Anton Rodin | Winger | #17

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/21/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (53) / VAN
The wait is over Canucks fans, Anton Rodin is making his NHL debut tonight against the Flames.
Originally drafted 53rd overall in 2009, the 26-year-old elected to play three seasons at home in Sweden for Brynas IF Gavle after giving AHL Chicago two seasons immediately following the draft. He could prove to be a spark for Vancouver's struggling offense. Dec 23 - 6:30 PM
Source: Vancouver Canucks on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1000000000000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23@ CAL100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Brandon Sutter
3Bo Horvat
4Markus Granlund
5Michael Chaput
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Sven Baertschi
3Alex Burrows
4Brendan Gaunce
5Anton Rodin
RW1Loui Eriksson
2Jannik Hansen
3Derek Dorsett
4Jayson Megna
5Jack Skille
D1Alexander Edler
2Ben Hutton
3Chris Tanev
4Erik Gudbranson
5Philip Larsen
6Alex Biega
7Luca Sbisa
8Nikita Tryamkin
9Andrey Pedan
10Troy Stecher
G1Ryan Miller
2Jacob Markstrom
 

 