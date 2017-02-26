Player Page

Roster

David Savard | Defenseman | #58

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/22/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 227
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 4 (94) / CLM
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Columbus Blue Jackets will make David Savard a healthy scratch on Friday night.
Savard is supposed to be one of Columbus' key figures on defense, but the coaching staff clearly isn't happy with his work. He has two goals, four assists and a minus-1 rating in 19 games this season. Gabriel Carlsson will take Savard's spot in the lineup. Scott Harrington will also watch the game from the press box. Nov 17 - 6:36 PM
Source: Aaron Portzline on Twitter
More David Savard Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
19246-1100000039.051
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011CLM3128100161300034.059
2012CLM4000-30000001.000
2013CLM70510152281300163.079
2014CLM8211253607137003112.098
2015CLM6542125-74514010122.033
2016CLM7461723334400020135.044
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 14@ MON1000-10000000.000
Nov 11@ DET101100000005.000
Nov 10CAR100010000001.000
Nov 7NAS100002000001.000
Nov 6@ NYR100002000000.000
Nov 4@ TB1000-20000002.000
Nov 2@ FLA101120000000.000
Oct 30BOS1101000000011.000
Oct 28@ STL1000-30000002.000
Oct 27WPG1000-12000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alexander Wennberg
2Nick Foligno
3Brandon Dubinsky
4Lukas Sedlak
5Jordan Schroeder
6Sam Vigneault
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Boone Jenner
3Pierre-Luc Dubois
4Matt Calvert
5Markus Hannikainen
6Tyler Motte
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Oliver Bjorkstrand
3Sonny Milano
4Josh Anderson
D1Zach Werenski
2Seth Jones
3Jack Johnson
4David Savard
5Ryan Murray
6Scott Harrington
7Gabriel Carlsson
8Markus Nutivaara
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
2Joonas Korpisalo
 

 