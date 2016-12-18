Erik Gudbranson | Defenseman | #44

All Positions

C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

Henrik and Daniel Sedin may finish their final year of their contracts with the Vancouver Canucks. The 2017-18 season is the final year of the long-term deal both inked with no-movement clauses. While a playoff bound team may want them next season, the contracts and what a trading partner may want in return, be it draft choices and/or players, may be too high for a pair of 37-year-old forwards.

2 Brandon Sutter Active

Brandon Sutter will return to the lineup centering the third line against the Blues on Thursday. He'll be flanked by Loui Eriksson and Jayson Megna as well. Sutter has posted 14 goals and 26 points with 31 blocks nd 53 hits in 56 games this season.

3 Bo Horvat Active

Bo Horvat will be a restricted free agent this summer after completing his entry-level contract. Canucks GM Jim Benning said that the team intends to meet with Horvat's representatives soon to start talking about a new deal. The 22-year-old center improved each year and he led the team in scoring in 2016-17. Horvat had 20 goals and 52 points in 81 games.

4 Markus Granlund I.L.

Markus Granlund has played almost the entire 2016-17 campaign with broken ligaments in his wrist. The Canucks said that Granlund "had an ongoing wrist injury" when they announced that he would be shutdown to undergo surgery, but the extent of the issue wasn't initially revealed. As it turns out, he broke the ligaments on October 25th, but still managed to score 19 goals and 32 points in 69 games this season. He's expected to need three-to-five months to recover, so he should be okay for the 2017-18 campaign.

5 Michael Chaput Active

Michael Chaput played with Daniel and Henrik Sedin Saturday. Coach Willie Desjardins switched up the lines Saturday and Chaput found himself with the Sedins while Markus Granlund moved up to the Bo Horvat, Sven Baertschi line. You read that correctly as the Horvat line is the top line in Vancouver right now and even on the power play where the Sedins have been demoted to the second unit. Nevertheless, the Canucks still could not score against Edmonton so it could be back to the drawing board for the Canucks.

6 Griffen Molino Active

Griffen Molino made his NHL debut Friday night. The former Western Michigan University star who had just inked a two-year entry level contract, played 9:33 on the Canucks' fourth line and took one shot on goal. Despite a little upside in the future, Molino has no current fantasy value.

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Daniel Sedin and his teammates could not beat Jonathan Quick in a 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Daniel Sedin came the closest of all his teammates when he was robbed by Quick after he deked his way through a couple of Kings skaters. He and countrymen Alex Edler led the way for the Canucks with six shots a piece. Sedin's pointless streak has now extended to six games and he has recorded 40 points in 77 games this season.

2 Sven Baertschi Active

Sven Baertschi's season has come to an end due to an "upper body/neck" injury. He won't suit up against Edmonton this weekend, though coach Willie Desjardins doesn't believe he'll need surgery. The 24-year-old had a career season, posting 18 goals and 25 points in 68 games.

3 Reid Boucher Active

Reid Boucher scored twice in Vancouver's 4-2 victory against Minnesota on Saturday. Boucher has six goals and nine points in 31 games this season. Jack Skille also found the back of the net for Vancouver. Bo Horvat assisted on two of the Canucks' four markers.

4 Joseph Cramarossa Active

Joseph Cramarossa isn't expected to play for the rest of Vancouver's road trip due to a foot injury. He is currently having trouble walking, so he is slated to miss the Canucks' next three games starting with Thursday's match against St. Louis.

5 Brendan Gaunce Active

Brendan Gaunce (upper body) will not accompany the team to Chicago for Tuesday's game. He has missed the last four games with an upper-body injury and didn't skate on Monday.

6 Anton Rodin I.L.

Add Anton Rodin (knee) to the pool of Canucks suspected to have the mumps as they display symptoms of the virus. A major knee injury and the mumps? If it weren't for bad luck he'd have no luck at all. Let's hope he's just sick instead. He's been out since Dec. 23rd with the injury, and is eligible to return whenever he's healthy enough to.

RW 1 Loui Eriksson Active

Loui Eriksson will miss his 13th straight game on Sunday against the Sharks. He's been recovering from a knee injury. Through 65 games this season Eriksson has posted just 11 goals and 24 points.

2 Jayson Megna Active

Jayson Megna signed a one-year contract extension with Vancouver on Sunday. It's a one-way deal worth $675K as well. "Jayson is a strong skater who has added depth to our forward group," said General Manager Jim Benning. "We value his character and professionalism and are pleased to re-sign him for another year." The 27-year-old has 10 goals and 20 points in 107 career games.

