Player Page

Roster

Brian Dumoulin | Defenseman | #8

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/6/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 207
College: Boston College
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (51) / CAR
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Brian Dumoulin will be out of action for six-to-eight weeks due to a broken jaw.
He will have surgery to repair the damage. Dumoulin exited Tuesday's game against New Jersey late in the third period after he was struck on the side of the face by the puck. Dec 28 - 11:28 AM
Source: Dave Molinari on Twitter
More Brian Dumoulin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
35077-8100200045.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013PIT601114000003.000
2014PIT810102000004.250
2015PIT7901616111400000101.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 27@ NJ100020000001.000
Dec 23NJ1000-10000000.000
Dec 22@ CLM1000-30000000.000
Dec 20NYR101100010001.000
Dec 17@ TOR100000000001.000
Dec 16LA1000-10000001.000
Dec 14BOS1011-20010000.000
Dec 12ARI100010000002.000
Dec 10@ TB101110000001.000
Dec 8@ FLA100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Eric Fehr
4Conor Sheary
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
D1Kris Letang
2Olli Maatta
3Brian Dumoulin
4Trevor Daley
5Justin Schultz
6Steven Oleksy
7Derrick Pouliot
8Ian Cole
9Chad Ruhwedel
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Matt Murray
 

 