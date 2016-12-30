Player Page

Tyler Seguin | Center | #91

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/31/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (2) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Tyler Seguin is dealing with an illness.
He is listed as questionable for Tuesday's match against Minnesota as a result. Seguin has accounted for 16 goals and 45 points in 48 games this season. Jan 23 - 1:22 PM
Source: Mark Stepneski on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
48162945-1516711001172.093
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010BOS74111122-41812000131.084
2011BOS812938673430510007242.120
2012BOS48161632231642002161.099
2013DAL8037478416181114008294.126
2014DAL71374077-1201316005280.132
2015DAL72334073216717006278.119
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 21WAS101100010007.000
Jan 19@ NYI1000-20000005.000
Jan 17@ NYR1011-12010004.000
Jan 16@ BUF1000-20000000.000
Jan 14MIN1112-20010006.167
Jan 12DET100000000001.000
Jan 10@ ANA1000-10000005.000
Jan 9@ LA111210000007.143
Jan 7@ STL100000000001.000
Jan 4MON110110000004.250

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Seguin
2Jason Spezza
3Cody Eakin
4Radek Faksa
5Devin Shore
LW1Jamie Benn
2Patrick Sharp
3Antoine Roussel
4Mattias Janmark
RW1Jiri Hudler
2Ales Hemsky
3Patrick Eaves
4Lauri Korpikoski
5Brett Ritchie
6Curtis McKenzie
D1John Klingberg
2Dan Hamhuis
3Johnny Oduya
4Stephen Johns
5Esa Lindell
6Jordie Benn
7Patrik Nemeth
8Julius Honka
9Jamie Oleksiak
G1Antti Niemi
2Kari Lehtonen
 

 