Player Page

Roster

Jack Campbell | Goalie | #1

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/9/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 197
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (11) / DAL
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jack Campbell allowed one goal on 42 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 road victory against the Golden Knights.
Los Angeles picked up two more very valuable points as they jockey for position in the playoff race in the Western Conference. It's a situation destined to change many, many times before the dust clears in early April. Campbell certainly did his part in his first NHL appearance of the season, holding down the most prolific offense in the Western Conference in their barn. Impressive. Feb 28 - 2:06 AM
More Jack Campbell Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
16010011.004241.9760
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2013DAL1600100066.004741.8720
2016LA 120000000.00551.0000
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Feb 27@ VGK160100011.004241.9760

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Torrey Mitchell
4Nate Thompson
LW1Alex Iafallo
2Tanner Pearson
3Adrian Kempe
4Kyle Clifford
5Andy Andreoff
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Dustin Brown
3Trevor Lewis
4Tobias Rieder
5Michael Amadio
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Dion Phaneuf
5Derek Forbort
6Christian Folin
7Kevin Gravel
8Paul LaDue
G1Jonathan Quick
2Jack Campbell
 

 