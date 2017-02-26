David Savard | Defenseman | #58

All Positions

C 1 Alexander Wennberg Sidelined

Alexander Wennberg won't play Tuesday because of an upper-body injury. Wennberg didn't practice Monday due to the ailment and he didn't make the trip to Montreal. Consider him day-to-day for now.

2 Nick Foligno Active

Nick Foligno has been skating between Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin for the past two practices. The trio is expected to be together for Wednesday's match against Buffalo. Alexander Wennberg is slated to play with Boone Jenner and Oliver Bjorkstrand.

3 Brandon Dubinsky Active

Brandon Dubinsky found the back of the net in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Dubinsky opened the scoring at the 5:35 mark of the first period, as he scored a beautiful breakaway goal on his backhand. Unfortunately for the Jackets, it's the only offense they'd be able to muster. Dubinsky has now recorded a point in four of his last five games after having just two points in his first 12 contests.

4 Lukas Sedlak I.L.

Lukas Sedlak (ankle) was on the ice with the Blues Jackets on Thursday. It was Sedlak's first practice since sustaining a high-ankle sprain. He hasn't been able to play since Oct. 21. His original timetable was four-to-six weeks, so we're entering the range when he would be projected to return.

5 Jordan Schroeder Active

Jordan Schroeder will play his first game with Columbus on Tuesday night. Schroeder started the season on injured reserve, spent some time as a healthy scratch and then went to the minors. He has notched 17 goals and 40 points in 144 career NHL contests.

6 Sam Vigneault I.L.

Sam Vigneault (finger) will begin the year as an injured/non-roster player. Vigneault suffered a broken finger during the preseason. He isn't expected to play this month because of the injury and could end up in the AHL once he's healthy.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

Columbus head coach John Tortorella loves the toughness that Artemi Panarin displays on the puck. "It’s something I didn’t know about him, how strong he is with it," Tortorella said. "I wasn’t sure if he was going to be a guy who is going to score goals and just hang out there and wait for the puck. He does his work." Panarin has scored twice in his last four games after scoring only once in his first 14 games. He has three goals and 13 points in 18 games and is a must-start.

2 Boone Jenner Active

Boone Jenner has been making up for lost time. Jenner didn't make his season debut until Oct. 21 due to a back injury and started slow once he was able to play. He's heated up with at least a point in each of his last four games though. He's up to two goals and six points in eight contests thanks to his current point streak. He kept it going with an assist on Monday.

3 Pierre-Luc Dubois Active

Pierre-Luc Dubois has been serving as a center lately and it seems to have helped his game. Dubois has heated up lately with a goal and three points in his last four contests. That comes after he went 11 straight games without a point. "The biggest thing that’s improved in his game is his legs are always moving now," Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. "That’s really helped him." Dubois is likely to continue to have significant high and low points as his rookie season progresses and he might continue to bounce around the lineup and change positions, but his long-term potential is very high.

4 Matt Calvert I.L.

Matt Calvert (upper body) is projected to miss three-to-four weeks. Calvert has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. He was injured in this past Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.

5 Markus Hannikainen Active

Markus Hannikainen is on a nice roll at the moment. The 24-year-old Finnish winger has registered four points in his last four games after not recording a single point in his first four contests. Hannikainen did not put up gaudy numbers in two separate stints in the AHL with Cleveland and Lake Erie, so this may be a bit of a mirage. That said, we would consider jumping on him while he's hot.

6 Tyler Motte Active

Tyler Motte will make his regular-season debut with Columbus on Monday night. Columbus will give Motte a look after calling him up in the morning. It's unclear who he will replace in the lineup, as Cam Atkinson is a game-time decision. Motte has five goals and seven points in seven AHL games this year. He has seven points in 33 career NHL contests.

RW 1 Cam Atkinson Active

Cam Atkinson's newly signed two-year contract includes a no-trade clause. Atkinson was given a full no-trade clause for the first two years of the deal, but after that it's a limited clause. Keep in mind that his seven-year, $41.125 million extension doesn't begin until 2018-19 so the clock hasn't started on that initial two-year period.

2 Oliver Bjorkstrand Active

Oliver Bjorkstrand found the back of the net in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Monday. Bjorkstrand is on a three-game point streak and has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five contests. He's up to five goals and 10 points in 15 games this season. This is shaping up to be his first full NHL season after he recorded 13 points in 26 games in 2016-17.

