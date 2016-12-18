Player Page

Roster

Erik Gudbranson | Defenseman | #44

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/7/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 220
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (3) / FLA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Erik Gudbranson has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract for the 2017-18 campaign.
Gudbranson would have become a restricted free agent this summer. He was limited to 30 games this season because he suffered a torn ligament in his wrist that resulted in surgery. If he bounces back next season then he'll likely be in line for a big contract. Jun 15 - 5:24 PM
Source: NHL.com
More Erik Gudbranson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
30156-14180000140.025
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011FLA72268-19780100076.026
2012FLA32044-22470100049.000
2013FLA65369-71140100092.033
2014FLA764913-45804000110.036
2015FLA642793490000073.027
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9@ EDM000000000000.000
Apr 8EDM000000000000.000
Apr 6@ ARI000000000000.000
Apr 4@ SJ000000000000.000
Apr 2SJ000000000000.000
Mar 31LA000000000000.000
Mar 28ANA000000000000.000
Mar 26@ WPG000000000000.000
Mar 25@ MIN000000000000.000
Mar 23@ STL000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Brandon Sutter
3Bo Horvat
4Markus Granlund
5Michael Chaput
6Griffen Molino
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Sven Baertschi
3Reid Boucher
4Joseph Cramarossa
5Brendan Gaunce
6Anton Rodin
RW1Loui Eriksson
2Jayson Megna
3Brock Boeser
4Jack Skille
5Borna Rendulic
6Derek Dorsett
D1Alexander Edler
2Ben Hutton
3Chris Tanev
4Luca Sbisa
5Troy Stecher
6Alex Biega
7Erik Gudbranson
8Philip Larsen
9Evan McEneny
G1Ryan Miller
2Jacob Markstrom
 

 