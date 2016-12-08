Derek Stepan | Center | #21

All Positions

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa jumped out to 2-0 and 3-1 leads in this game, but they weren't able to hold on for the win. Stepan scored both goals in the second period and they were huge, as he tied the game at three heading into the final 20 minutes. Stepan finished the game with a plus-1 rating, four shots on goal and three hits in 21:36 of ice time. The Rangers forward has nine goals and 28 points in 37 games. He's put up seven points during his four-game point streak.

2 Mika Zibanejad I.L.

Mika Zibanejad is looking for a mid-late January return from his broken fibula. Zibanejad broke his fibula on November 20 after starting the season off strong with 15 points in 18 games and the Rangers really miss his play at center. He is no longer in a walking boot or using crutches and that's a major step but it should still take some time before he is wheeling on the ice. He is a definite keeper in a lot of pools and should be the Rangers top pivot for a long time.

3 Kevin Hayes Active

After a hot start, Kevin Hayes has really struggled to get much of anything going recently. Hayes shot out of the gate with 18 points and a plus-17 rating through the opening 20 games, but he owns just five points and a minus-5 rating in his past 15 games. The Rangers are hoping the mini holiday break with allow him to recharge his batteries and jump start his production. Hayes and his teammates are back in action on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators.

4 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg had seven shots on goal Friday and impressed coach Alain Vigneault with his play. Lindberg has been a healthy scratch too many times but is in the lineup with injuries to Rick Nash, Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich. "I really liked Oscar’s line," Vigneault said as he played with Jesper Fast who had six shots on goal and Marek Hrivik. "They spent a lot of time in the other team’s end, got a lot of shots, and without a doubt, it was a team effort." Lindberg has only one assist in 14 games this season but he is coming off off-season hip surgery.

LW 1 Rick Nash Sidelined

Rick Nash (groin) will travel with the Rangers. New York hosts Ottawa on Tuesday night and Nash will not play in that contest. He will be with the team when they visit Arizona Thursday and Colorado on Saturday. Nash still hasn't skated, so it's unclear if he will return this week.

2 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider picked up two goals and an assist in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Kreider opened the scoring in the first period and his second goal cut Minnesota's lead to 6-4 at the time. The Rangers forward also helped set up Ryan McDonagh's goal in the middle frame. Kreider has 11 goals and 13 assists in 30 games this season. He's on pace to surpass the 60-point mark for the first time in his career. He's worth owning in most standard leagues.

3 Michael Grabner Active

Michael Grabner scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins. Grabner's goal cut the Penguins' lead to 3-2 in the third period, but that's as close as the Rangers would come to making it a game. He has 14 goals, five assists and a plus-18 rating in 34 games this season.

4 Matt Puempel Active

Matt Puempel found the back of the net in the Rangers' 7-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Puempel has two goals and no assists in 22 games this season. In 61 career games he now has eight points.

5 Jimmy Vesey Active

Jimmy Vesey and Mats Zuccarello were the first two shooters in SO overtime and both sunk their pucks as the New York Rangers beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 Saturday night. This game followed the same pattern as an earlier shootout contest. The Rangers took an early lead with Rick Nash’s first period score and that allowed the ultimately victorious team to play a little more relaxed than the Preds who tied the contest in the second. Notably, the same was true of the Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes contest. In both games, the first two skaters in the SO were successful denying a third round attempt.

6 Brandon Pirri Active

Brandon Pirri will be back in the lineup Tuesday night. Pirri has been scratched for the last two contests, but he is getting a chance to play again because of a groin injury to Rick Nash. He has potted six goals and 12 points in 32 games this campaign.

7 Marek Hrivik Active

Marek Hrivik is expected to draw into the Rangers' lineup on Tuesday. Hrivik was called up by the Rangers on Monday. He has eight goals and 17 points in 20 AHL games this season, but he'll probably end up on the Rangers' fourth line.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

Mats Zuccarello racked up three assists in a 7-4 loss to Minnesota on Friday night. He has contributed five helpers over a three-game point spree and has amassed 10 points in 12 contests this month. If there is one blemish over that span, it's that Zuccarello has recorded just one goal in that time.

2 J.T. Miller Active

J.T. Miller missed the final 8:56 of Sunday's contest, but he should be fine for Tuesday's game. Miller exited the contest after blocking a shot with his arm. Fortunately the X-rays were reportedly negative so he's projected to remain in the lineup. He has nine goals and 22 points in 30 games in 2016-17.

3 Jesper Fast Active

Jesper Fast scored in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Fast's goal was pretty nice, as he batted the puck into the net after it hit him in the chest near the Hawks net. The marker put an end to Fast's 17-game goalless drought. He has three goals and 10 assists in 31 games this season. Oscar Lindberg picked up the only assist.

4 Pavel Buchnevich Sidelined

Pavel Buchnevich (back) skated with his teammates Friday. He was sporting a non-contact jersey, as he attempts to recover from core and back issues. Buchenvich has been out of action since Nov. 12, but could on track to return in mid-to-late January.

D 1 Ryan McDonagh Active

Ryan McDonagh notched a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild. After a sluggish stretch in November, McDonagh has bounced back in December with seven points in 11 matches. He also has both of his goals this month.

2 Dan Girardi Active

Dan Girardi appears to be playing Saturday night. That means that his precautionary scratch will probably come on Sunday at Edmonton. If it works out like that then Adam Clendening could be facing the Oilers.

3 Kevin Klein Active

Kevin Klein is expected to draw back into the lineup on Saturday after being a healthy scratch Thursday. Rangers coach Alain Vigneault is hoping he'll see more urgency in Klein's game after being scratched. Adam Clendening will probably be taken out of the lineup to make room for Klein, though that wasn't confirmed.

4 Marc Staal Active

Marc Staal, scorer of goals. Staal picked up his third goal of the season during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. It was his second goal in three games. He has now just 37 career markers, so we'd just enjoy this mini-streak for what it is.

5 Nick Holden Active

Nick Holden scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 1-0 OT win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Neither team was able to find the back of the net during regulation, but it took Holden just 55 seconds to end it in the extra frame. Derek Stepan and Ryan McDonagh assisted on Holden's fourth goal of the season. Holden has 13 points in 29 games in 2016-17.

6 Adam Clendening Active

Adam Clendening will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators. Clendening has only suited up in nine games this season. The Rangers defenseman has three assists and a plus-4 rating in 2016-17. He shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

7 Steven Kampfer Active

Steven Kampfer has been dealt to the New York Rangers. He cleared waivers on Monday, but stayed with the Panthers until he was moved, along with a conditional seventh-round pick, in exchange for Dylan McIlrath. Kampfer has 23 points in 134 career NHL appearances.

8 Brady Skjei Active

Brady Skjei will get into the lineup on Tuesday. He was scratched last Friday. Adam Clendening will head to the press box instead against Ottawa. Skjei has one goal and 14 assists in 35 games this year.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Sidelined

Henrik Lundqvist missed Tuesday's morning skate because of the flu. He isn't expected to start against Ottawa as a result, so Antti Raanta will get the nod instead.