Marcus Kruger | Center | #16

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/27/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 186
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 5 (149) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Marcus Kruger will be out week-to-week with an upper body injury.
That's a tough blow to the Blackhawks who are short on quality depth down the middle. Hopefully he won't be lost for more than January. Kruger has 10 points in 39 games this season. Dec 31 - 3:12 PM
Source: Eric Lear on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3928105180000043.047
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010CHI7000-44000007.000
2011CHI719172611220300189.101
2012CHI4749133240200250.080
2013CHI81820286360001296.083
2014CHI8171017-53200001126.056
2015CHI41044-5240000050.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 30@ CAR100000000000.000
Dec 29@ NAS1000-10000002.000
Dec 27WPG1000-10000000.000
Dec 23COL1000-10000001.000
Dec 20OTT1000-10000002.000
Dec 18SJ1000-10000002.000
Dec 17@ STL102210000004.000
Dec 15@ NYI1011-10000001.000
Dec 13@ NYR100000000002.000
Dec 11DAL100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Marcus Kruger
4Vince Hinostroza
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Tyler Motte
3Andrew Desjardins
4Dennis Rasmussen
RW1Patrick Kane
2Marian Hossa
3Richard Panik
4Ryan Hartman
5Jordin Tootoo
6Tanner Kero
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Brian Campbell
4Niklas Hjalmarsson
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Michal Kempny
7Michal Rozsival
8Gustav Forsling
G1Corey Crawford
2Scott Darling
 

 