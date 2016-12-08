Player Page

Derek Stepan | Center | #21

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/18/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 196
College: Wisconsin
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (51) / NYR
Contract: view contract details
Derek Stepan scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.
Ottawa jumped out to 2-0 and 3-1 leads in this game, but they weren't able to hold on for the win. Stepan scored both goals in the second period and they were huge, as he tied the game at three heading into the final 20 minutes. Stepan finished the game with a plus-1 rating, four shots on goal and three hits in 21:36 of ice time. The Rangers forward has nine goals and 28 points in 37 games. He's put up seven points during his four-game point streak. Dec 27 - 10:47 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
367192611100610183.084
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010NYR8221244582037003166.127
2011NYR821734511422412004169.101
2012NYR48182644251246136108.167
2013NYR821740571218513032199.085
2014NYR68163955262237233155.103
2015NYR7222315352059305192.115
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23MIN112320000004.250
Dec 20@ PIT101100000002.000
Dec 18NJ110100000003.333
Dec 17@ NAS100000000004.000
Dec 15@ DAL100010000005.000
Dec 13CHI100000000000.000
Dec 11NJ101120000002.000
Dec 9@ CHI101110000005.000
Dec 8@ WPG1011-10010000.000
Dec 6@ NYI100010000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Mika Zibanejad
3Kevin Hayes
4Oscar Lindberg
LW1Rick Nash
2Chris Kreider
3Michael Grabner
4Matt Puempel
5Jimmy Vesey
6Brandon Pirri
7Marek Hrivik
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Jesper Fast
4Pavel Buchnevich
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Dan Girardi
3Kevin Klein
4Marc Staal
5Nick Holden
6Adam Clendening
7Steven Kampfer
8Brady Skjei
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Antti Raanta
 

 