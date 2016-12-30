Tyler Seguin | Center | #91

All Positions

C 1 Tyler Seguin Sidelined

Tyler Seguin is dealing with an illness. He is listed as questionable for Tuesday's match against Minnesota as a result. Seguin has accounted for 16 goals and 45 points in 48 games this season.

2 Jason Spezza Active

Jason Spezza hasn't been getting much ice time lately. Spezza has logged between 12:44 and 14:24 minutes in his last four contests. That's in stark contrast to the six games that preceded that where he was on the ice for over 17 minutes in every contest. He hasn't been on a consistent line recently either, although his most common linemates over his last three games have been Jiri Hudler and Tyler Seguin. He's also still getting plenty of power-play time despite his dip in overall minutes. For now this is just something to monitor, but obviously if his role with the team has declined in a more permanent sense then his fantasy value will dip accordingly.

3 Cody Eakin Active

Cody Eakin had a Gordie Howe hat trick in Tuesday's win over the Rangers. He fought New York's Chris Kreider, scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in his first game versus the Rangers since he was suspended for running over Henrik Lundqvist.

4 Radek Faksa Sidelined

Radek Faksa (lower body) will miss at least the next two games. The Stars will see how Faksa feels after the All-Star break after he suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday.

5 Devin Shore Active

Devin Shore has four points in his last four games. Shore has seven goals and 18 points in 44 contests this season. That's a pretty solid start for the rookie forward, but of course it hasn't made any headlines with this season's crop. Among this season's rookies that's only good for a three-way tie for 14th place.

LW 1 Jamie Benn Active

Jamie Benn sustained a broken nose in Saturday night's game against Washington. The good news is that after he sustained the break he returned to action with a visor on. It looks like Benn will be able to continue playing with the injury, although it may slightly impact his effectiveness.

2 Patrick Sharp Active

Patrick Sharp netted two goals in the Stars' 7-6 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, He has having his best stretch of the season in January with seven points in eight games. Sharp has generated just nine points in 20 matches this season and could be on the trading block if Dallas doesn't turn it around.

3 Antoine Roussel Active

Antoine Roussel was back in the lineup on Wednesday night. He logged 17:00 of ice time against Montreal after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Roussel had two shots and three hits in his return.

4 Mattias Janmark I.L.

There's an 80 percent chance that Mattias Janmark will make a full recovery from his knee injury. The Stars announced that the injury will keep him out for five to six months. The 23-year-old has Osteochondritis dissecans, which is genetic. "What happened with Mattias is he had a small segment, approximately 21 millimeters by 11 millimeters, that became displaced and is locked in his knee," Stars GM Jim Nill said. "It's the bone and the cartilage, they both came off together." Nill added that Janmark could still return to action this season.

RW 1 Jiri Hudler Active

Jiri Hudler and Lauri Korpikoski will be scratched against the Capitals on Saturday. Hudler has posted just seven points in 22 games so far this season. Korpikoski meanwhile has picked up six goals and 17 points in 46 games thus far.

2 Ales Hemsky I.L.

Ales Hemsky underwent hip surgery Monday morning. He is projected to be sidelined for five-to-six months. Hemsky was hurt during the World Cup of Hockey and managed to play in just one game this season before he got re-injured. This timetable will keep him on the shelf for most of the 2016-17 campaign.

3 Patrick Eaves Active

Patrick Eaves scored one goal and had an assist Saturday night as the Stars lost a 4-3 contest to the Capitals. Eaves goal at the 6:47 mark of the second gave the Stars a 2-1 lead over the Caps and his assist to Jamie Benn at 15:59 in that period seemed to provide a little insurance. It would prove to be insufficient as the Capital scored three unanswered goals. Eaves now has 17 goals and 13 assists for the season.

4 Lauri Korpikoski Active

Lauri Korpikoski doesn't have any fantasy value, but coach Lindy Ruff appreciates having him on the roster. "Here's a guy that nine times out of 10 will go out and play the game the right way, get in the right place," Ruff said. "He's a bigger body (6-1, 193) that can kill penalties. We can use him in tougher defensive situations, where if somebody's been struggling, you can put him on the ice. He's an all-around player." He contributed his 10th point in 34 games Friday against Los Angeles, with an assist. Korpikoski hasn't scored a goal since he scored three in a row from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13.

