Alexander Burmistrov | Winger | #91

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Mark Scheifele Active

Mark Scheifele scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. He snapped a six-game goalless drought in the process. Scheifele's goal at the 14:48 mark of the opening period gave the Jets a 2-0 lead at the time. The Jets forward has 15 goals and 32 points in 34 games this season. Blake Wheeler and Drew Stafford also found the back of the net for Winnipeg.

2 Bryan Little Active

Bryan Little is riding a hot hand in Winnipeg. Little picked up his sixth goal of the season during Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets. He has 12 points in 15 thus far.

3 Marko Dano I.L.

Marko Dano will miss eight weeks with a lower body injury. The kid just can't catch a break. Dano has already played more games with Winnipeg than he did with Chicago and Columbus, so this injury especially hurts. With three goals and 10 points along with 63 hits, hopefully he'll be able to return to action in time to assist in the playoff push in early March.

4 Adam Lowry Active

Adam Lowry snapped an eight-game pointless skid Thursday night. He scored his seventh goal in a 4-3 shootout win over Florida. Lowry had seven goals in 74 matches last season and now he has that total after just 33 contests.

5 Kyle Connor Active

Kyle Connor has been sent to the minors. Connor has a goal and four points in 19 games this season. He was a healthy scratch in the Jets' last five games, so this doesn't come as a major surprise.

6 Andrew Copp Active

The Winnipeg Jets have called up Andrew Copp. Copp was sent to the minors less than a week ago. He has four goals and seven points in 25 games with Winnipeg this season.

7 Nic Petan Active

Nic Petan (lower body) has been activated from injured reserve and he will be back in the lineup Tuesday night. The BC native will get to play his first NHL game in Vancouver in his return to the lineup. He is projected to play between Marko Dano and Drew Stafford on the third line. In 13 games this year, Petan has one goal and six assists.

LW 1 Nikolaj Ehlers Active

Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals and registered an assist in Winnipeg's 4-1 win over Vancouver Thursday night. That's the second time in the span of three games that Ehlers has scored two goals. He's up to nine goals and 29 points in 36 contests in 2016-17. Patrik Laine and Bryan Little also found the back of the net for Winnipeg.

2 Mathieu Perreault Active

Mathieu Perreault briefly left Thursday's game against Columbus after blocking a shot with his right leg. He managed to return and finish the contest with a late power-play goal. Perreault has three goals and eight points in 24 games this season, but five of those points have come in the last seven matches.

3 Shawn Matthias Active

Shawn Matthias and Nikolaj Ehlers scored the only two goals for Winnipeg in a 6-2 to the New York Islanders Saturday night. Notably, both Matthias’ and Ehlers' goals came late in their respective periods. Mathias scored a shorthanded goal 30 seconds from the end of the second with Ehlers finding the back of the net at the 16:55 mark of the third during a power play.

RW 1 Blake Wheeler Active

Blake Wheeler is riding a six-game point streak with his pair of helpers during Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets. Wheeler now has three goals and seven points during the streak, giving him 11 goal and 29 points in 38 points so far.

2 Patrik Laine Active

Amid the holiday season, Patrik Laine has separated himself from rest of the rookie pack. The proverbial second coming of Teemu Selanne for Winnipeg and Finland alike, Laine leads all rookies with 19 goals and 30 points thus far. He also ranks among the league's best with seven power play markers, sitting just two behind Sidney Crosby for the lead. While Laine will likely not continue to shoot at a 19.6% clip, who among us would be shocked to see 40 goals on his ledger by season's end at this point?

3 Drew Stafford Active

Draw Stafford scored his first goal of the season during Sunday's 3-0 win over the Predators. It's been a trial of season for the veteran forward thus far, who played in just his ninth game of the campaign. But he finally got off the proverbial schneid with a wrap-around goal, and what turned out to be the eventual winning goal. Stafford now has three points thus far.

4 Joel Armia Active

Joel Armia will return to action on Thursday against the Canucks. Armia is expected to skate to the left of Adam Lowry and Shawn Matthias. The young forward has posted four points in 10 games this season.

5 Chris Thorburn Active

Chris Thornburn and Mark Stuart will be scratched against the Islanders on Saturday. Through 29 games this season the rugged winger has three points with 46 hits and 65 PIMs. Not too shabby if your pool rewards his services.

D 1 Dustin Byfuglien Active

Dustin Byfuglien put up another point for the Jets as they fell to the Blue Jackets 5-3 on Thursday night. The big defender now has 19 points and 23 points in 38 games so far this season. It may not be quite the production expected of him, but Byfuglien is well on his way to his sixth 40+ point season.

2 Tyler Myers I.L.

Tyler Myers (lower body) has plateaued in his recovery, according to coach Paul Maurice. He isn't ready to get back on the ice as a result, so he will have to wait a little longer to prepare to return from a lower-body injury. Myers has been absent for the last 16 games.

3 Toby Enstrom Active

Toby Enstrom took three minor penalties in Thursday's game against Florida. The Panthers scored on each power play during the second period to take a 3-2 lead into the third. Enstrom came close to wearing goat's horns, but the Jets managed to rally and win the shootout to prevent that from happening.

4 Josh Morrissey Active

According to Jets head coach Paul Maurice, Josh Morrissey has been "spectacular" this season. That doesn't make him relevant in most fantasy leagues, but he's been an extremely useful player for the Jets in 2016-17. The 21-year-old has one goal, three assists, a plus-4 rating, 16 penalty minutes and 31 shots on goal, while averaging 18:23 of ice time.

5 Mark Stuart Active

Mark Stuart will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. The 32-year-old has now been scratched in 12 consecutive games. He hasn't suited up since Nov. 29. Stuart has no points and a plus-1 rating in 10 games this season. Chris Thorburn and Andrew Copp will also watch from the press box.

6 Ben Chiarot Active

Ben Chiarot will be scratched against Dallas on Thursday night. Chiarot has seen just under 12 minutes a night through five games of action without making a mark in the scoring sheet, so we'd let him sit on the waiver wire.

7 Paul Postma Active

Paul Postma will be scratched against the Oilers on Sunday. Through 25 games this season the veteran defender has five helpers with 14 hits and 17 blocks.

8 Jacob Trouba Active

Jacob Trouba has been playing an important role as a shutdown defenseman for the Jets. Only Dustin Byfuglien is logging more minutes per game than Trouba's 23:40. "He wanted to keep his game real simple and not force it too early," said Jets head coach Paul Maurice. "He got into a good rhythm and he's playing good minutes now and he's starting to find those places where he can jump in (on the rush) and we certainly encourage that." The 22-year-old has put up a respectable nine points in 23 games this season.

G 1 Connor Hellebuyck Active

Connor Hellebuyck gave up four goals on 15 shots while Michael Hutchinson gave up two on nine as the Winnipeg Jets were pummeled by the New York Islanders Saturday night for a 6-2 loss. Hellebuyck was pulled before the halfway mark of the second, but it did not make much difference. His save percentage of .733 was only slightly bettered by Hutchinson’s .778. On Thursday, the Jets dropped a 5-3 contest to the Columbus Blue Jackets, so neither goalie is highly recommended in his next outing.