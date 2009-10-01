Jack Campbell | Goalie | #1

All Positions

C 1 Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar picked up a goal with an assist across 22:46 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 victory in Vegas. The Kings doubled down after winning in the front end of the home-and-home at Staples Center on Monday night. The Slovenian All-Star has posted a full house over the past two nights, going for a pair of goals and three assists against the Golden Knights. He's now up to 27 goals with 70 points, sitting just 11 points back of the career high he set during the 2009-10 campaign.

2 Jeff Carter Active

Jeff Carter picked up his second power-play goal against the Golden Knights in as many nights in Tuesday's 4-1 victory in Vegas. Carter etched his name onto the scoresheet in the front end of the home-and-home, also on the man advantage. After missing four months due to a lacerated ankle tendon suffered in mid-October, the veteran is starting to make up for lost time. The buy-low window is going to slam shut soon if he continues to light the lamp regularly. He'll try to keep it cooking on Thursday against the Blue Jackets at Staples Center.

3 Torrey Mitchell Active

Torrey Mitchell opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the season Monday night in Chicago. Mitchell has scored two goals over the past four games, rallying on the team's road odyssey. He was very effective in the faceoff circle, too, winning three of his four opportunities. Despite the uptick in goals lately, he remains nothing more than a depth option in larger fantasy pools.

4 Nate Thompson Active

Nate Thompson registered an assist in the Kings' 3-1 win against Chicago on Monday. It was Thompson's first point in three games with Los Angeles since being acquired from Ottawa. He had four goals and 11 points in 43 contests prior to the trade.

LW 1 Alex Iafallo Active

Look for Alex Iafallo to have a good showing Saturday afternoon against the Sabres. Iafallo is from Buffalo, and he will be playing in his first NHL game in his hometown on Saturday. "It will give me a little goosebumps," said Iafallo. "I've got a bunch of fans coming from there — old friends, teachers from school. It will be a pretty cool experience going back." Iafallo, who has been playing on the Kings' top line with Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown, should be plenty motivated Saturday. We might consider starting him.

2 Tanner Pearson Active

Tanner Pearson has not scored in nine games. It has been a tough season for the winger who has only 10 goals thus far in 58 games after scoring 24 last season. It may be tough sledding the rest of the way but do not forget about him in deeper pools next season.

3 Adrian Kempe Active

Adrian Kempe registered two assists in a 4-3 win against Winnipeg on Tuesday. Kempe has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He's up to 16 goals and 30 points in 59 contests. It's been a pretty solid first full season for him and it wouldn't be surprising to see him build on that over the next couple of campaigns.

4 Kyle Clifford Active

Kyle Clifford picked up his third goal of the season Saturday. That gives the feisty winger two goals in his last three games. Despite his recent streak, Clifford has no real fantasy value.

5 Andy Andreoff Active

Andy Andreoff posted a goal with a plus-1 rating in Monday's 3-1 win at Chicago. Andreoff also had his physicality on display, blocking three shots with three hits in his 14 shifts over 8:56 of ice time. Normally he is known for his fists and his hard-hitting style, not his offense. Despite an upturn in offensive stats lately, Andreoff remains useful only in the deepest of fantasy pools rewarding bad behavior.

RW 1 Tyler Toffoli Active

Tyler Toffoli picked up his 21st goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-1 road victory against the Golden Knights. Toffoli is working on a three-game point streak, posting two goals with an assist and plus-1 rating. The three-game run actually ties a season high for Toffoli. He is on pace for 47 points, which would be his third-best total, and much better than his 34 points from a season ago. And he remains on target to post a career-high in power-play points. Still, he has been a mediocre fantasy option at best for most of the season.

2 Dustin Brown Active

Dustin Brown posted a power-play game-winning goal in overtime on Monday against the Golden Knights and he also added an assist. Brown has re-discovered his scoring touch after a six-game goal drought from Feb. 7-19. The veteran has lit the lamp in three of the past four games while totaling four points with 14 shots on net. The power-play points were his first on the man advantage since Jan. 2. He'll look to stay hot in the second end of the home-and-home on Tuesday in Vegas.

