

Alexander Edler will undergo surgery for his fractured index finger. Edler will be out for the next four-to-six weeks. He has a goal and three points in 21 contests this season. While he obviously doesn't have much fantasy value in standard league, this is a big blow for the Canucks as he's been logging 23:42 minutes per game for them.

2 Ben Hutton Active

Ben Hutton has signed a two-year, $5.6 million deal with the Vancouver Canucks. Hutton has two goals and four points in 20 games this season. He's currently in the last season of his entry-level contract and would have become a restricted free agent this summer if not for this extension.

3 Chris Tanev Active

Chris Tanev (foot) is ready to rejoin the Canucks. Tanev has been out since Nov. 2. He has an assist in seven games this season.

4 Erik Gudbranson Sidelined

Erik Gudbranson will undergo wrist surgery to repair a torn ligament, and will be lost to the Vancouver Canucks for an unknown amount of time. The Canucks said they'll have a timeline for his return following his surgery. "Erik suffered ligament damage to his wrist this season that has affected his wrist function," GM Jim Benning said. "Continued treatment and rehabilitation have not improved his condition and Erik and our Canucks medical team believe that surgery offers the best long-term outcome and are confident in a full recovery." Gudbranson has posted a goal and six points with 18 PIMs, 44 blocks, and 66 hits.

5 Philip Larsen Sidelined

Philip Larsen (upper body) has been cleared to return to Vancouver. He was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and was in good spirits, according to coach Willie Desjardins. It's uncertain when he will be ready to return to the lineup, though.

6 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Canucks. Biega's been a healthy scratch in every game except one. He hasn't gotten in the lineup since Oct. 23. Joseph Labate will also be scratched tonight. Neither player has fantasy value.

7 Luca Sbisa Active

Luca Sbisa now has points in three of his last four games. All assists during the span. In fact, he's still searching for his first goal of the season. Through 26 games he has seven helpers.

8 Nikita Tryamkin Active

Nikita Tryamkin scored the only goal for the Canucks in a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. Tryamkin's point shot took a deflection off Kris Versteeg and ballooned over everyone and in behind Brian Elliot for the first goal of the game. Tryamkin stands at six feet and seven inches, with little offensive upside and no fantasy value moving forward. Jack Skille and Brendan Gaunce earned the assists on the Canucks' only goal.

9 Andrey Pedan Active

Andrey Pedan will be scratched against the Flames on Friday. The 23-year-old will have to continue to wait to make his season debut. Through 19 games with AHL Utica however he has just three points with 30 PIMs.

10 Troy Stecher Active

Troy Stecher is now the owner of his second two-point game in his young career. Stecher lifted his assists total to eight with the pair of he tallied, giving him nine points in just 23 games so far. Mighty impressive to say the least. The Canucks however fell to the Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime on Sunday.

G 1 Ryan Miller Active

Ryan Miller stopped 21 of 25 shots in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg Thursday night. This is the third time in Miller's last four starts where he's allowed at least four goals. He has a 7-10-1 record, 2.96 GAA, and .904 save percentage in 19 starts this season.