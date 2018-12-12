Brett Connolly | Winger | #10

All Positions

C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom picked up a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Backstrom opened the scoring with a power-play goal late in the first period, but Toronto's Nazem Kadri managed to tie the game less than a minute later. The Caps forward also assisted on Matt Niskanen's third-period tally. The 31-year-old has 13 goals and 51 points in 49 games this season. Backstrom is on a three-game point streak. He's accumulated five points during that three-game stretch. The Capitals have dropped seven games in a row.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner and collected an assist in a 4-3 overtime win against the Avalanche on Thursday night. Kuznetsov scored his first of the night in the second period, giving his team a 2-1 lead. He helped double the lead early in the third period on Niskanen’s goal, picking up the secondary assist on the play. The Avalanche however rallied back, and the 26-year old center decided to end the game with his second goal of the night. In 48 games this season, Kuznetsov now has 12 goals and 48 points.

3 Nic Dowd Active

Nic Dowd won't dress on Monday night against the St. Louis Blues. Dowd has been a solid bottom-six contributor this season, netting four goals and 13 points in 36 games this season. Dmitrij Jaskin and Jonas Siegenthaler will also sit.

4 Lars Eller Active

Lars Eller (lower body) will be back in the lineup on Tuesday against Vancouver. Eller will skate between Dmitrij Jaskin and Brett Connolly in the contest.

5 Chandler Stephenson Active

Chandler Stephenson practiced on the top line with Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson on Thursday. Alex Ovechkin will miss Friday's contest as he has been suspended one game for missing the All-Star game so it appears that Stephenson will get the new assignment. He makes a good inexpensive play in DFS on Friday only. Stephenson doesn't have a great track record with only five goals and 10 points in 46 games as he had only one assist in 11 January games.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

Alex Ovechkin moved ahead of Sergei Fedorov for the most NHL points by a Russia-born player on Tuesday night. Ovechkin earned an assist on a goal by T.J. Oshie in a 3-2 win over Vancouver to achieve the milestone point. He has amassed 1,180 points (644 goals, 536 assists) in 1,055 regular-season games. Fedorov had 1,179 points (483 goals, 696 assists) in 1,248 regular-season contests. "I talked to [Fedorov] and said it's a huge honor," Ovechkin said. "Obviously, we have a very good relationship and I'm pretty sure he's pretty happy for me that I beat him." He also thanked his family and teammates for helping him get to this point.

2 Jakub Vrana Active

Jakub Vrana scored a goal and assisted on another in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Vrana started off his night with the secondary assist on Brett Connolly's 10th goal of the season, before getting the winner midway through the final frame when he banked the puck in off of Jacob Markstrom from behind the net. The two-point night brings Vrana to 16 goals and 31 points in 53 games this season. T.J. Oshie also scored in the win.

3 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly scored two goals and added an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers on Saturday night. The third line provided most of the Capitals scoring in this contest, but it was not enough to earn the victory against Florida. Kuznetsov was the only top-six forward to score for Washington, tying the game at 4-4 late in the third period. However, with three seconds remaining in regulation, Connolly took a slashing penalty, giving the Panthers nearly a full two minutes of powerplay time to start the overtime period. His offensive outburst was partially tarnished by that penalty, as the Panthers ended the game will the 26-year old was still sitting in the box. He has however amassed 12 goals and 29 points this season.

4 Andre Burakovsky Active

With his name swirling around in the rumor mill regarding the NHL trade deadline, Andre Burakovsky wants to remain a Washington Capital. "There’s always going to be a lot of talking, but I’m not focusing on it," Burakovsky, 23, said. "If it happens, it happens. If I stay here like I want to, then I’m really happy about that... Of course I want to stay here. I love D.C., I love my teammates, I love the coaches, trainers, the organization, the fans, everything. For me, I have no plans to move." Burakovsky has six goals and 12 points in 46 games and has only one goal in his last 18 contests. The former first round pick is still highly thought of at the age 23 (24 on Saturday) and could perform a lot better with a change of scenery.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Active

T.J. Oshie registered two assists in a 6-3 loss to Toronto Wednesday night. Oshie is entering the break on a three-game point streak. He has 15 goals and 28 points in 39 games in 2018-19.

