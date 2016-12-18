Player Page

Alexander Burmistrov | Winger | #91

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/21/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 180
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (8) / WPG
The Jets waived Alexander Burmistrov on Sunday.
The 25-year-old, who has just two points in 23 games this season, has been out since Dec. 6th with an upper body injury. Burmistrov dings the cap at just $1.5M, with a salary of just $100K more. If he clears waivers and is sent to AHL Manitoba, the Jets will be clear of $950K of his cap hit while he remains in the minors. Jan 1 - 1:26 PM
Source: Cap Friendly
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
23022-660001013.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010WPG7461420-12270001292.065
2011WPG7613152844212100123.106
2012WPG4446100140000055.073
2015WPG8171421-113201012102.069
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 31NYI000000000000.000
Dec 29CLM000000000000.000
Dec 27@ CHI000000000000.000
Dec 22@ VAN000000000000.000
Dec 20@ VAN000000000000.000
Dec 18COL000000000000.000
Dec 15FLA000000000000.000
Dec 11@ EDM000000000000.000
Dec 10@ CAL000000000000.000
Dec 8NYR000000000000.000