5 Brett Ritchie Active

Brett Ritchie will be reinserted to the Stars' lineup on Saturday against the Capitals. The 23-year-old is having a nice season for himself thus far through 45 games. Ritchie has posted nine goals and 14 points along with 23 PIMs and 82 hits.

6 Curtis McKenzie Active

Curtis McKenzie will be in the lineup on Saturday against the Capitals. The 25-year-old is having a nice season for himself through 28 games, posting eight points along with 42 PIMs and 53 hits. This will be his second game of the 2017 portion of the calendar, however.

D 1 John Klingberg Active

John Klingberg finished the game a minus-2 rating in a 3-0 loss to the New York Islanders. Klingberg will be on the wrong end of highlight reels tonight after John Tavares made him look silly on his first goal of the game. Klingberg is on pace for 46 points this season, which would represent a drop of 12 points compared to last season. The Stars are struggling mightily so it is only normal to see one of their best players struggling as well. If the Stars hope to turn their season around, Klingberg will have to pick up his game.

2 Dan Hamhuis Active

Dan Hamhuis picked up his seventh point of the season during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers. Through 27 games now the veteran defender has seven helpers. With just 55 career goals in 899 games, we wouldn't expect much unfortunately.

3 Johnny Oduya I.L.

Johnny Oduya is expected to be sidelined for two-to-four weeks with an ankle injury. He was quietly moved to injured reserve on Thursday, according to CapFriendly. Oduya was hurt in Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers.

4 Stephen Johns Active

Stephen Johns, Patrik Nemeth, and Curtis McKenzie were made late scratches agianst the Blues on Saturday. Of the three it's Johns whose made the biggest impact on the stat sheet. He's posted seven points and 19 PIMs along with 50 blocks and 78 hits across 28 games.

5 Esa Lindell Active

Esa Lindell scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 OT win to the Los Angeles Kings. Lindell found the back of the net just 1:07 into the extra frame. He finished the game with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and two hits in 21:14 of ice time. Lindell has three goals and three assists in 26 games this season. He's not worth owning in any fantasy format. Tyler Seguin and Radek Faksa also scored for the Stars tonight.

6 Jordie Benn Active

Jordie Benn scored his second goal of the season during Saturday's 3-1 win over the flyers. The tally gives him nine points on the season, and three points over his last three games. Could he be heating up? Not likely. Benn has crossed the 20-point plateau just once.

7 Patrik Nemeth Active

Patrik Nemeth suited up in Thursday's match against the New York Islanders. It was the first time he played in consecutive games with Dallas since Nov. 21. He logged 11:23 of ice time Thursday night and posted three shots in a 3-0 loss. Nemeth has zero points in 18 NHL appearances this season.

8 Julius Honka Active

The Stars want Julius Honka to "watch a couple of games" before returning to their blue line, according to coach Lindy Ruff. Dallas plays just twice more before the All-Star break kicks in on Friday the 26th after tonight against Washington. They'll host Minnesota on Tuesday and Buffalo on Thursday, so it appears he may not play until the break is over.

9 Jamie Oleksiak Sidelined

Jamie Oleksiak (hand) is expected to miss the next three-to-six weeks. In other words, the original hope that Oleksiak would only be out for a couple weeks proved to be overly optimistic. He has five goals and six points in 20 games this season.

G 1 Antti Niemi Active

Antti Niemi was pulled in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the New York Rangers. Niemi and the Stars entered the third period with a 7-3 lead, but they watched as New York quickly cut the lead to 7-6. After the Rangers' sixth goal, Stars head coach Lindy Ruff decided it was time for him to yank Niemi for Kari Lehtonen. The Stars nearly allowed the Rangers to tie the game on several occasions, but they were ultimately able to hang on. Niemi, who still got the win, has a 10-7-4 record with a 3.16 goals-against-average and a .902 save percentage in 2016-17.