2 Tom Wilson Active

Tom Wilson has admitted that the suspensions have gotten to him. Wilson said there are times he'd rather not make a hit for fear of it being illegal. He still has 54 hits in 19 games, so clearly he hasn't stopped being a physical presence though. At the end of the day, Wilson needs to learn to stay on the right side of the law as far as avoiding suspendable hits goes, especially given his status as a repeat offender. He might pass on some hits that he could have gotten away with while he figures things out, but this might be better for him in the long run. In the meantime, he's having a great season offensively with 11 goals and 19 points in 19 games.

3 Dmitrij Jaskin Active

Dmitrij Jaskin will be a healthy scratch Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Nic Dowd will be the other forward scratch, while a scheduled night off will make Brooks Orpik the healthy scratch on the blueline.

4 Devante Smith-Pelly Active

Devante Smith-Pelly will be a healthy scratch on Saturday night as the Capitals take on the Panthers at home. Smith-Pelly, who has occasionally served as a healthy scratch this season will sit in the press box alongside Chandler Stephenson and Madison Bowey. Nic Dowd draws back into the lineup in his place.

5 Travis Boyd Active

Travis Boyd is projected to be a healthy scratch Friday night. Boyd had two assists in Washington's previous three games. He's up to four goals and 15 points in 30 contests in 2018-19.

D 1 John Carlson Active

John Carlson led the Capitals with four shots on goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Boston. Alex Ovechkin was the only forward to register three shots on target in the contest. Carlson and Ovechkin both topped 24 minutes of playing time in Sunday's defeat.

2 Matt Niskanen Active

Matt Niskanen had a goal and an assist Sunday. The defenseman had gone without a point in his last six games but had a big game in a 8-5 loss to Chicago. Niskanen has six goals and 18 points this season in 46 games this season.

3 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov (upper body) is in the lineup on Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Orlov suffered an upper-body injury on Thursday night against the Boston Bruins but it was severe enough to keep him out of the lineup tonight.

4 Michal Kempny Active

Michal Kempny had an assist in a 6-3 loss to Toronto on Wednesday. Kempny ended his eight-game point drought. The defenseman has five goals and 16 points in 47 games in 2018-19. He's also plus-20, which is the best rating on the Capitals.

5 Brooks Orpik Active

Brooks Orpik will play in his 1,000th NHL game Monday. That's quite an accomplishment for the 38-year-old who was the Penguins first round pick way back in 2000. The signing of Orpik by Washington gave the team a veteran and winning presence. "He’s been the biggest reason, in terms of players, that we’ve been able to change the culture here into a championship level culture and team," goaltender Braden Holtby said. "He pushed our guys the right way. He’s the guy that has the respect of everyone, very intelligent and not afraid to speak up when he knows what’s best for the team. . . .That’s just his off-ice. His on-ice, the way he plays, he plays so hard and pushes our other guys to play that hard style of game because you’re seeing him do it at his age and what he’s had to go through with his body. It’s pretty inspiring." Orpik missed 27 games earlier in the season after knee surgery. He has a goal and two assists in 17 games this season and has 17 career goals in 999 games.

6 Christian Djoos Active

Christian Djoos (leg) has completed his conditioning stint. Djoos won't make his return to Washington's lineup on Thursday, but he's expected to be available for Saturday's game. He has four assists in 28 games with the Capitals this season.

7 Madison Bowey Active

Madison Bowey scored his first career NHL goal Saturday. It was in his 78th NHL game so you know the defenseman is not going to win you any scoring titles. Bowey has six points and 38 penalty minutes in 27 games this season.

8 Jonas Siegenthaler Active

Jonas Siegenthaler will return to the AHL's Hershey Bears. Siegenthaler has four assists in 25 games with Washington this season. He also has two assists in 14 contests in 2018-19.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Braden Holtby allowed five goals on 31 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers on Saturday night. The 29-year old goaltender struggled against the Panthers, as he allowed two goals in the first period and five in total on 31 shots. With a late second period goal by Eller to cut the deficit to 3-2, Holtby allowed a goal just seven seconds into the third period to give the Panthers another two goal lead. His teammates however fought back and forced overtime, but it wasn’t enough to earn the win. Holtby’s record is now 19-13-4 and he owns a 3.07 GAA and a .906 save percentage this season.