Taylor Hall | Winger | #9

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/14/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 201
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (1) / EDM
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Taylor Hall will miss Thursday's game against Washington with a lower-body injury.
He is listed as day-to-day. The Devils say the injury is not related to knee surgery he underwent back in November. Hall has 23 points, including 15 assists, in 27 games this campaign. Dec 28 - 12:35 PM
Source: New Jersey Devils on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2781523-684300285.094
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010EDM65222042-92783004186.118
2011EDM61272653-336138007207.130
2012EDM45163450533410004154.104
2013EDM75275380-1544710011250.108
2014EDM53142438-14033000158.089
2015EDM82263965-45448006286.091
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 27PIT101100000000.000
Dec 23@ PIT101100000001.000
Dec 22PHI101110000000.000
Dec 20NAS1000-20000003.000
Dec 18@ NYR100000000005.000
Dec 17@ OTT1000-10000004.000
Dec 15@ STL1000-20000002.000
Dec 11@ NYR1000-12000002.000
Dec 9STL101100000000.000
Dec 8@ MON1112-10100003.333

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Adam Henrique
2Travis Zajac
3Pavel Zacha
4Vernon Fiddler
5Jacob Josefson
6Marc Savard
LW1Taylor Hall
2Mike Cammalleri
3Miles Wood
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2Beau Bennett
3P. A. Parenteau
4Devante Smith-Pelly
5Sergey Kalinin
D1Andy Greene
2Damon Severson
3John Moore
4Ben Lovejoy
5Jon Merrill
6Steven Santini
7Kyle Quincey
8Yohann Auvitu
G1Cory Schneider
2Keith Kinkaid
 

 