3 Brock Boeser Active

Brock Boeser found the back of the net in Vancouver's 3-2 loss to Edmonton on Saturday. Boeser has four goals and five points in eight games. The 20-year-old has been one of the lone silver linings to emerge from the final weeks of Vancouver's dreary season. Alexander Edler accounted for Vancouver's other goal. Henrik Sedin assisted on both markers to reach the 50-point mark in his 81st game.

4 Jack Skille Active

Jack Skille suffered an ankle injury on Saturday. It appears that Skille's season is over since there are only two weeks left in the season. He has only five goals and nine points in 55 games this season and he may be a bubble player next season in Vancouver.

5 Borna Rendulic Active

Borna Rendulic has been called up by the Canucks. He has nine goals and 14 points in 52 games with Utica of the AHL this season. Redulic has one goal and one assist in 14 career NHL appearances.

6 Derek Dorsett I.L.

Derek Dorsett, who will undergo cervical fusion surgery due to disc degeneration in his neck, has been dealing with this issue for five or six years. So if you're looking for a silver lining, maybe Dorsett will be feeling better than he has in a long time should he make a full recovery as the Canucks expect him to do. That being said, it's not yet known how long it will take him to recover from this procedure. He's in the second season of a four-year, $10.6 million deal.

D 1 Alexander Edler Active

Alexander Edler scored Vancouver's only goal in the Canucks' 2-1 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday night. Edler now has three points in his last four games. The 30-year-old now has five goals and 20 points in 61 games this season. Edler has now matched his point output from last season.

2 Ben Hutton Active

Ben Hutton scored in the Canucks 4-2 loss to Dallas on Thursday. Hutton recorded four shots on net and as a minus-1 in nearly 22 minutes of ice time. The 23-year-old has five goals and 19 points in 59 points. Sven Baertschi picked up his 17th goal a losing cause for the Canucks as well.

3 Chris Tanev Active

Chris Tanev is attracting plenty of interest from other NHL GMs, but Jim Benning is reluctant to move the talented defender. "I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't listen and see if it (trade) is worth it, but it's hard to find good defensemen," said Benning. "Especially defensemen who are mobile and move the puck. I'm not shopping Tanev or bringing his name up in conversations with other GMs. They bring up his name. Unless it would make sense for our future, I'm not trading Chris. He means so much to our team. And we're not looking to do anything with Alex (Edler)." Tanev and Edler had injury issues in 2016-17, but it appears the teams still has confidence in their abilities to bounce back.

4 Luca Sbisa Active

Luca Sbisa (flu) was able to play on Tuesday. Sbisa couldn't complete Saturday's contest, but he didn't miss a full game due to the illness. He had a plus-one rating in 23:31 minutes of ice time Tuesday night.

5 Troy Stecher Active

The Vancouver Canucks will get Troy Stecher (upper body) back on Friday. Stecher missed Tuesday's game due to the ailment. He has three goals and 24 points in 65 contests this season.

6 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega and Philip Larsen are the projected scratches for Vancouver against Arizona on Thursday. Biega has picked up three helpers along with 94 hits in 34 games this season. While Larsen has picked up six points with 22 blocks in 25 games.

7 Erik Gudbranson I.L.

Erik Gudbranson has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract for the 2017-18 campaign. Gudbranson would have become a restricted free agent this summer. He was limited to 30 games this season because he suffered a torn ligament in his wrist that resulted in surgery. If he bounces back next season then he'll likely be in line for a big contract.

8 Philip Larsen Active

Philip Larsen will be scratched against the Kings on Friday. He's seen just 25 games of action this season, posting a goal and six points with 12 hits and 22 blocks.

9 Evan McEneny Active

Evan McEneny will make his NHL debut against the Sharks on Saturday. The 22-year-old signed as an undrafted free agent in the summer of 2013. He has six goals and 17 points in 46 games with AHL Utica since. He's spent most of his time with ECHL Kalamazoo however, scoring 10 goals and 70 points in 104 games.

G 1 Ryan Miller Active

Vancouver GM Jim Benning wants to bring back pending unrestricted free agent Ryan Miller. If that happens then Miller and Jacob Markstrom would probably share action in the crease, while Thatcher Demko gets more time to develop in the minors. "As we're transitioning these young players into our lineup, I feel that if we have solid goaltending on a night-to-night basis, we can be competitive," Benning said. "There's no worse feeling than trying to develop young players and get them up and going when you know you don't have a chance to win. Ryan and Jacob have a healthy relationship because they're competitive and respect each other. We have something to offer Ryan that he already knows. We've got some positives for him and if that’s the route we go, that's why we're doing it." Miller just completed a three-year, $18 million contract.