3 Trevor Lewis I.L.

Trevor Lewis skated on Sunday and is day-to-day with an upper body injury. Lewis was injured on February 9 when he was hit into the boards by Florida's Jared McCann and coach John Stevens said that he is starting to do more. Lewis has 12 goals and 24 points this season, one off his career high.

4 Tobias Rieder Active

Tobias Rieder scored his ninth of the season and first as a Los Angeles King on Saturday. Rieder was acquired from the Coyotes this past week and has been seeing time on the top line with Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown. If this continues, Rieder's fantasy value will spike significantly.

5 Michael Amadio Active

Michael Amadio is on a three-game point streak. Amadio reached that mark by registering an assist Tuesday night. The 21-year-old rookie now has four goals and seven points in 21 games this season.

D 1 Drew Doughty Active

Drew Doughty picked up a pair of assists with a plus-2 rating, three shots on goal and two hits across 27:11 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-2 win against the Oilers. The All-Star is averaging a point-per-game since the All-Star break, posting a goal with three assists in four outings. He also has a goal with nine points over the past seven contests. After a slow start this season he is making up for lost time and suddenly on track to come close to his career high of 59 points set during the 2009-10 season.

2 Jake Muzzin Active

Jake Muzzin scored a goal and picked up two assists in a 6-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Muzzin picked up a power play goal, an assist on a shorthanded goal and another assist at even-strength. The 28-year-old blueliner now has six goals and 32 points in 49 games this season. Alex Iafallo, Trevor Lewis, Adrian Kempe, Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown scored in the win.

3 Alec Martinez Active

Alec Martinez scored a goal and registered an assist in the Kings' 4-3 win against the Jets on Tuesday. That was Martinez's second multi-point game of the campaign with his first coming on Jan. 21. He has six goals and 19 points in 55 contests this season.

4 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Phaneuf's power play marker at the 17:05 mark of the second period gave the Kings a 2-1 lead at the time. He's been a terrific addition since being acquired from the Ottawa Senators last week. Phaneuf has scored three goals in four games since joining Los Angeles. There's no way he'll be able to keep this up, so his fantasy owners should enjoy it while it lasts. The 32-year-old has six goals and 19 points in 57 games this season. Alec Martinez, Torrey Mitchell and Dustin Brown also scored for Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

5 Derek Forbort Active

Derek Forbort was scoreless with a plus-1 rating in Monday's 3-1 win at Chicago, but he was able to racked up five blocked shots and a hit. Forbort isn't terribly reliable for offensive statistics, potting just one goal with 13 points and a plus-15 rating through 57 games. However, he has managed an impressive 108 hits with 113 blocked shots, one of just 16 NHLers with at least 100 hits and blocks this season.

6 Christian Folin Active

Christian Folin was scoreless with a plus-1 rating Monday in Chicago, but he did record a game-high nine blocked shots with two hits. The Swedish rearguard has shown limited offensive skills, but man is he willing to sacrifice his body. Folin has three goals with seven points and a plus-1 rating through 44 games, but he delivered 113 hits with 70 blocked shots. He is worth scooping up in deeper fantasy pools using hits and blocked shots, and he isn't a bad low-cost DFS option in tournaments using those stats.

7 Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Gravel has three assists in 14 games this season. This is the sixth consecutive game that he'll watch from the press box. Paul Ladue and Michael Mersch will also serve as healthy scratches in this one. None of these three players will have fantasy value this season.

8 Paul LaDue Active

The Kings have recalled Paul LaDue from Ontario of the AHL. LaDue has a respectable three points in seven games with the Kings this season and 18 points in 36 games in the AHL We're not sure if he will suit up against the Oilers Saturday night.

G 1 Jonathan Quick Active

Jonathan Quick allowed two goals on 39 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime victory against the Golden Knights. The Kings pulled Quick for an extra attacker in the third period and it was Anze Kopitar providing the heroics with :11.7 remaining to force overtime. Colin Miller picked up a hooking penalty midway through 3-on-3, leading to a power-play goal from Dustin Brown with 1:46 remaining to give L.A. a valuable second point in their chase for a playoff spot.