3 Sonny Milano Active

Sonny Milano will get back into the lineup on Tuesday against Montreal. Milano has been scratched for the last two games. In 15 matches this season, he has five goals and eight points.

4 Josh Anderson Active

Josh Anderson scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets. Anderson collected a loose puck behind the Jets' net before coming out front and beating Steve Mason with a wrister. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal and two hits in 16:23 of ice time. The winger has three goals and two assists in eight games this season. Cam Atkinson also found the back of the net for the Blue Jackets.

D 1 Zach Werenski Active

Zach Werenski scored his fifth goal of the season, which was the overtime winner, in a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Werenski had gone four games without a goal before Tuesday. With a bunch of space available to him in the Habs zone, the defenseman fired home an overtime winner past Charlie Lindgren to win the game for Columbus. Werenski now has five goals and 11 points in 19 games this season.

2 Seth Jones Active

Seth Jones has spent the Blue Jackets' last two games on the first power-play unit. Typically the Blue Jackets run four forwards and blueliner Zach Werenski, but their power play had been struggling so coach John Tortorella decided to mix things up. Cam Atkinson, Nick Foligno and Artemi Panarin are the three forwards that have remained on the top unit with Werenski and Jones while Alexander Wennberg isn't on either power-play line. Columbus is still 0-for-5 with the man advantage over its last two games, so these changes haven't led to immediate results, but Tortorella has liked what he's seen from the new units, so he might stick with them for now.

3 Jack Johnson Active

Jack Johnson is eager to get going this year after Columbus had a short playoff appearance on the heels of a superb regular season. "I want to win. I just finished my 10th year, and my 11th year I want to win," said Johnson. "I hope every guy is taking the summer seriously, training and getting ready because whether you finished first in the regular season or snuck into the playoffs, if you lose in game five of the first round that's just not enough. So I'm definitely chomping at the bit, excited for next season because I'm excited every year." The Blue Jackets defender also stated that the Brandon Saad trade was tough for him because they were close friends, but he is looking forward to having Artemi Panarin as a teammate. Additionally, Johnson liked the stability of having one partner on the back end, David Savard, for the entire campaign.

4 David Savard Active

The Columbus Blue Jackets will make David Savard a healthy scratch on Friday night. Savard is supposed to be one of Columbus' key figures on defense, but the coaching staff clearly isn't happy with his work. He has two goals, four assists and a minus-1 rating in 19 games this season. Gabriel Carlsson will take Savard's spot in the lineup. Scott Harrington will also watch the game from the press box.

5 Ryan Murray Active

Ryan Murray recorded an assist in the Blue Jackets' 5-1 win over Buffalo on Wednesday. Murray has a goal and three points in nine games this season. The second overall pick in 2012 hasn't developed as hoped and at the age of 24, he's not one of Columbus' top four defensemen. He's averaged 17:02 minutes per contest so far in 2017-18.

6 Scott Harrington Active

Scott Harrington (healthy scratch) will be a healthy scratch for the Columbus Blue Jackets against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Harrington has only played twice for Columbus this season. He'll be a scratch along with Sonny Milano on Saturday evening. Zac Dalpe is still day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

7 Gabriel Carlsson Active

Gabriel Carlsson will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Montreal. Carlsson has no goals and one assist in seven games this season. He's missed a good chunk of the season because of an upper-body injury. Scott Harrington will also watch the game from the press box, while Alexander Wennberg is out with an upper-body injury.

8 Markus Nutivaara Active

The Blue Jackets have liked what they've seen from Markus Nutivaara since he was summoned from the AHL last week. Nutivaara battled through a hip injury in the second half of the 2016-17 campaign, but he's past that now. "He looks more confident, can get us out of our end zone, he joins," Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. "He is a good player. He feels healthier and that has helped him. He has played better." He's been playing alongside Ryan Murray so far. Nutivaara might eventually develop into a defenseman that can chip in offensively, but for now he's only playing in a limited role as he has averaged 13:05 minutes through three games. With that in mind, he's not worth picking up in standard leagues.

G 1 Sergei Bobrovsky Active

Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start in Friday's game against the New York Rangers. He's won each of his last two starts and he's given up just one goal per game in each of those contests. Bobrovsky has 10-4-1 record with a 2.16 goals-against-average and a .928 save percentage this season.