NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Player Page

Roster

Brett Connolly | Winger | #10

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/2/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 195
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (6) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Brett Connolly scored two goals and added an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers on Saturday night.
The third line provided most of the Capitals scoring in this contest, but it was not enough to earn the victory against Florida. Kuznetsov was the only top-six forward to score for Washington, tying the game at 4-4 late in the third period. However, with three seconds remaining in regulation, Connolly took a slashing penalty, giving the Panthers nearly a full two minutes of powerplay time to start the overtime period. His offensive outburst was partially tarnished by that penalty, as the Panthers ended the game will the 26-year old was still sitting in the box. He has however amassed 12 goals and 29 points this season. Feb 9 - 11:05 PM
More Brett Connolly Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
541016262121100384.119
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011TB 6841115-9301200294.043
2012TB 5101-301000010.100
2013TB 11101-540000112.083
2014BOS55125173482100283.145
2015BOS7191625-1202300295.095
2016WAS661582320401000381.185
2017WAS70151227-6304100267.224
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 7COL1000-10000001.000
Feb 5VAN110110000002.500
Feb 3BOS1000-10000001.000
Feb 1CAL100010000002.000
Jan 23@ TOR1000-30000001.000
Jan 22SJ100000000003.000
Jan 20@ CHI1011-10000000.000
Jan 18NYI100000000001.000
Jan 15@ NAS100000000000.000
Jan 14STL1000-10000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Nic Dowd
4Lars Eller
5Chandler Stephenson
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Jakub Vrana
3Brett Connolly
4Andre Burakovsky
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Tom Wilson
3Dmitrij Jaskin
4Devante Smith-Pelly
5Travis Boyd
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Dmitry Orlov
4Michal Kempny
5Brooks Orpik
6Christian Djoos
7Madison Bowey
8Jonas Siegenthaler
G1Braden Holtby
2Pheonix Copley
 

 